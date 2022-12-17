ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel 3000

Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major boost for President Joe Biden’s pledge to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the sprawling federal fleet, the Postal Service said Tuesday it will sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks — and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026.
ILLINOIS STATE
Channel 3000

Opinion: Indicting Trump would be incredibly controversial, but it may be the only remedy

After more than a year of digging through evidence to understand what happened on one of the darkest days in American history, the House January 6 committee has issued its findings: Former President Donald Trump aided an insurrection and should be charged with multiple felonies. That conclusion is extraordinary, unprecedented...
Channel 3000

U.S. braces for blast of cold, snow; Postal Service increasing EV fleet; telemedicine for abortions begins in Kansas | Hot off the Wire podcast

» The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee is meeting to vote on whether to publicly release years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns. » Former Texas police officer Aaron Dean, who was convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson through a rear window of her home in 2019, has been sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison.
ARIZONA STATE
Channel 3000

Powell puts US pay hikes at heart of Fed’s 2023 inflation fight

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has a new North Star to guide his fight against inflation, and it will put American paychecks at the heart of monetary policy next year. Powell says he’s looking at a price-gauge that covers everything from health care and haircuts to a night in a roadside motel. Because wages are an especially big cost for those service industries, “the labor market holds the key to understanding inflation in this category,” he told the Brookings Institution in November in his final set-piece speech before the Fed’s latest interest-rate hike.
WASHINGTON STATE
Channel 3000

Bankman-Fried returns to prison as Bahamas hearing ends in confusion

Extradition proceedings for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried appeared to be stalled as his Bahamian attorney and local prosecutors argued bitterly in court on Monday. Prosecutors indicated there had been an agreement with Bankman-Fried’s US attorneys to allow his extradition to the United States to face federal charges. But Bankman-Fried’s Bahamian attorney, Jerone Roberts, said he himself had not been part of that agreement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy