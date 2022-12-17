From construction to baseball: Nick Krall's journey to Cincinnati Reds general manager

LAS VEGAS – The man charged with building the Cincinnati Reds back into a playoff team was working in his family’s construction business three decades ago.

Nick Krall’s grandfather started the business, which specializes in excavation and grading, when Krall’s dad was born in 1956, a mom-and-pop shop out of the house that continued to grow over the years. Krall worked at the company, hired by his grandfather, after he turned 16 years old.

It was his first job, but he didn’t want it to be his only job.

“My dad, when I was probably 18, I remember he came to the job at the end of the summer and said, ‘I know you hate this. Go do something you love,’” Krall said. “I will never forget that.”

That conversation spurred the start of Krall’s career in baseball, a path that made him the 19th general manager in Reds history.

Reds pitching 'We wanted to set a foundation': Reds pleased with progress for pitching prospects

Reds future The Reds have no guaranteed contracts past 2023. A look at extension candidates

MLB Winter Meetings: What we learned about the Cincinnati Reds and their offseason plans at winter meetings

Krall was always drawn to baseball, growing up a Baltimore Orioles fan while living in Rossville, Pennsylvania. His dad, Steve, played at the Division-II level and played in a competitive semipro league with former minor league players near their hometown.

His home was about a one-hour drive to Camden Yards, a drive that happened more frequently when he was in high school and went to games with friends after playing in his own summer ball games. They bought scalped tickets after the game started for a couple of dollars.

“You see people that go to work every day and hate their job,” Krall said. “My dad and my mom just kept saying, ‘go ahead and go do it,’ I got to move around the country and do a lot. I didn’t know where it was going to lead.”

Krall wasn’t a star player at York Catholic High School, but he was a reserve player in the same semipro league that his father once played in. Former MLB pitcher Dickie Noles, as an example, was one of the guys who played in the league.

Reds trade talks Cincinnati Reds involved in 'decent amount' of trade talks about own prospects

Reds roster Cincinnati Reds seeking offensive upgrades through free agent market

“I got six at-bats and it was complete mop-up or somebody didn’t show up,” Krall said. “We had a guy who drove a UPS truck and he’d come in. So, I started going to the field at 16. I’d work for my dad, get off at 3 o’clock and I would go. I’d help mow the grass, line the field, open the concession stand, whatever it was, and I got a great experience because I got to see what all the other stuff was like. They started letting me go to league meetings because I had interest as I got older. When that happened, it was like, ‘wow, this is really interesting to me.’ ”

When Krall had that conversation with his parents, he felt freedom to pursue jobs that kept him around baseball when he attended Louisiana State University instead of returning to the family business.

“We all did odd jobs in college, summer jobs, but I did things that allowed me to go do baseball things,” Krall said. “I coached in the summers, so I worked a job around that. I worked at a kids camp. I worked third shift one summer and that was rough.”

It’s that freedom to try different things, giving experiences to others, that Krall has tried to pass on throughout his career in baseball.

***

Krall just completed his 20 th season with the Reds, hired initially to oversee advance scouting after an internship with the Oakland A’s.

He’s worked in several roles throughout the organization, rising to the head of the baseball operations. His proudest accomplishment in those 20 seasons was something he started before working his first game with the team.

Krall implemented the organization’s baseball operations internship program. The Reds didn’t have a charting service for scouting games, so he was instructed to hire three interns to help in the video room shortly after he was hired. One of those original three interns, Karl Mueller, works in the Milwaukee Brewers’ front office as the senior vice president of player personnel.

They recently reminisced about their first game working together in the video room. It was the first game in Great American Ball Park history and President George H.W. Bush threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

“We were sitting there and I’m trying to figure out how everything is working,” Krall said. “It’s the first day of the ballpark and we’re trying to get into this. The President comes in and he’s standing behind you. He’s starting to have a conversation with you, and you don’t know, ‘oh my god, I want to talk to the President, but I have to do my job.’ ”

It’s well-known Krall spent time as a bat boy on the “Moneyball” A’s team, but that was just a tiny part of his internship. He picked the brains of longtime executive Billy Beane, current A’s GM David Forst and assistant GM Dan Feinstein, who was the video coordinator that year.

One of Krall’s favorite scouting trips during his internship was a tripleheader to see games at Cal, Stanford and San Jose State. The games were scheduled at noon, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. When Krall and the A’s scouts showed up at Cal, they saw then-Rockies scout Terry Wetzel, and Krall traveled with Wetzel to the other games, so he could drive in the HOV lane.

“David took me to a couple of minor league games for a weekend and Paul DePodesta did the same thing,” Krall said. “Billy would let me come in and if we were on the road, I’d chart the game or whatever. David let me learn everything. He was like, if you want to do it, go ahead. He would just give me the experience.”

That type of freedom became the structure of the Reds’ internship program. There is a roster board in the office, which is updated daily by interns, and Krall encouraged them to ask questions about why certain transactions were made.

When Krall makes scouting day trips, particularly to Dayton or Louisville, he frequently brings an intern with him. He remembered taking Will Harford, a former intern who is now a national crosschecker in the Reds’ amateur scouting department, to the New York-Penn League All-Star Game in Mahoning Valley before it started raining.

“We were all in that boat, right?” Krall said. “No matter what world you are in, early on I knew I liked this, and I wanted to work in the front office of a baseball team. Did I know anything about it or anyone, of course not, but that’s what I wanted to do. Then you get in and people gave you an opportunity to do this, maybe fail at this, do this over here. You owe where you are today to a lot of people, not just one person. I think that’s a huge deal.”

The internship program has produced people throughout the sport and other industries. Bianca Smith interned in the baseball operations department in 2019 and when she expressed an interest in coaching, she began spending time around coaches and players during batting practice. She later became the first Black woman to coach in professional baseball, hired as a minor league coach with the Boston Red Sox.

Scott Harris, the Detroit Tigers’ president of baseball operations, interned with the Reds in 2010, his second internship with an MLB team. Harris joined the Chicago Cubs’ front office in 2012, rising to assistant general manager, and then was hired as the San Francisco Giants’ general manager after the 2019 season.

It was Harris’ first time in Cincinnati and the California native remembers the difficulties of trying to drive through snow.

“I just remember it was a really fun culture to be a part of,” said Harris, who did advance scouting reports, video work and made in-person scouting trips. “They created an environment in which they encouraged you to contribute wherever you could. It really sort of accelerated my development because Nick was giving me projects to do that I wasn’t qualified to do. I think anytime you have someone like that who is sort of mentoring you and giving you opportunity, it can only help. I couldn’t imagine a better place to start.”

***

Krall wasn’t necessarily thinking about a future in an MLB front office when he was following the Orioles, but everyone is influenced by their surroundings.

He remembers attending an Orioles game during their 0-21 start in 1988, the worst start to a season in baseball history. The Orioles won 87 games the following year, falling two games short of the Toronto Blue Jays, the team they faced in their last series of the season.

“We were supposed to go to a wedding,” Krall said, “and I remember my dad, ‘we’re not leaving. We’re not leaving until this is over.’ It was one of those Saturday, NBC afternoon games, and were watching the end of the game because it was a close game. They lost that game and lost the division.”

It was an Orioles team that was largely built through a young core. Cal Ripken Jr. and Brady Anderson highlighted the lineup with solid role players around them. Curt Schilling, Steve Finley and Pete Harnisch were all at the start of their careers before they were dealt to Houston in a trade panned as one of the worst ever.

Starting pitcher Ben McDonald, along with Hall of Fame first baseman Eddie Murray, were Krall’s favorite players. He met McDonald, the No. 1 overall pick out of Louisiana State University in 1989, when he attended a minor league game because one of his buddies was a bat boy for the Harrisburg Senators.

“I walked down and wanted to get an autograph,” Krall said. “So, I got there early, walked down to whatever bullpen it was and met Ben McDonald. He gave me the time of day. I’ve said this a lot, you don’t forget how that person made you feel. I instantly became an LSU fan. I was probably the only person in the state of Pennsylvania that was an LSU fan back then.”

Krall remembers watching every game of the 1991 College World Series when LSU won a title. He eventually tried to play there.

Fast forward to last summer and the Reds played the Orioles before the trade deadline. Krall walked into an elevator, preparing to jump onto the team bus for their next road trip, and he saw McDonald walking past him. McDonald’s nephew, Mac Sceroler, is a minor league pitcher in the Reds’ farm system.

“I introduced myself, ‘hey, you were a huge influence in my life and I really appreciate you taking the time when I was a kid,’” Krall said. “I ended up talking to him for about 5-10 minutes. It was a fan experience for me, but it’s also really cool that I was able to do that. It puts things into perspective when you do trade a person’s favorite player, when something happens.”

Krall is long removed from working in his family’s construction business and intensely following the Orioles, but it’s a journey he doesn’t take for granted.

The person who helped Krall join the semipro league when he was in high school was Steve Gilbert, a hometown mentor who had a stroke this year. Gilbert still works at the John Deere dealership his dad buys John Deere equipment from.

“Every now and then, I’ll stop in when I’m on my way home,” Krall said. “It’s kind of neat how little things helped you along the way.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: From construction to baseball: Nick Krall's journey to Cincinnati Reds general manager