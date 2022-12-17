Read full article on original website
suncommunitynews.com
U.S. World University Games Men's Hockey Team roster announced
LAKE PLACID | The U.S. World University Games men’s ice hockey team will compete on home ice for the first time in more than a half-century at the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games in January. In another first, the No. 6-seeded U.S. team will be composed entirely...
mynbc5.com
Powerful storm to bring wind, rain and snow in Vermont, New York this weekend
Another winter storm will impact our region this coming weekend, but unlike the last one, rain, wind and freezing conditions on roadways will be the biggest headache for drivers heading out on their holiday travels. The storm will start as a snowy mix on Thursday night, but will quickly turn...
Photos: The season's first major snowstorm created a whiteout in Vermont
The season's first major snowstorm created a winter wonderland a week before Christmas. Read the story on VTDigger here: Photos: The season's first major snowstorm created a whiteout in Vermont.
suncommunitynews.com
Employees speak out about alleged discrimination
PLATTSBURGH | Over the past several months, allegations of harassment and discrimination in the workplace at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department have been made by multiple former employees. It started when Chelsea Warick, a former deputy sheriff for the department, spoke during an Aug. 17 meeting of the Clinton...
mynbc5.com
Two Burlington police officers taken to hospital after collision involving two cruisers
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department is investigating after two cruisers crashed into each other while responding to a call on Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 4 p.m. Burlington police said officers were responding to the scene of a domestic violence call. One cruiser was driving on...
Traffic stop ends in drug arrest for Essex County duo
A man from Crown Point, and a woman from Port Henry, were arrested on Sunday evening for alleged drug possession, after being pulled over in Crown Point. Joshua McGray, 33, and Kimberly LaRock, 36, each face charges.
suncommunitynews.com
Eagles win Applebee's Tourney
PLATTSBURGH | The Beekmantown varsity boys hockey team scored a pair of impressive wins to claim the Applebee's Winter Classic Tournament at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena. The Eagles scored wins of 6-1 over Rye (White Plains) and 12-1 over The Storm, a collection of several Section II schools.
