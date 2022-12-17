ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots activating star DT Christian Barmore in slew of moves on Saturday

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nJ3Q6_0jmJO9Gv00

The New England Patriots will be getting a major boost along the defensive front on Sunday with the return of second-year defensive lineman Christian Barmore.

You’d have to go all the way back to mid-October to see the Patriots with Barmore on the football field. The former University of Alabama standout has been dealing with knee inflammation, which has kept him out of action for a huge chunk of the season.

During training camp, Barmore was being talked about in the same light as linebacker Josh Uche as a potential breakout candidate in 2022. His return not only solidifies the Patriots defense against the rushing attack, but he can generate pass-rushing pressure up the gut and create real problems for Derek Carr and the Raiders offense.

The corresponding move to bringing Barmore to the active roster was the Patriots placing veteran offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) on injured reserve. Veteran linebacker Jamie Collins was also elevated from the practice squad.

Injuries have been a serious hurdle for the Patriots this season, and they could be a bit shorthanded in this game. However, Barmore being back is a major addition to a defense that was already exceptional with him sidelined.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Went Viral During Loss

It's not going to be a fun flight back to New England for the Patriots on Sunday evening. The Patriots lost to the Raiders in truly historic fashion on Sunday night. You have to see the final play to believe it. Bill Belichick is surely going to be in no...
The Comeback

NFL coach taken to hospital after horrifying incident

A scary scene took place during the pregame warmups ahead of Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints when Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was taken out of the stadium on a cart after a collision with a Saints player. In a statement from the team shared by league insider Ian Read more... The post NFL coach taken to hospital after horrifying incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Calls 1 Major Program A 'Disaster'

It's safe to say that ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn't the biggest fan of one SEC program at the moment. The longtime ESPN college football analyst, known to many as the voice of the SEC, believes the Florida Gators had a "disaster" of a season. Finebaum explained his...
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Cowboys lost on an OT walk-off Dak Prescott pick-six and NFL fans piled on

It’s going to be a rough flight back to Dallas for the Cowboys after this loss. On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Cowboys 40-34 in overtime after Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott for a game-winning pick-six. At one point in the second quarter, the Cowboys had a 27-10 lead on the Jaguars, but Jacksonville scored 27 second-half points to tie things up and send the game to overtime.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
245K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy