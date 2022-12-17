ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Despite inflation, Super Saturday shoppers strive to make the holidays special

By Hannah Morse, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0txm5D_0jmJQn5E00

Giving up on giving gifts is non-negotiable for Ashley Appell, even at a time with high inflation.

“I’m more aware of what the prices are and I’m perhaps taking a little more effort to find the best deals, but I do always anticipate buying a certain amount of gifts for the holidays,” the 30-year-old West Palm Beach resident said Saturday at Marketplace at the Outlets on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

“It’s one of my love languages.”

Shoppers out and about on an overcast Super Saturday — notably the last weekend for busy folks and procrastinators alike to pick out last-minute gifts before Christmas — were going to find a way to make the holidays special despite it all, even if it meant searching for more inexpensive options or whittling down the lists.

Luis Ortiz was out shopping for his wife and children at the Palm Beach Outlets, carrying two bags from The Children’s Place while seeking out a perfume store next.

“The inflation went up, but there’s been a bunch of discounts,” the 29-year-old West Palm Beach resident said. “I wouldn’t say too bad.”

Inflation hasn’t really made an impact on the cost of gifts, as far as he could tell. But the effect on the cost of living has put some strain on his budget for how many gifts he can give this year.

“Gotta make the best of it,” he said.

A record number of shoppers were expected out on Super Saturday, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics. The groups projected 158 million consumers would be spending their cash, with over a quarter saying they would do so in person only.

The holiday shopping season got off to a “strong” start in October, according to the National Retail Federation. Retail sales in October were up 1.3% from the previous month, but down 0.6% in November, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Even with that dip, sales in November 2022 were 6.5% higher than in the same month last year.

The federation, acknowledging that consumers were affected by high interest rates and inflation, anticipates that this holiday season should bring between 6% and 8% in retail sales growth over the previous year, setting a new record. The consumer price index was up by 7.1% in November compared to a year ago, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Esther Doliny finished her holiday shopping for her 6- and 7-year-old children at Five Below. She figured since they were younger, she could get away with fun finds at the discount store.

“I’m glad the pricing at Five Below isn’t too crazy,” she said. “I was nervous it would be more.”

Inflated costs at the grocery store have shredded her budget, with the 37-year-old saying she spends at least $300 more a month on food.

“That leaves little for everything else,” she said.

This year, she’s “giving less gifts to less people,” but she decided to skip on the holiday décor in favor of presents for her little ones.

“They deserve it,” she said.

Hannah Morse covers consumer issues for The Palm Beach Post. Drop a line at hmorse@pbpost.com, call 561-820-4833 or follow her on Twitter @mannahhorse.

