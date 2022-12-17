Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 15
Week 15 in the NFL clarified proved that Russell Wilson should stay seated while also making Robert Saleh’s QB decision much more clear. Quarterback play is life or death in the NFL. The right guy can take you to the promise land. The wrong guy can sink all your hopes.
Jalen Hurts gives cryptic update on injury, status vs. Cowboys
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts stunned the NFL world as it was revealed the MVP candidate suffered a shoulder injury and his update on Tuesday was cryptic. Jalen Hurts delivered another MVP-level performance to move the Philadelphia Eagles to 13-1 on Sunday against the Bears and that put all eyes on a Christmas Eve showdown with the rival Dallas Cowboys as Philly could potentially twist the knife in their NFC East foes by clinching the division and the No. 1 seed with a win. Then came Monday’s aftershocks.
Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State prediction and odds for Guaranteed Rate Bowl (fade points with question marks on both sides))
Wisconsin and Oklahoma State are both going through massive transitions this offseason and will look to finish underwhelming seasons. Neither Wisconsin or Oklahoma State will have their regular starting quarterback as both Badgers’ Graham Mertz and Cowboys’ Spencer Sanders hit the transfer portal, among other key contributors on both sides. The Badgers also opted to hire Luke Fickell from Cincinnati, passing over interim head coach Jim Leonhard.
Dak Prescott isn’t to blame for interception issues and this stat proves it
Dak Prescott has been under fire for his interceptions including a game-ending pick-six vs. the Jag. But one stat proves it’s not the Cowboys QB’s fault. When the last image of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15 was Dak Prescott’s pass deflecting off of wide receiver Noah Brown and into a Jaguars defender’s arms for a game-ending pick-six, you already know what the discourse is going to be. People have been piling on the Dallas franchise quarterback about his interception numbers seemingly starting to pile up.
3 Bears players who won’t be back for the 2023 season
The Chicago Bears are building for the future and can spend big in the 2023 offseason, but that means these players are almost surely gone next season. There were never the highest of hopes for the Chicago Bears in the 2022 season. And truthfully, their record reflects about what we expected from this team as they head into Week 16 with only three wins on the year. Yet, it’s actually difficult to not feel positive about the franchise moving forward, especially with the way that Justin Fields has emerged as a bonafide playmaker and seemingly the franchise cornerstone they’d hoped he’d be in the Windy City.
Jerry Jones turns up the heat for Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has turned up the heat on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to make a decision. Will he or won’t he?. Dallas signed TY Hilton just a week ago, seemingly taking them out of the market for a top veteran wide receiver. Yet, Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy and Co. insist they’re still willing to wait things out for Odell Beckham Jr., who when healthy has proven to be a Pro Bowl-level talent at his best.
Former MLB GM pitches a wildly irresponsible Bryan Reynolds-Cardinals trade
Dan O’Dowd, a former general manager for the Colorado Rockies, pitched a trade that would send Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the St. Louis Cardinals. If the Bucs do trade away prized outfielder Bryan Reynolds, it will be for a trade package which includes multiple top prospects. There is no denying that, as several market insiders have suggested the Pirates want a ‘Juan Soto-like trade package’ for Reynolds, even if they won’t receive it.
Kenny Pickett news sends Mason Rudolph back where he belongs on Steelers depth chart
With the return of Kenny Pickett on the horizon, Pittsburgh Steelers fans can rest assured that Mason Rudolph will be relegated back to where he belongs. Coming off a Week 14 loss at the hands of Mitch Trubisky, the Pittsburgh Steelers were faced with a choice: start Trubisky against the Carolina Panthers, or take a gamble on Mason Rudolph?
Updated NFC Playoff picture after Giants beat Commanders on SNF
The NFC playoff picture cleared up a bit with the Giants win over the Commanders, which clinched the playoffs for the Cowboys. The New York Giants just did the Dallas Cowboys a huge favor. With a Giants win over the Commanders on Sunday Night Football, the Cowboys clinched the playoffs...
Lakers fans will absolutely love the latest star tied to the team
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently in a pickle. The team was finally starting to show some potential and garner some momentum only for Anthony Davis to hurt his foot. Davis will be out for at least a month, although it seems possible he could be out for longer. This...
Projected college basketball rankings after Duke, Mississippi State fall on the road
Duke and Mississippi State both got upset on the road and now we have to check our projected college basketball rankings after two Top 15 losses. One of the most dangerous weeks on the college basketball calendar is here. It’s only human nature that 18-to-22-year-olds might have a letdown in any kind of tough matchup when it’s the week of Christmas and they’re set to go see their families for a couple of off days. But the result can be big shakeups in the college basketball rankings and we saw some of that on Tuesday night.
Updated NFL Draft Order after Texans win at tanking, Jaguars actually win, Bears, Colts lose
The Jaguars won an overtime thriller, and the Houston Texans lost again. How does the action so far impact the draft order in Week 15?. Almost every game in the opening slate of Sunday’s slate of NFL games in Week 15 was competitive. Chiefs-Texans going to overtime? Who saw that one coming?
