Washington Examiner

Musk reportedly searching for replacement Twitter CEO

Elon Musk is in the process of hunting for a CEO to replace him at Twitter following his tumultuous takeover of the social media platform. Musk had been looking for a CEO to take over even before he posted a Twitter poll in which users voted for him to step down, according to CNBC. The billionaire has not offered clues as to whom he is considering but is seeking someone who can keep the financially struggling social network afloat after his $44 billion purchase of the company.
Washington Examiner

Elon Musk posts Twitter poll asking users if he should remain CEO

Elon Musk is asking Twitter users to decide if he should remain CEO of the social media platform in a just-launched poll. Musk, who purchased the company and installed himself as CEO in October, posted the 12-hour poll at 6:20 p.m. Sunday evening. Musk pledged in a tweet linked to the poll that he would honor the results. By 6:40 p.m. EST, 1,447,715 votes had been cast, with the results closely split between "Yes" and "No." The vote had split by 8 p.m. EST, with "Yes" leading "No" 57.8% to 42.2%.
Washington Examiner

Did the FBI catch and kill the Hunter Biden laptop story?

Elon Musk's tenure running Twitter has hardly lived up to high expectations on the Right, but as the latest installment of the document dump called the Twitter Files reaffirms, any destruction of the old regime running the social media giant is an improvement. While Musk has oscillated between speech liberation and draconian speech moderation in public, the previous Twitter bureaucracy acted as an agent of the illiberal security state, suppressing speech in secret while publicly promoting a facade of free expression.
TechCrunch

Twitter battles all things ElonJet, SBF gets arrested, and OpenAI tries to figure out watermarking

Want it in your inbox every Saturday AM? Here’s the link. Oh! And before we dive in, a bit of a plug: I’m told we’ve got a handful of “Founder” tickets left for the TC Early Stage event coming to Boston next year. These tickets let current/prospective founders get into the (seriously excellent) event for just $149, and they’re letting us bump that down to $75 for Week in Review readers. Get ’em here while supplies last.
Washington Examiner

SNL staff exodus continues with veteran star calling it quits

It has been a rough couple of years for NBC’s 47-year-old Saturday Night Live. The pandemic caused the sketch comedy show to morph into a hybrid of virtual and home-filmed skits. Then, earlier this year, it lost four top longtime stars — Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, and Pete Davidson.
Washington Examiner

Pssst: It’s not just Twitter and the FBI

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald delivered a memorable and hard-hitting speech at the University of Utah in April 2015 titled “Edward Snowden and the Secrets of the National Security State.” His remarks focused on the National Security Agency’s collection of ordinary law-abiding U.S. citizens’ communications. He emphasized that, even then, nearly eight years ago, people had ceded too much of their independence to unaccountable bureaucrats without even realizing it. If that trend continued, he argued, America would soon be closer to a totalitarian state than a democracy.

