NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Another Russian Oligarch, Dmitry Zelenov, Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances
Russian real estate tycoon Dmitry Zelenov passed away earlier this month after tumbling down a flight of stairs while visiting friends in the French Riviera, according to a local outlet and an independent Russian outlet.The French newspaper Var Matin reported Sunday that Zelenov, 50, had been dining with friends in Antibes on Dec. 9 when he suddenly became unwell, falling down a flight of stairs and suffering critical head injuries. He succumbed while receiving treatment at the Hospital Pasteur in Nice.Baza, an independent news channel on Telegram, reported that Zelenov had toppled over a railing and hit his head. Authorities...
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:53 p.m. EST
Congress moves to ban TikTok from US government devices. WASHINGTON (AP) — TikTok would be banned from most U.S. government devices under a spending bill Congress unveiled early Tuesday. It's the latest push by American lawmakers against the Chinese-owned social media app. The $1.7 trillion package includes requirements for the Biden administration to prohibit most uses of TikTok or any other app created by its owner, ByteDance Ltd. The requirements would apply to the executive branch and don’t appear to cover Congress, where a handful of lawmakers maintain TikTok accounts. A spokesperson for TikTok calls the ban a “political gesture” that is not needed to protect national security since TikTok is developing security and data privacy plans to secure the platform in the U.S.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
Jan. 6 panel report sheds new light on Mich. GOP leaders’ post-2020 election meeting with Trump
With Monday’s historic decision to refer former President Donald Trump and other key Republicans for criminal prosecution, the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol placed Michigan near the center of the conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Before referring the former...
