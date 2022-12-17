ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

suncommunitynews.com

U.S. World University Games Men's Hockey Team roster announced

LAKE PLACID | The U.S. World University Games men’s ice hockey team will compete on home ice for the first time in more than a half-century at the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games in January. In another first, the No. 6-seeded U.S. team will be composed entirely...
LAKE PLACID, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Employees speak out about alleged discrimination

PLATTSBURGH | Over the past several months, allegations of harassment and discrimination in the workplace at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department have been made by multiple former employees. It started when Chelsea Warick, a former deputy sheriff for the department, spoke during an Aug. 17 meeting of the Clinton...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Eagles win Applebee's Tourney

PLATTSBURGH | The Beekmantown varsity boys hockey team scored a pair of impressive wins to claim the Applebee's Winter Classic Tournament at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena. The Eagles scored wins of 6-1 over Rye (White Plains) and 12-1 over The Storm, a collection of several Section II schools.
PLATTSBURGH, NY

