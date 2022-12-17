Read full article on original website
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
READ: House Ways and Means Committee report finding Trump was not properly audited by IRS as president
The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday released a summary report that concluded the IRS failed to audit former President Donald Trump's taxes as required under the mandatory presidential audit program. Read the report here:. Read a supplemental report from the Joint Committee here. The-CNN-Wire. ™ & ©...
House January 6 committee handing over investigative materials to DOJ
The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, has started handing over evidence and transcripts from its probe to the Department of Justice, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Special counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee parts of the DOJ's investigation...
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals
Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
READ: Joint Committee on Taxation's report on Trump's taxes
The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday released a supplemental report from the Joint Committee on Taxation that offered a summary of its review of tax returns between 2015 and 2020 for Trump and several of his businesses. Read the supplemental analysis below:. Read a separate summary report...
Appeals court asks DOJ to weigh in on whether Trump is immune in civil January 6 lawsuits
A federal appeals court on Tuesday asked the Justice Department to weigh in on whether former President Donald Trump should be protected by absolute immunity in civil lawsuits brought against him for his alleged role in the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack. When the DOJ responds in mid-January, it's...
What's in the House January 6 committee report summary
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has concluded that former President Donald Trump was ultimately responsible for the insurrection, laying out for the public and the Justice Department a trove of evidence for why he should be prosecuted for multiple crimes. "That...
Lawmakers to push through first legislative response to January 6 Capitol attack by week's end
Lawmakers reached an agreement to include in must-pass legislation a measure aimed at making it harder to overturn a certified presidential election, marking the first legislative response to the US Capitol insurrection and then-President Donald Trump's relentless pressure campaign to stay in power despite his 2020 loss. Several congressional sources...
Trial begins for Proud Boys leaders charged with seditious conspiracy
Leaders of the right-wing extremist Proud Boys will face trial starting Monday for their alleged conspiracy to stop Joe Biden from assuming the presidency, another test for the Justice Department's effort to punish the far-right political movement connected to fierce allies of former President Donald Trump. Federal prosecutors intend to...
Arkansas GOP governor will make 2024 presidential decision 'the first part of next year'
Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he will decide in "the first part of next year" if he wants to mount a campaign for president in 2024. "The fact that President [Donald] Trump has already announced accelerates everyone's time frame," Hutchinson told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday. "So the first quarter of next year, you either need to be in or out. And, of course, an important factor is not what President Trump is doing necessarily, but what's the level of support out there, and that's important to know."
Scam PAC operator uncovered by CNN's KFile pleads guilty in federal court
A scam PAC operator first uncovered by CNN's KFile pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering while operating two political action committees during the 2016 election and collecting more than $3 million from unwitting contributors. Matthew Tunstall, 35, was one of three men the...
Biden administration gears up for end of Trump-era border restriction as Supreme Court considers whether to keep it in place
The Biden administration is still bracing for the end of a Trump-era border restriction even after the chief justice of the Supreme Court temporarily paused the end of the program. The administration now faces a 5 p.m. ET Tuesday deadline to respond to an emergency appeal filed by Republican-led states...
First on CNN: Biden administration moves to phase out compact fluorescent light bulbs and push market toward LEDs
The Biden administration is unveiling a new proposed rule that, if enacted, would effectively phase out compact fluorescent light bulbs and move the US light bulb markets decisively to more energy-efficient LEDs. The Department of Energy is proposing the rule on Monday with the aim to finalize it by the...
Takeaways from Monday's Jan. 6 committee meeting
The January 6 committee used its final public meeting Monday to summarize its 17-month investigation with a simple closing statement: All roads lead to Donald Trump. Members focused on how the former president's direct involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election makes him responsible for the violence that unfolded at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and unfit to hold future office.
Here's what to know about criminal referrals the January 6 committee may make
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection is set to make announcements at its final public meeting on Monday about criminal referrals to the Justice Department. So what is a criminal referral?. A referral represents a recommendation that the Justice Department investigate and look at charging the...
Biden administration wants Supreme Court to allow Trump-era policy restricting migrants to end -- but not for at least a week
The Biden administration told the Supreme Court Tuesday that the justices should reject an emergency bid by a group of GOP-led states to keep the controversial Trump-era border restriction known as Title 42 in effect while legal challenges play out. But it also asked for the court to delay the...
