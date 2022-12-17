Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular New Jersey restaurant chain opens another location in the Garden StateKristen WaltersMahwah, NJ
Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!Ossiana TepfenhartBlooming Grove, NY
Bears have fur brushed to knit Christmas toysAmy ChristieOtisville, NY
Dollar General Closed a Lot of Stores Because of ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Related
Wildly Popular Upstate Cookie Shack Announces Hudson Valley Pop Up In Time For Holidays
Maybe you've ordered from them previously during one of their other highly attended Hudson Valley cookie pop-ups, perhaps you've tasted their delicious treats while visiting Samuel's Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck (where they are sold on a regular basis), or remember last holiday season when they teamed up with our friends at Newburgh Brewing Company for a cookie and beer event?
“Amazing” New Owner Announced for Favorite Hudson Valley Restaurant
The good news continues to pour in for fans of Armadillo, one of the Hudson Valley's favorite Mexican restaurants in Kingston, NY. Not only are they reopening, but the announcement of new ownership has rallied many loyal customers. Big News from the Armadillo in Kingston, NY. The new ownership announcement...
Many Shots Fired At Home With Teens From Hudson Valley, New York Inside
Police need help after shots rang out directed towards a Hudson Valley home with 40 people inside, including many teens. On Friday, Dec. 16, around 11:10 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call, reporting shots fired at 77 Fish Creek Road in the Town of Saugerties. Shots...
Beware of New York ‘Porch Pirates’ Across Hudson Valley
Just before the holidays, Hudson Valley residents believe the same "porch pirate" has stolen gifts outside local homes. Can you help identify the suspect?. Poughkeepsie, New York residents are hoping for help to find an alleged "porch pirate." Porch Pirate In Poughkeepsie, New York Caught on Video. A concerned Poughkeepsie,...
Snacks From Around the World at Poughkeepsie Store
Snacks from around the world are becoming extremely popular gifts on social media. Did you know you can get these snacks right here in the Hudson Valley?. Is it me or does holiday shopping get more and more difficult every single year?. Most people buy the things they want and...
Hudson Valley’s Most Expensive Home to be Auctioned Off
After sitting unsold on the open market for over a year, the highest bidder can now own the Hudson Valley's most unique home. The no-reserve auction is being called a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to own Ledgerock Mansion. The Hyde Park/Rhinebeck estate went on the market in 2021 for $45 million but has yet to find a buyer. According to the listing agent, Jason Karadus of Corcoran Country Living, the property will now go to auction in January.
Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York
Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
Popular Downtown Albany Rest/Bar for 15 yrs Closing Well-Known Cafe Moving In
A popular restaurant and bar that has been a staple in downtown Albany for fifteen years announced that they would be closing for good. Although this is sad news, there is a neighboring cafe that will move into that space because of the closure. One Restaurant Closes Another Cafe Moves...
Hudson’s Popovers Takeover East Fishkill, New York
An infamous Hudson Valley baked good makes its return to East Fishkill this weekend. Remember Hudson's Ribs & Fish in East Fishkill, New York?. If you grew up in Dutchess County you're probably familiar with the legendary Hudson's Ribs & Fish restaurant that was located right on the corner of Route 9 in Fishkill. After serving the Hudson Valley for over 32 years the eatery closed its doors back in 2021.
Sullivan County studies ways to revive Monticello's long-closed Broadway Theater
MONTICELLO − The Broadway Theater in Monticello has been closed for more than 30 years. Now it might finally see a new life. The Sullivan County Land Bank, which has acquired the theater, is using an Empire State Development grant to study how that might be done, and what that new life could be.
Enormous Crowds by Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Are Out of Control
This is why people avoid tourist traps!
Santa Surprises Hudson Valley Child With Special House Call
A Hudson Valley 9-year-old got the surprise of his life when Santa showed up at his doorstep. LEGOLAND New York in Goshen is celebrating the holidays with its first-ever Holiday Bricktacular. Visitors to the Orange County theme park can experience special holiday magic including seasonal shows, holiday characters, tasty treats, LEGO activities, a dazzling light display and more.
“Ridiculous, Outrageous” Note Left for Hudson Valley Business
A local business in the Hudson Valley recently took to Facebook to share a note that was left during Sunday's snowstorm. The note, which is being called "ridiculous", "terrible", and "outrageous" by loyal patrons may have helped identify the worst customer in the Hudson Valley. Helena's Specialty Pierogies in Kerhonkson,...
Animal Shelter Closing in Westchester County
Located in Westchester County is the city of Mount. Vernon. Last week a surprise announcement came that took residents by complete surprise. It was announced that the Mount Vernon Center For Animal Care will be closing its doors. The shocking news has stirred up quite the reaction in a short amount of time.
wwnytv.com
North Country could see major winter storm as Christmas approaches
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A major winter storm could hit northern New York right before and during Christmas. 7 News weather forecaster John Kubis says there is the potential for a dramatic swing in temperatures, strong wind gusts and significant snow accumulation. Things start Thursday evening with rising temperatures....
New Hotel, Restaurant and Bar Coming to Hudson Valley Campus
Some lucky Hudson Valley college students will soon have a swanky hotel, restaurant and bar right on campus. The Crossroads Inn is expected to open in 2024 and will include 50 guest rooms, a fitness facility, a farm-to-table restaurant and a bar for late-night entertainment. Olympia Hotel Management announced on Tuesday that it has been selected to develop the unique project.
The Crazy Octagon Mansion Hiding in Westchester County
One of the most stunning and bizarre houses in Upstate New York is in Westchester County and we can now take a peek inside. The Hudson Valley is known for its beauty. The land has some breathtaking views but the old architecture also offers some amazing sights. One of the more beautiful homes in the region is also pretty unknown despite being a landmark.
Fire Alarm Set Off By Burnt Food Sends Firefighters To Church In Hudson Valley
It turns out that cooking mishaps can happen even in the house of God, as one fire department responded to a church in the Hudson Valley after its fire alarm was set off by burnt food. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 11:50 a.m., firefighters responded to the Red Mills Baptist Church in Mahopac at 5…
Updated Christmas weekend forecast calls for ‘Arctic Blast’ in New York. Will winter storm impact holiday travel in NY?
Winter weather bearing down on New York may leave roads slick and icy leading into the Christmas weekend, a forecaster said, potentially complicating travel plans for New Yorkers. Rainfall will begin in the New York metro area during a relatively-warm Thursday night and continue into Friday morning, Dec. 23, said...
BMX Star ‘Wheels Into’ Ellenville, NY School to Visit Students
Many students enjoyed the visit and there was a special message behind it. Sometimes it's the way a message is delivered that makes it more memorable. I remember being a kid and teachers would try to teach us something over and over again, but it just wouldn't stick. A BMX star recently visited students in Ellenville and he taught them a lesson that they will never forget.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0