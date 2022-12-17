ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

House January 6 committee handing over investigative materials to DOJ

The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, has started handing over evidence and transcripts from its probe to the Department of Justice, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Special counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee parts of the DOJ's investigation...
WGMD Radio

DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals

Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

READ: Joint Committee on Taxation's report on Trump's taxes

The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday released a supplemental report from the Joint Committee on Taxation that offered a summary of its review of tax returns between 2015 and 2020 for Trump and several of his businesses. Read the supplemental analysis below:. Read a separate summary report...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

What's in the House January 6 committee report summary

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has concluded that former President Donald Trump was ultimately responsible for the insurrection, laying out for the public and the Justice Department a trove of evidence for why he should be prosecuted for multiple crimes. "That...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Lawmakers to push through first legislative response to January 6 Capitol attack by week's end

Lawmakers reached an agreement to include in must-pass legislation a measure aimed at making it harder to overturn a certified presidential election, marking the first legislative response to the US Capitol insurrection and then-President Donald Trump's relentless pressure campaign to stay in power despite his 2020 loss. Several congressional sources...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Trial begins for Proud Boys leaders charged with seditious conspiracy

Leaders of the right-wing extremist Proud Boys will face trial starting Monday for their alleged conspiracy to stop Joe Biden from assuming the presidency, another test for the Justice Department's effort to punish the far-right political movement connected to fierce allies of former President Donald Trump. Federal prosecutors intend to...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Arkansas GOP governor will make 2024 presidential decision 'the first part of next year'

Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he will decide in "the first part of next year" if he wants to mount a campaign for president in 2024. "The fact that President [Donald] Trump has already announced accelerates everyone's time frame," Hutchinson told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday. "So the first quarter of next year, you either need to be in or out. And, of course, an important factor is not what President Trump is doing necessarily, but what's the level of support out there, and that's important to know."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Scam PAC operator uncovered by CNN's KFile pleads guilty in federal court

A scam PAC operator first uncovered by CNN's KFile pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering while operating two political action committees during the 2016 election and collecting more than $3 million from unwitting contributors. Matthew Tunstall, 35, was one of three men the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Takeaways from Monday's Jan. 6 committee meeting

The January 6 committee used its final public meeting Monday to summarize its 17-month investigation with a simple closing statement: All roads lead to Donald Trump. Members focused on how the former president's direct involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election makes him responsible for the violence that unfolded at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and unfit to hold future office.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Here's what to know about criminal referrals the January 6 committee may make

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection is set to make announcements at its final public meeting on Monday about criminal referrals to the Justice Department. So what is a criminal referral?. A referral represents a recommendation that the Justice Department investigate and look at charging the...
