Hockley County, TX

Fire victim remembered, local Pizza Hut collecting money for funeral

By Wes Rumbelow
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas – A heartfelt tribute was put up recently at a Wolfforth location of Pizza Hut to honor Edith Ostrander, 75, who lost her life Thursday in a house fire in Hockley County.

Elderly woman killed in Hockley County fire identified

Edith, known as Elaine by those closest to her, was an employee at the restaurant.

One dies in house fire in Hockley County, Sheriff says

Pizza Hut will be donating all tips received from pickup orders to Elaine’s family to help cover funeral expenses.

