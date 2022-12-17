ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, AR

Procession honoring deputy who died during Wreath Across America escort, open to the public

By Elena Ramirez
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CYtqn_0jmJP6N900

BENTONVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — A procession will take place at 7 a.m. on Dec. 18 for a Benton County detective who was killed during the Wreath Across America escort.

Benton County Deputy killed during Wreaths Across America escort

Detective Paul Newell, 51, will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab from the Benton County Coroner’s Office, according to Lt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The public is welcomed to join first responders as they deliver his body.

“The public can line the streets of 14th Street/Hwy 102 and on,” Jenkins said.

All first responders will be on Melissa Drive to I Street.

Detective Newell had served for 24 years starting his career in the detention division with the Sheriff’s Office.

