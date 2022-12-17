Read full article on original website
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note Alluding to Past Challenges | TMZ LIVE
Willie McGinest Ambushes Man, Hits Him with Bottle in Nightclub Beatdown. Royal Expert Isn't Buying What Harry & Meghan Are Selling. Congressman Ritchie Torres Defends Celebrities That Endorsed FTX. 1:07. 'Ellen' DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead at 40 by Suicide, The Last Time We Saw Him. 1:23. Jadakiss & Styles...
Jamie Lopez, Reality TV Star, Dead at 37
Jamie Lopez, the star of WE tv's Super Sized Salon, has died. She was 37. Lopez was hospitalized in Las Vegas over the weekend due to heart complications, sources close to her told TMZ Monday. Her show tracked her weight loss journey, losing over 400 lbs before the show's first season.
