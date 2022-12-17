Fire victim remembered, local Pizza Hut collecting money for funeral
LUBBOCK, Texas – A heartfelt tribute was put up recently at a Wolfforth location of Pizza Hut to honor Edith Ostrander, 75, who lost her life Thursday in a house fire in Hockley County.Elderly woman killed in Hockley County fire identified
Edith, known as Elaine by those closest to her, was an employee at the restaurant.One dies in house fire in Hockley County, Sheriff says
Pizza Hut will be donating all tips received from pickup orders to Elaine's family to help cover funeral expenses.
