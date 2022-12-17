Effective: 2022-12-21 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Western Mosquito Range Above 11000 Feet, Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Feet, Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Feet and La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Feet. * WHEN...From 5 PM Wednesday to 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause tree damage. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO