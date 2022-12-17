Elon Musk is in the process of hunting for a CEO to replace him at Twitter following his tumultuous takeover of the social media platform. Musk had been looking for a CEO to take over even before he posted a Twitter poll in which users voted for him to step down, according to CNBC. The billionaire has not offered clues as to whom he is considering but is seeking someone who can keep the financially struggling social network afloat after his $44 billion purchase of the company.

16 HOURS AGO