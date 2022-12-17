Saguaro QB Devon Dampier wins Doherty Award as Arizona's top high school football player

Devon Dampier wasn't quite able to lift Scottsdale Saguaro to a second straight Open Division state high school football championship.

But he was impressive enough to be named the 2022 winner of the Ed Doherty Award, given to the top high school football player in Arizona.

Former Chandler Hamilton quarterback Nicco Marchiol, last year's Doherty Award winner, helped hand Dampier the award on Saturday during a luncheon at the Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch.

"It means a lot," Dampier said. "Everybody before me that's won this award are great. They've done great things outside of football. I'm happy to be recognized as one of those people doing things on and off the field."

Dampier waited his turn first at Phoenix Pinnacle, then at Saguaro. He was a freshman back on the varsity at Pinnacle, before taking over the reigns the last game of the regular season after J.D. Johnson had to shut it down over a medical issue. Dampier lead Pinnacle in the playoffs as a freshman, and started for the Pioneers his sophomore season.

After transferring to Saguaro, he had to sit out the first five games, per Arizona Interscholastic Association rules. Then, alternating with senior Ridge Docekal the second half of the season, he took over the fulltime quarterback duties for the Open playoffs as a junior. He took off, making plays with his legs and arm en route to a state title, climaxed with a 20-15 win over Chandler, which ended the Wolves' string of five titles.

This year, he had the game of the season in the Open semifinals, rallying the Sabercats from a 42-28 fourth-quarter deficit with two touchdown passes and two-point converstion pass, shocking No. 1-ranked Peoria Liberty 43-42.

Last week, he tried to rally his team against Chandler Basha, before falling just short 28-21 in the state championship game. He ran for two TDs in the game.

Dampier had more than 3,700 total yards his senior year. He passed for 2,411 yards and 21 TDs and ran for 1,311 yards and 12 TDs.

Dampier finished his high school academic requirements this month and will be enrolling early for college. During the season, he committed to New Mexico, which uses its quarterback to make athletic plays with his legs and arm.

"I thank Pinnacle for the two years they gave me," Dampier said. "They were able to start me my freshman year. And really coming to Saguaro really elevated my game. Coach (Jason) Mohns (now the tight ends coach at Arizona State) and other coaches have been by my side in different ways, not just football."

Joining Dampier on the stage as a Doherty finalist were Basha junior quarterback Demond William Jr., Liberty junior quarterback Navi Bruzon, Gilbert Higley sophomore quarterback Jamar Malone II and American Leadership Gilbert North senior quarterback Adam Damante. Phoenix Pinnacle senior wide receiver/tight end Duce Robinson was a finalist but he did not attend.

Milan Coraggio-Sewell, a senior tennis player at Phoenix Country Day School, received the Impact Award. She started the nonprofit Boxed Up Project that benefits children dealing with grief after losing people close to them.

Jim Hatfield, who has more than 40 years working as an official, received Contributor To The Game award for his leadership, dedication and generosity.

