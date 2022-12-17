ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashed

ABC News

How to make the easiest holiday appetizer ever

Make this festive appetizer that combines store-bought ingredients for a quick and easy dish for any holiday party. 1 package 13.8 oz frozen refrigerator pizza dough thawed. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. 2-12x18 inch sheet pan lined with parchment paper dusted with flour. Roll out the pizza dough rectangle flat...
TODAY.com

Ina Garten shares her go-to holiday appetizer recipes

Legendary Food Network host, entertaining expert and cookbook author Ina Garten is joining TODAY to share some of her go-to recipes to make holiday hosting easy and enjoyable. She shows us how to make crispy goat cheese and fig toasts, salmon-and-mascarpone-stuffed croissants, spicy cheese crackers and a bright cranberry cocktail.
VERMONT STATE
Thrillist

Burger King Is Introducing a Massive New Meal Deal for $6.99

Burger King is known for its tried-and-true meal deals. Ever heard of the $5 Mix n' Match? Now, the Whopper slinger is introducing an all-new promotion that still gets you what you want and a lot of it. The Choose a Meal Deal, which is available for a limited time,...
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Thrillist

Denny's Is Giving Us 12 Straight Days of Free Breakfast This Month

In an effort to avoid the catastrophic cliché "breakfast is the most important meal of the day" tripe, I'll just say this: if you like pancakes, bacon, sausage, and eggs—and, even more than that, like freebies—you can get just that for 12-straight days at Denny's this month.
Parade

The One Fruit You Should Eat Every Day, According to Nutritionists

Whether you prefer fresh or frozen, in a salad or a snack on the go, fruit is a core component of a healthy eating plan. “Fruit is important in the diet because it adds a variety of colors, meaning they retain essential vitamins and minerals to boost our immune system and keep us healthy,” says Diane Robison Johnson, MS, RDN, CSSD. “They are also a natural, whole food source of quick energy, keep us hydrated and contain fiber to help regulate our digestive system and GI tract.”
GOBankingRates

7 Best Stocking Stuffers at Dollar Tree

'Tis the season to give holiday gifts everyone will enjoy! Dollar Tree has stocking stuffers perfect for everyone on your wish list -- and all at inexpensive prices. Read: 5 High-Quality Costco Items...
shefinds

The One Ingredient You Should Add To Your Coffee This Week To Curb Food Cravings, According To Nutritionists

As the days get colder, starting each morning with a hot cup of coffee becomes an increasingly important ritual for many of us. And with so many tasty seasonal drinks to choose from, it can be hard to resist going with sugary, festive options. Unfortunately, loading your coffee with the wrong ingredients can be seriously damaging to your health and should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight. Luckily, though, there’s one delicious spice that health experts say can actually help you on your fitness journey, all while adding some great flavor to your daily cup of joe: cinnamon.
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

