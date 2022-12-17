Fire victim remembered, local Pizza Hut collecting money for funeral

LUBBOCK, Texas – A heartfelt tribute was put up recently at a Wolfforth location of Pizza Hut to honor Edith Ostrander, 75, who lost her life Thursday in a house fire in Hockley County.

Edith, known as Elaine by those closest to her, was an employee at the restaurant.

Pizza Hut will be donating all tips received from pickup orders to Elaine’s family to help cover funeral expenses.

