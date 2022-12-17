Read full article on original website
WNEM
High school event raises $7K for local families
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Hurley Children’s Hospital in Flint is safeguarding newborns against viruses like RSV, COVID-19, and the flu. Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. Grateful mother gifts nurses lunch as a heartfelt thank you. Updated: 5...
Sacopee Valley Recreational Center Ice Rink Ice Skates on Loan for Free!
Jim and Jay have the ice rink by Sacopee Valley Elementary School ready for water, as soon at the temperature drops!. Meanwhile, skates will be available for free, on loan for the entire season, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., at the Redman's Building on Enfield Street in Porter. Enfield is located off School Street. Drive to Vulcan Electric, take the hard right and you'll see Redman's, a white building, ahead on the left. Skates no longer in use may be dropped off that same day.
