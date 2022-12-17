Read full article on original website
Cadillac CT4, CT5 Recalled For DRLs That Won’t Deactivate
GM has issued a product recall for certain examples of 2020 to 2023 Cadillac CT4 and CT5 models due to an issue related to daytime running lights (DRLs) failing to deactivate. The problem: affected vehicles fitted with faulty DRLs don’t deactivate when the headlights are turned on, and fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”
2024 Cadillac Lyriq Sport Spotted With Unlit Grille
The all-electric Cadillac Lyriq luxury crossover made its formal introduction for the 2023 model year, with the subsequent 2024 Cadillac Lyriq ushering in two new trim levels, specifically the new Cadillac Lyriq Sport and Cadillac Lyriq Premium Luxury. Now, GM Authority photographers have spotted this rather odd 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Sport out on the road with an unlit front grille.
2024 Acura ZDX Electric Crossover To Get Type S Variant
Acura has just confirmed that the upcoming 2024 Acura ZDX EV crossover, which is based on GM’s Ultium battery and Ultium Drive motor technology, will get a Type S variant. Not many details about this high-performance model are known, besides the fact that the Type S will feature many styling cues seen on Acura’s Precision EV Concept, and that the 2024 ZDX and ZDX Type S will be officially unveiled sometime in the 2023 calendar year.
2023 Cadillac CT4 Gets New Argent Silver Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Cadillac CT4 adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Radiant Red Tintcoat, Midnight Steel Metallic, and Argent Silver Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Silver hue. Assigned RPO code GXD and touch-up paint code WA-130H, Argent Silver Metallic is one of eight exterior colors...
2023 Cadillac XT4 Rosewood Metallic Paint No Longer Available To Order
The 2023 Cadillac XT4 serves as the fifth model year of the first-generation subcompact luxury crossover, with GM currently gearing up to introduce a mid-cycle refresh for the 2024 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 XT4 has lost a paint color option. Rosewood Metallic (color code...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
What Would You Like To See Changed On The C8 Corvette?
First arriving for the 2020 model year, the eighth-generation C8 Corvette was a watershed moment for the nameplate, introducing, among other things, a brand-new mid-engine layout. In the years since, GM has introduced a few relatively small changes to the C8, as well as a few special edition models and the new go-faster C8 Z06. However, we want to know – what would you like to see changed on the C8 Corvette?
GM Releases Fix For Chevy Trailblazer Improperly Cleared DTC P0521 Status
GM has issued a service bulletin for a reflashing of the Engine Control Module (ECM) in certain units of the 2021 to 2023 Chevy Trailblazer. The problem: affected units may be unable to clear the status of the DTC P0521 (Engine Oil Pressure Sensor Performance) trouble code. If the ECM previously set this trouble code, the affected vehicle may be unable to pass Emission Inspection/Maintenance (I/M) testing.
Foreign-Market 2023 Corvette Z06 And Cadillac Escalade-V Use Same Exhaust Tips
One might think there’s not much overlap when it comes to the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 and 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V. Sure, both offer impressive performance for their respective segments, but that’s about where the similarities end, right? Well, as it turns out, not exactly, as both the Corvette Z06 and Escalade-V seem to utilize the same exhaust tips.
GM Releases Fix For Incorrect GMC Sierra HD Camping Loading Information Label
GM has issued a service bulletin regarding an incorrect label for the certain units of the 2022 and 2023 GMC Sierra HD, in both 2500 HD and 3500 HD configurations. The problem: affected units are labeled with incorrect camping loading information. The fix: owners of affected models will be mailed...
Refreshed 2023 Chevy Blazer Launches In Colombia
General Motors has just officially launched the refreshed 2023 Chevy Blazer in Colombia, several months after the updated version of the midsize crossover arrived in the three North American countries. The new 2023 Chevy Blazer arrives as the Bow Tie brand’s latest new or refreshed product this year in Colombia,...
2023 GMC Canyon Configurator Live
GM unveiled the all-new third-gen 2023 GMC Canyon in August, debuting a long list of changes and updates for the midsize pickup. Now, interested customers and fans can spec the 2023 GMC Canyon to taste using the official online configurator tool at GMC’s website. Among the highlights of the...
Buick Dealerships Will Need To Invest At Least $300K To Sell And Service EVs
Buick is set to join GM’s transition to an all-electric future, with the Buick brand going full EV across its lineup by 2030. However, that transition will require big investments from Buick dealerships, with a minimum average of roughly $300,000 to support new tooling, training, and related EV equipment.
2023 GMC Sierra Gets New Volcanic Red Tintcoat Color: First Look
The 2023 GMC Sierra adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Deep Bronze Metallic, Sterling Metallic, and Volcanic Red Tintcoat. Here’s our first look at the new Red hue. Assigned RPO code GNT and touch-up paint code WA-170H, Volcanic Red Tintcoat is one of 11 exterior colors offered...
Chevy Malibu Discount Offers $1,000 Off In December 2022
In December 2022, a Chevy Malibu discount offers $1,000 off the 2022 Malibu. That’s $500 Red Tag Bonus Cash toward the purchase or lease of a 2022 or 2023 Chevy Malibu, and an additional $500 Cash Allowance on the 2022 model. The Bow Tie brand also offers low-interest financing...
1963 GMC Pickup Riding On Vossen Forged ML-R1 Wheels
There’s something about those early-model GMC pickups that just looks good, whether it’s perfectly restored and all-original, or slammed to the pavement over aftermarket wheels with some healthy patina on the panels. This particular GMC pickup is obviously a member of the latter camp. Recently posted to social...
Chevy Silverado HD Plows Into Infiniti Q50, Flees: Video
Driving requires some relatively decent situational awareness, from the position of the vehicles around you, to the conditions on the road, to what the vehicle underneath you is doing. Add in something like a trailer, and those requirements are upped a notch. Unfortunately, the driver behind the wheel of this Chevy Silverado HD failed to notice an oncoming Infiniti Q50 sedan until it was too late, as seen in the following video.
2023 Corvette Z06 Races Dodge Challenger SRT Demon: Video
The 2023 Corvette Z06 is a monster any way you slice it, but now we’re watching as the new go-faster Vette lines up alongside the straight-line specialist Dodge Challenger SRT Demon for a drag race. Despite a significantly smaller price tag and aging platform, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon...
2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Named Four Wheeler Pickup Truck Of The Year
The 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 was just recognized as the best four-wheeler truck of the year, with critics praising the pickup’s off-road prowess, aggressive styling, and much-improved interior. In a recent post, Four Wheeler laid out why the 2023 Chevy Silverado took top honors this year. To note, although...
