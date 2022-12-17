Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 80 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet. * WHEN...From 5 PM Wednesday to 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause tree damage. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Western Mosquito Range Above 11000 Feet, Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Feet, Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Feet and La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Feet. * WHEN...From 5 PM Wednesday to 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause tree damage. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero across the higher elevations and 25 below across the lower elevations. * WHERE...Central Lake County Below 11000 Feet, Western Mosquito Range and East Chaffee County Above 9000 Feet, Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet, Wet Mountain Valley, and Eastern Fremont County including Canon City. * WHEN...From 11 PM Wednesday to 11 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
