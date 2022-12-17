Jim and Jay have the ice rink by Sacopee Valley Elementary School ready for water, as soon at the temperature drops!. Meanwhile, skates will be available for free, on loan for the entire season, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., at the Redman's Building on Enfield Street in Porter. Enfield is located off School Street. Drive to Vulcan Electric, take the hard right and you'll see Redman's, a white building, ahead on the left. Skates no longer in use may be dropped off that same day.

SACO, ME ・ 11 DAYS AGO