ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots OT Isaiah Wynn placed on IR, done for the regular season

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CyEWo_0jmJNkcE00

Isaiah Wynn is done for the rest of the regular season.

The New England Patriots announced on Saturday they were placing the veteran offensive tackle on injured reserve, which will knock him out for at least the next four games. Granted, he could return if the Patriots make the playoffs, but as of right now, the curtains have closed on Wynn.

It has been a disappointing season for the former first-round draft pick, who struggled with penalties and on-field inconsistencies.

He didn’t do much to convince the Patriots for a big extension or another team to step up and offer him a lucrative contract. It could potentially set him up with some sort of prove-it deal on the free agent market in 2023.

Injuries have been the biggest issue for Wynn, who has struggled to stay healthy throughout his NFL tenure. There’s always a possibility that he returns to New England, but as of right now, it just feels like the ship has sailed on the Wynn-Patriots marriage.

Perhaps both would be better off moving on.

Comments / 1

Related
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Patriots’ lateral play infamous, but loss to Raiders goes much deeper

The New England Patriots were on their way to winning in the yeoman's style that has defined their team this year. And then Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker Chandler Jones did something incredible. Well, Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers did something awful — something humiliating. But that set up Jones...
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Bill Belichick Tonight

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots just lost in one of the most embarrassing ways imaginable. The Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders were tied at 24 with two seconds remaining in regulation when Belichick called a running play to Rhamondre Stevenson. Everything seemed fine until Stevenson decided to lateral the ball and it went awry.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Cowboys lost on an OT walk-off Dak Prescott pick-six and NFL fans piled on

It’s going to be a rough flight back to Dallas for the Cowboys after this loss. On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Cowboys 40-34 in overtime after Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott for a game-winning pick-six. At one point in the second quarter, the Cowboys had a 27-10 lead on the Jaguars, but Jacksonville scored 27 second-half points to tie things up and send the game to overtime.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed

The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots’ David Andrews had troubling comment about embarrassing play

The New England Patriots on Sunday committed what will always be remembered as one of the biggest blunders in sports history, and several players had a difficult time trying to express their disappointment after the loss. One troubling remark came from longtime center David Andrews. The Patriots and Raiders were tied at 24 with three... The post Patriots’ David Andrews had troubling comment about embarrassing play appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What are the Browns' playoff odds after Chargers win, Jets and Patriots lose?

The Cleveland Browns face a steep uphill battle to make the playoffs after defeating the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday but are technically not eliminated from contention. Even after the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Tennessee Titans, the Browns still have a one percent chance to get into the playoffs with three weeks remaining according to FiveThirtyEight. Both the New York Jets and New England Patriots lost, giving the Browns at least a sliver of hope.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

With win in hand, Cowboys fall apart and lose to Jaguars in OT, 40-34

The Dallas Cowboys had the opponent exactly where they wanted them. Looking to win their fifth straight game, the club was rolling in Jacksonville. The club scored touchdowns on two of their first three possessions before leading 21-7 at halftime. They stretched the lead to 27-10 with just over five minutes remaining in the third quarter and appeared to have righted their ship from a couple games against inferior opponents that took far too long to salt away.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
245K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy