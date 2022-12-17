Read full article on original website
Kroger is Planning to Open a Giant Marketplace in OhioBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Bengals call an audible on travel plans ahead of Christmas Eve tilt against Patriots
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals aren’t taking a wait-and-see approach to their travel plans as they do with the injury report each week. They planned to depart the day before the game, but will now leave on Thursday night. The forecast in Cincinnati for Friday is calling for heavy winds between 20 and 40 mph and heavy rain possible in the northeast.
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Bengals Chirp Tom Brady While Celebrating 34-23 Win Over Buccaneers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals went into Tampa and stormed back against the Buccaneers to win 34-23 on Sunday. Joe Burrow and the offense lit up the stadium with 31 unanswered points powered by a bevy of Bucs' turnovers. Check out the team celebrating after the win, including comments about...
Joe Burrow’s girlfriend celebrates Bengals’ win over Bucs: ‘Winner winners’
The WAGs of Bengals players had a blast during Cincinnati’s road win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. Joe Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, took to her Instagram story to share a smiling selfie at the game with Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson’s wife, Morgan. The couple tied the knot in July. “Winner winners,” Holzmacher wrote over the photo, which was initially shared by Wilson. The Bengals WAGs are often seen together supporting their respective partners at games. Last week, Holzmacher and Wilson posed for a video together while in Cleveland, where the Bengals defeated the Browns, 23-10. The pair recreated the clip in a...
WKRC
Bengals part of feat not achieved in NFL's 103-year history
CINCINNATI (WKRC/AP) - Joe Burrow wasn’t satisfied after throwing four touchdown passes in the second half to rally the Bengals to a comeback victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. “Not one of my favorites,” Burrow said when asked how he felt about Cincinnati’s 34-23 victory over Tampa Bay...
atozsports.com
Former Bengals player has bizarre moment after Cincinnati’s win over Buccaneers
The Cincinnati Bengals took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon despite falling behind 17-3 in the first half. Cincinnati’s comeback started in the third quarter thanks to a botched fake punt by Tampa Bay. Former Bengals running back Giovanni Bernard, who joined the Bucs last season, didn’t...
WKRC
Bengals can clinch playoff berth before next game and No. 1 seed still in play
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals can clinch a playoff berth before they even play their next game on Saturday at New England, but the big prize -- the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC -- is still very much in play. The Bengals (10-4) can clinch a berth if...
Bengals players were motivated by 1 thing Tom Brady said
The Cincinnati Bengals were quite motivated on Sunday, and not just because they were playing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bengals made it clear that they were well aware of a quote Brady delivered about their defense during his “Let’s Go!” podcast last week. Brady had referred to the unit as “fairly... The post Bengals players were motivated by 1 thing Tom Brady said appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jerry Jones turns up the heat for Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has turned up the heat on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to make a decision. Will he or won’t he?. Dallas signed TY Hilton just a week ago, seemingly taking them out of the market for a top veteran wide receiver. Yet, Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy and Co. insist they’re still willing to wait things out for Odell Beckham Jr., who when healthy has proven to be a Pro Bowl-level talent at his best.
NFL Analysis Network
4 Crazy Numbers To Note For Bengals QB Joe Burrow This Year
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals showed great resolve against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. After trailing by as many as 17 points and looking dead in the water, Cincinnati put together a nice drive ahead of halftime to kick a field goal and get momentum going on their side. Coming out of the locker room in the second half, the Bengals looked like a totally different team.
Updated NFL Draft Order after Texans win at tanking, Jaguars actually win, Bears, Colts lose
The Jaguars won an overtime thriller, and the Houston Texans lost again. How does the action so far impact the draft order in Week 15?. Almost every game in the opening slate of Sunday’s slate of NFL games in Week 15 was competitive. Chiefs-Texans going to overtime? Who saw that one coming?
FanSided
