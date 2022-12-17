Patriots activating star DT Christian Barmore in slew of moves on Saturday

The New England Patriots will be getting a major boost along the defensive front on Sunday with the return of second-year defensive lineman Christian Barmore.

You’d have to go all the way back to mid-October to see the Patriots with Barmore on the football field. The former University of Alabama standout has been dealing with knee inflammation, which has kept him out of action for a huge chunk of the season.

During training camp, Barmore was being talked about in the same light as linebacker Josh Uche as a potential breakout candidate in 2022. His return not only solidifies the Patriots defense against the rushing attack, but he can generate pass-rushing pressure up the gut and create real problems for Derek Carr and the Raiders offense.

The corresponding move to bringing Barmore to the active roster was the Patriots placing veteran offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) on injured reserve. Veteran linebacker Jamie Collins was also elevated from the practice squad.

Injuries have been a serious hurdle for the Patriots this season, and they could be a bit shorthanded in this game. However, Barmore being back is a major addition to a defense that was already exceptional with him sidelined.