ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Downtown Topeka shooting leaves 1 person injured

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A shooting has been reported in the downtown area of Topeka on Tuesday night. The Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander told 27 News that one person has been taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a shooting at 7:46 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd St. and Fillmore St. […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man accused of fatal Emporia hit and run comes forward

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of hitting and killing a man in Emporia and putting him in his vehicle has come forward and is cooperating with officials in the investigation and the victim has been identified. The Emporia Police Department says on Monday, Dec. 19, that it has...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

UPDATE: Crash with injuries on Mechanic Street

First responders handled a collision with injuries in the downtown Emporia area Monday afternoon. Police report indicate crews were called to Second Avenue and Mechanic Street around 4:30 p.m. Initial reports indicated two vehicles were involved, with a woman and two juveniles reporting minor injuries. Police have not released any...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Lyon County crash

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 79-year-old Wetmore man was killed Friday afternoon in Lyon County after his vehicle overturned several times before landing in a ditch. According to the KHP crash logs, Wayne Segenhagen, 79, and Anna Segenhagen, 76. both of Wetmore, Kansas, were driving on Interstate 335 in Lyon County in a Ford Explorer just after 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 16.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Car crash shuts down major roadway near Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A car crash northeast of Manhattan has been reported by law enforcement. As of 7:15 p.m., the crash area has been cleared by emergency workers. The Riley County Police Department said that emergency crews are responding to a car crash near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and Madison Road in Riley […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KAKE TV

1 dead and 1 in the hospital after a rollover crash Friday

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - One person has died and another is in the hospital with serious injuries after a rollover crash Friday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 4:30 p.m. 79-year-old Wayne Segenhagen of Wetmore was driving on I335 and made an evasive maneuver to avoid crashing into a slow moving car in front of him. He swerved into the left lane then overcorrected and his car rolled several times in the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WETMORE, KS
WIBW

Lawrence Police release photos of armed robbery suspect

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police have released photos of a man they believe robbed a local business with a gun. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Lawrence Police Department took to Facebook to release photos of a man they believe robbed a local business with a gun and ask for residents’ help to identify him.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Cold weather modifies Shawnee Co. waste collection schedule

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those who normally put their trash out on Friday will need to plan ahead this week. Shawnee County staff announced on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that residents will see a change in the solid waste schedule due to the extreme weather conditions forecasted for the area over the next few days.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

One in custody following crash Friday morning near I-470 and S.W. Gage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was reported to be in custody after a high-speed crash Friday morning in southwest Topeka. The crash was reported around 10 a.m. near Interstate 470 and S.W. Gage Boulevard. Initial reports indicated a vehicle was traveling at speeds of around 100 mph before the...
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

UPDATE: One dead after rollover wreck on KTA

A 79-year-old man from Wetmore was killed Friday after he lost control of his vehicle on the Kansas Turnpike near Emporia. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Wayne Segenhagen was traveling soundbouth on the KTA in a 2004 Foord Explorer around 4:20 p.m. when he made an "evasive maneuver to the left" to avoid a slower moving vehicle in the right lane. Segenhagen overcorrected and lost control of his vehicle, which overturned several times before coming to rest in the right ditch at mile marker 130.9.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

EMPORIA HIT-AND-RUN: Highway Patrol’s CHART Team investigating incident site; search continues for Alvarado

An investigation continues as Emporia Police officers work to find the suspect allegedly involved in Thursday’s fatal hit-and-run incident near downtown. Police Capt. Lisa Hayes says the Kansas Highway Patrol dispatched its Critical Highway Accident Response Team to further determine how Thursday night’s fatality happened at Sixth and Constitution. CHART Team investigations typically happen with significant highway incidents, often involving semis, and can take several hours to finish.
EMPORIA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Second person charged in relation to shooting at KCI that injured officer

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A second person was charged in relation to a shooting that injured two officers at Kansas City International Airport Friday morning. Kevin Bloom, 40, was charged in Platte County with third-degree assault as well as resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing - creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Fork in the Road: Aunt B’s a popular Burlingame gathering spot

BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - Every small town needs a gathering place. In Burlingame, that place is Aunt B’s restaurant. Megan McKanna is the owner of Aunt B’s. McKanna’s just 28 years of age, but she’s no stranger to the restaurant business. She formerly worked at eateries...
BURLINGAME, KS
KVOE

Preliminary hearing next in Lyon County attempted murder case

A preliminary hearing is coming next month in a Lyon County attempted murder case. Logan Casteel, age 37 of Fredonia, was arrested after allegedly shooting Justin Smith at 625 Road 160 on Oct. 17. The first-degree attempted murder charge has an alternate of aggravated battery, great bodily harm or disfigurement.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

21-year-old seriously injured in Hwy 75 crash Tues. night

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 21-year-old was seriously injured Tuesday night trying to cross Highway 75 on N.W. 62nd Street, according to the Kansas Highway Highway Patrol. According to the crash log, the 21-year-old was driving a 2013 Chevy Camaro westbound on N.W. 62nd Street when he pulled out in front of a 2007 Chevy Cobalt […]
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report December 17

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JUSTIN LOAR-CALE KHAYO, 16, Manhattan, Criminal damage to property; Without consent value <$1000; processed through North Central Kansas Juvenile Intake and released to a parent/guardian.
RILEY COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy