Video: Bills, Dolphins staff prepare for game amid snowfall

By Hailie Higgins
 3 days ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As two division rivals prepare to face off against each other, their crews face off against mother nature. Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins staff have been working since 7 a.m. trying to stay ahead of Saturday’s snow.

News 8’s Thad Brown — who will be covering the game from Orchard Park all day on both Twitter and News 8 — has watched as staff battle the elements.

The Bills (10-3) are currently ranked number one in the AFC East, while the Dolphins (8-5) come in at number six.

According to News 8’s meteorologists, there are already about nine inches of snow in the area — and the weather has no plans to let up any time soon.

Orchard Park can expect to get another three inches or so by Saturday evening, ensuring that the flakes will be flying right alongside the football as the two teams compete to secure their spots in the playoffs.

