Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Virginia Allocates Money For Residents In Need Of Housing HelpC. HeslopVirginia State
Parents at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, VA are Deeply Concerned About the 'After School Satan Club'Zack LoveChesapeake, VA
This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNorfolk, VA
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Related
WTKR
Hampton names Jackson Interim Director of Athletics
HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Hampton University has found the person that will move into the big chair when current director of athletics Eugene Marshall departs next month. The Pirates announced that Dr. Paula Jackson will assume the role of Interim Director of Athletics on January 4. Jackson currently serves as the program's Deputy Director of Athletics/Chief of Staff as well as Senior Woman Administrator.
ODU closes out non-conference schedule with George Mason
NORFOLK (WAVY) – The Old Dominion men’s basketball team has one last test before it heads into Sun Bent Conference competition for the first time. The Monarchs (7-4) will put a three-game win streak to the test when they take on George Mason. The Patriots roll into Chartway Arena having won their last five straight […]
WTKR
Hampton's Godwin holds Season of Giving toy and coat drive
HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Marquis Godwin is Hampton-grown. He starred for Hampton High School and, after a stint across the water at Old Dominion, returned home to wrap up his college career with the hometown Pirates. "Everybody's supportive," he said of growing up in Hampton. "It's a small community, so everybody...
odaconline.com
Omari DeVeaux, Virginia Wesleyan, So., Guard
DeVeaux, a sophomore from Henrico, Va., went the length of the floor with 0:04 on the floor to sink the game-winning bucket as time expired in Virginia Wesleyan's 77-76 victory over nationally top-ranked Christopher Newport University over the weekend. DeVeaux led all players with a career-high 27 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field. He canned two of the three jumpers he attempted from beyond the arc and buried 7-of-8 shots from the foul line. He added six rebounds with five assists and two steals. For the season, DeVeaux is averaging 13.9 points per game, having scored the seventh-most (153) total points in the ODAC. He is third in the league in free throw shooting (85.0%), sixth in assists (37), and ninth in free throws made (34-of-40).
Ahoskie, December 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Gates County High School basketball team will have a game with Hertford County High School on December 19, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WAVY News 10
Aesia Toliver named co-anchor of WAVY News 10 Today
Aesia Toliver named co-anchor of WAVY News 10 Today. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-1-shot-in-portsmouth-with-life-threatening-injuries/. Zoom interview with ODU professor Annette Finley-Crosswhite. Read more at bit.ly/3YyhSo2. Modified holiday schedule for Hampton Roads Transit. Hampton Roads Transit will have a modified schedule for the holidays in Norfolk. Read more: https://bit.ly/3HMzbvB. Moyock man arrested after pursuit. A...
Christmas ornaments missing for nearly a decade returned to owners in Virginia
Matt and Fran Pochily were moving to their new home, and during the process, they took most of their belongings but left behind items in their Norfolk attic and garage.
WAVY News 10
Coming through with coats – Williamsburg middle-schooler collects nearly 100 for Coats for Families
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – He wanted to collect enough coats to fill one of our Coats for Families bins, but he was able to do that in just the first day. Ben Rutter, 12, is a seventh grader at at Walsingham Academy in Williamsburg. For his service project this semester, he set out to make a major impact on our Coats for Families drive – and ended up collecting nearly a hundred coats for kids and adults in just the three weeks since Thanksgiving.
Gaming is exploding with popularity in Virginia. But who will regulate it?
Billions of dollars are at stake and everyone wants their part of the pie when it comes to gaming in the state of Virginia.
Charity helping 500 homeless families in Norfolk, Virginia Beach
There's nothing like being a kid at Christmastime. Unfortunately, the wonder and joy that comes with the holiday season is sometimes too expensive for families.
Navy investigation: Deaths of USS George Washington sailors had no connection to one another
The April deaths of three USS George Washington sailors by suicide were not connected, and each had "unique and individualized life stressors which were contributing factors leading to their deaths," a U.S. Navy command investigation revealed Monday.
WAVY News 10
9 injured following accident involving school bus in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian River Rd. and Military Highway. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/9-injured-following-accident-involving-school-bus-in-virginia-beach/. 9 injured following accident involving school bus …. According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach’s worst eyesore leading to new vision for Kempsville
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Some have considered the concrete mountain at Witchduck Road and Southern Boulevard in Virginia Beach to be the city’s ugliest eyesore for more than three years. But with a soon-to-be closing on a major apartment complex built by the Breeden Company, that eyesore...
‘Shabbat and Sunday Dinner’: New children’s book promotes cultural understanding
"The book follows these two sweet boys through their elementary presentations about teaching their family traditions. And the traditions are based on my family tradition and Candace's family traditions," Spatt said.
Just in time for Christmas: USNS Comfort to return to Naval Station Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — USNS Comfort will return to Naval Station Norfolk on Wednesday, December 21, the U.S. Navy announced Monday. The ship, which has been on its Continuing Promise 2022 trip since October 19, has provided humanitarian aid and disaster assistance to Guatemala, Honduras, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti.
Internal probe finds ‘failures’ in VBPD investigation into Marie Covington abduction
An internal probe by Virginia Beach police has determined that officers failed to meet department expectations and standards while investigating the fatal abduction of Marie Covington.
WAVY News 10
Double tragedy for family of 19-year-old killed in York County highway crash
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The family of Montia Bouie, with roots in the Lambert’s Point section of Norfolk, is still trying to process the tragic events that claimed the 19-year-old’s life last week on Interstate 64 in York County. Reared by her grandmother in Greensboro, North Carolina,...
WAVY News 10
1 shot in Portsmouth with life-threatening injuries
A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard. 1 shot in Portsmouth with life-threatening injuries. A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard. Dr. Finley-Crosswhite interview. Zoom interview with ODU...
Wreaths Across America honors Hampton Roads veterans
Sponsored by the Daughters of America Revolution and Navy Wives Clubs of America (NWCA #91), the communities of Norfolk and Hampton both held events, participating in "Wreaths Across America."
Comments / 0