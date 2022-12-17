Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Phoenix Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
Details about Brittney Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
Local Town Named Best Pet-Friendly City in the CountryGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Italian Fast Food Chain Set to Open SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Is Phoenix a Good Place to Find a Job?Evan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
Related
Washington Examiner
Musk reportedly searching for replacement Twitter CEO
Elon Musk is in the process of hunting for a CEO to replace him at Twitter following his tumultuous takeover of the social media platform. Musk had been looking for a CEO to take over even before he posted a Twitter poll in which users voted for him to step down, according to CNBC. The billionaire has not offered clues as to whom he is considering but is seeking someone who can keep the financially struggling social network afloat after his $44 billion purchase of the company.
Washington Examiner
Elon Musk posts Twitter poll asking users if he should remain CEO
Elon Musk is asking Twitter users to decide if he should remain CEO of the social media platform in a just-launched poll. Musk, who purchased the company and installed himself as CEO in October, posted the 12-hour poll at 6:20 p.m. Sunday evening. Musk pledged in a tweet linked to the poll that he would honor the results. By 6:40 p.m. EST, 1,447,715 votes had been cast, with the results closely split between "Yes" and "No." The vote had split by 8 p.m. EST, with "Yes" leading "No" 57.8% to 42.2%.
Washington Examiner
‘Your brain is too small’: Elon Musk slams Adam Schiff in deleted tweet
Twitter chief Elon Musk slammed Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) brain size in a now-deleted tweet after the latter said Musk was not a “free speech absolutist” for temporarily suspending a handful of journalists from the platform. “Thankfully, you lose your chairmanship very soon. Your brain is too...
Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media
Elon Musk's abrupt suspension of several journalists who cover Twitter widens a growing rift between the social media site and media organizations that have used the platform to build their audiences
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Fact check: Video shows Jim Jordan praising Trump at rally, not talking 'jailtime' for Pelosi
A video shows Rep. Jim Jordan praising Trump and criticizing leftist policies. He does not talk "jailtime" for Nancy Pelosi, contrary to the caption.
Washington Examiner
Did the FBI catch and kill the Hunter Biden laptop story?
Elon Musk's tenure running Twitter has hardly lived up to high expectations on the Right, but as the latest installment of the document dump called the Twitter Files reaffirms, any destruction of the old regime running the social media giant is an improvement. While Musk has oscillated between speech liberation and draconian speech moderation in public, the previous Twitter bureaucracy acted as an agent of the illiberal security state, suppressing speech in secret while publicly promoting a facade of free expression.
Substack is having a moment, again. But can the startup live up to its massive $650 million valuation?
Substack is having a moment again as the startup has amped up its existing product while other social media sites are struggling.
TechCrunch
Twitter battles all things ElonJet, SBF gets arrested, and OpenAI tries to figure out watermarking
Want it in your inbox every Saturday AM? Here’s the link. Oh! And before we dive in, a bit of a plug: I’m told we’ve got a handful of “Founder” tickets left for the TC Early Stage event coming to Boston next year. These tickets let current/prospective founders get into the (seriously excellent) event for just $149, and they’re letting us bump that down to $75 for Week in Review readers. Get ’em here while supplies last.
The perks of tech work are rapidly disappearing. Here's why.
Over the past year, tech companies like Meta, Salesforce, and Twitter have pulled perks as they try to ride out a tough market and potential recession.
Washington Examiner
SNL staff exodus continues with veteran star calling it quits
It has been a rough couple of years for NBC’s 47-year-old Saturday Night Live. The pandemic caused the sketch comedy show to morph into a hybrid of virtual and home-filmed skits. Then, earlier this year, it lost four top longtime stars — Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, and Pete Davidson.
Washington Examiner
Pssst: It’s not just Twitter and the FBI
Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald delivered a memorable and hard-hitting speech at the University of Utah in April 2015 titled “Edward Snowden and the Secrets of the National Security State.” His remarks focused on the National Security Agency’s collection of ordinary law-abiding U.S. citizens’ communications. He emphasized that, even then, nearly eight years ago, people had ceded too much of their independence to unaccountable bureaucrats without even realizing it. If that trend continued, he argued, America would soon be closer to a totalitarian state than a democracy.
Comments / 2