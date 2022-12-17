ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Wildly Popular Upstate Cookie Shack Announces Hudson Valley Pop Up In Time For Holidays

Maybe you've ordered from them previously during one of their other highly attended Hudson Valley cookie pop-ups, perhaps you've tasted their delicious treats while visiting Samuel's Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck (where they are sold on a regular basis), or remember last holiday season when they teamed up with our friends at Newburgh Brewing Company for a cookie and beer event?
RENSSELAER, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley’s Most Expensive Home to be Auctioned Off

After sitting unsold on the open market for over a year, the highest bidder can now own the Hudson Valley's most unique home. The no-reserve auction is being called a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to own Ledgerock Mansion. The Hyde Park/Rhinebeck estate went on the market in 2021 for $45 million but has yet to find a buyer. According to the listing agent, Jason Karadus of Corcoran Country Living, the property will now go to auction in January.
HYDE PARK, NY
Q 105.7

Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York

Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
WOODSTOCK, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson’s Popovers Takeover East Fishkill, New York

An infamous Hudson Valley baked good makes its return to East Fishkill this weekend. Remember Hudson's Ribs & Fish in East Fishkill, New York?. If you grew up in Dutchess County you're probably familiar with the legendary Hudson's Ribs & Fish restaurant that was located right on the corner of Route 9 in Fishkill. After serving the Hudson Valley for over 32 years the eatery closed its doors back in 2021.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Santa Surprises Hudson Valley Child With Special House Call

A Hudson Valley 9-year-old got the surprise of his life when Santa showed up at his doorstep. LEGOLAND New York in Goshen is celebrating the holidays with its first-ever Holiday Bricktacular. Visitors to the Orange County theme park can experience special holiday magic including seasonal shows, holiday characters, tasty treats, LEGO activities, a dazzling light display and more.
GOSHEN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Animal Shelter Closing in Westchester County

Located in Westchester County is the city of Mount. Vernon. Last week a surprise announcement came that took residents by complete surprise. It was announced that the Mount Vernon Center For Animal Care will be closing its doors. The shocking news has stirred up quite the reaction in a short amount of time.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

North Country could see major winter storm as Christmas approaches

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A major winter storm could hit northern New York right before and during Christmas. 7 News weather forecaster John Kubis says there is the potential for a dramatic swing in temperatures, strong wind gusts and significant snow accumulation. Things start Thursday evening with rising temperatures....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New Hotel, Restaurant and Bar Coming to Hudson Valley Campus

Some lucky Hudson Valley college students will soon have a swanky hotel, restaurant and bar right on campus. The Crossroads Inn is expected to open in 2024 and will include 50 guest rooms, a fitness facility, a farm-to-table restaurant and a bar for late-night entertainment. Olympia Hotel Management announced on Tuesday that it has been selected to develop the unique project.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

The Crazy Octagon Mansion Hiding in Westchester County

One of the most stunning and bizarre houses in Upstate New York is in Westchester County and we can now take a peek inside. The Hudson Valley is known for its beauty. The land has some breathtaking views but the old architecture also offers some amazing sights. One of the more beautiful homes in the region is also pretty unknown despite being a landmark.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Updated Christmas weekend forecast calls for ‘Arctic Blast’ in New York. Will winter storm impact holiday travel in NY?

Winter weather bearing down on New York may leave roads slick and icy leading into the Christmas weekend, a forecaster said, potentially complicating travel plans for New Yorkers. Rainfall will begin in the New York metro area during a relatively-warm Thursday night and continue into Friday morning, Dec. 23, said...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

BMX Star ‘Wheels Into’ Ellenville, NY School to Visit Students

Many students enjoyed the visit and there was a special message behind it. Sometimes it's the way a message is delivered that makes it more memorable. I remember being a kid and teachers would try to teach us something over and over again, but it just wouldn't stick. A BMX star recently visited students in Ellenville and he taught them a lesson that they will never forget.
ELLENVILLE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
