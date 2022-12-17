ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, IA

Opinion: Lifelong connections, majesty in the sky, but no emergency contacts

By Kurt Ullrich
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TmaQP_0jmJR9wu00
  • Kurt Ullrich lives in rural Jackson County.

A little about perhaps even less. Lately, well-intentioned people have offered their opinion on what the next chapter of my life should be. For the past couple of years, I have assumed my "next chapter" would be an eight-mile ride to a nearby funeral home. During those years I have completed a number of medical forms, and one of the queries is always, "Who can we contact in case of an emergency?"

I'm always tempted to offer up the name of my totally irresponsible cat, Luna; however, I doubt medical people would be amused, so I do something even more irresponsible: I write down the name of the aforementioned funeral home, figuring it will save a lot of time and trouble. Those same forms ask me if I'm allergic to anything, and I always write, "banks." Thus far no one has said anything, likely thinking me a crazy old man. Best to ignore me.

A few days back at dusk a lone coyote sat just east of my house, acting like one of the Roman wolves Romulus or Remus, howling at the moon, or maybe at a very clear Milky Way. Theirs is an otherworldly sound, a long lament, sad, fascinating and spooky. I am one of the few out here who enjoys their presence. Again, a crazy old man who understands that winter is coming on fast, a man who takes his company where he can get it.

Not long ago, while traveling a two-lane to a nearby town, I came to a stop. An American bald eagle was in the middle of the road, feeding off a dead possum, and she seemed quite content, so a halt was in order. At some point she realized I was there, and she began moving her fabulous wings, eventually lifting off, a slow ballet taking her over ditch and field, away from what might harm her. This is glorious stuff.

Later a barred owl in the hollow was so loud with her song I could hear her even with the windows closed. She reminds me that, even though on some days I feel alone, I'm not. Hers is a siren song, and I must remember that these creatures are sentient beings. They feel pain, sadness, anger, euphoria, fear, grief, all of the emotions we feel. They may not be able to intellectually sort them out as we do, but their little bodies do, in fact, hold those emotions. Our superiority over other creatures is a myth. No dominion here.

Allow me to share a personal, December story. Fifty-five years ago this month a shy high school lad turned 16, and he nervously asked an older schoolmate for a date, a quiet, soft asking, to which she agreed. He was in way over his head, but he didn't realize it at the time. Almost every high school boy is in way over his head. Most won't admit it. Girls are pretty clear-eyed when it comes to these things.

On his 16th birthday, as a sophomore, he was wrestling varsity at 165 pounds, and he told his new female acquaintance that he was dedicating his match to her, not knowing that he would be up against a wrestler who placed second in the state wrestling tournament the year prior. This was his first year in the sport, but he felt confident, so confident that he ended up on his back, never getting to the second period. End of story. Sort of. Despite his failure on the mat, his new friend stayed with him, until she passed on Christmas Eve two years ago, in the arms of a crazy old wrestler.

Kurt Ullrich lives in rural Jackson County. His book "The Iowa State Fair" is available from the University of Iowa Press.

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

A home for the holiday: Davenport shelter dogs looking for temporary homes over Christmas

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Humane Society of Scott County is looking for people to take a dog home temporarily over Christmas. The shelter is calling the new foster program “Santa’s sleepover”. Dogs at the shelter can be picked up from Monday until Dec. 23 and returned as early as Dec. 26. The foster time frame is up to the person fostering the animal. Those fostering can choose to extend the animal’s stay or decide to adopt.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

MidAmerican energy discusses upcoming winter storm

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Winter weather has been the forefront of many conversations, and as we inch closer to our next winter system, we meet with MidAmerican to discuss a potential winter response plan. With a winter weather system moving in later this week, we talked to MidAmerican Energy Company...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

House fire injures and displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening, at approximately 5:33 pm, emergency crews responded to the 500 block of East Post Rd. SE for a report of a residential fire. Upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from the basement window of a residence. Firefighters made entry through the front door of the home and proceeded to the basement where they extinguished the fire.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, Finley and Allen Hospitals released their list of the top baby names for 2022. Nationally, the most popular girl’s name was Olivia, and the most popular boy’s name was Liam. That marks the second year in a row those two names were the top choice.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Saturday evening, December 17

A Cedar Rapids police officer has died after complications from a recent surgery. A winter wonderland in Cedar Rapids on Saturday helped bring the holiday spirit to children who are in foster care. Winter Ball Fashion Show debuts in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 7 hours ago. The first-ever Winter Fashion Ball...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar County home damaged in Sunday night fire

LOWDEN, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders took one person to the hospital for precautionary reasons after a house fire in Cedar County Sunday night. In a press release, officials said 14 different agencies responded to the fire in Lowden just after 10 p.m. When firefighters arrived at 404 Washington Avenue,...
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque Police Need Your Help in Identifying Theft Suspect

Police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed a theft in Dubuque. Police did not say where the alleged theft took place, only that the incident occurred on 12/04/22. If you have information, please submit it at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD. LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Army Reserve unit set to deploy less than a week before Christmas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A week before Christmas, more than 150 Army Reserve soldiers prepared to leave their families behind and join Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East. Their flight was delayed and then delayed again to Monday at noon. TV9 caught up with both reservists and their...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
biztimes.biz

Cascade native named to Forbes 30 under 30 list

CASCADE, Iowa — A Cascade native was named to the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 Food and Drink list for her work to support family farmers and ranchers and sustainable agriculture. Elle Gadient, 27, a farmer advocate for Niman Ranch, was featured on the list of young leaders who...
CASCADE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Driver sped at 80 mph with no lights in chase, police allege

A 21-year-old Silvis man faces multiple charges in Scott County after police allege he drove 80 mph without the car’s lights on during a police chase. Rory Bruno Jr. faces a felony charge of eluding, and serious misdemeanor charges of operating while under the influence – first offense, and possession of controlled substance – first offense, according to court records.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy