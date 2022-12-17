ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WTKR

Hampton names Jackson Interim Director of Athletics

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Hampton University has found the person that will move into the big chair when current director of athletics Eugene Marshall departs next month. The Pirates announced that Dr. Paula Jackson will assume the role of Interim Director of Athletics on January 4. Jackson currently serves as the program's Deputy Director of Athletics/Chief of Staff as well as Senior Woman Administrator.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

ODU closes out non-conference schedule with George Mason

NORFOLK (WAVY) – The Old Dominion men's basketball team has one last test before it heads into Sun Bent Conference competition for the first time. The Monarchs (7-4) will put a three-game win streak to the test when they take on George Mason. The Patriots roll into Chartway Arena having won their last five straight […]
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Hampton's Godwin holds Season of Giving toy and coat drive

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Marquis Godwin is Hampton-grown. He starred for Hampton High School and, after a stint across the water at Old Dominion, returned home to wrap up his college career with the hometown Pirates. "Everybody's supportive," he said of growing up in Hampton. "It's a small community, so everybody...
HAMPTON, VA
odaconline.com

Omari DeVeaux, Virginia Wesleyan, So., Guard

DeVeaux, a sophomore from Henrico, Va., went the length of the floor with 0:04 on the floor to sink the game-winning bucket as time expired in Virginia Wesleyan's 77-76 victory over nationally top-ranked Christopher Newport University over the weekend. DeVeaux led all players with a career-high 27 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field. He canned two of the three jumpers he attempted from beyond the arc and buried 7-of-8 shots from the foul line. He added six rebounds with five assists and two steals. For the season, DeVeaux is averaging 13.9 points per game, having scored the seventh-most (153) total points in the ODAC. He is third in the league in free throw shooting (85.0%), sixth in assists (37), and ninth in free throws made (34-of-40).
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Ahoskie, December 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Gates County High School basketball team will have a game with Hertford County High School on December 19, 2022, 16:30:00.
AHOSKIE, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Aesia Toliver named co-anchor of WAVY News 10 Today

Aesia Toliver named co-anchor of WAVY News 10 Today. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-1-shot-in-portsmouth-with-life-threatening-injuries/. Zoom interview with ODU professor Annette Finley-Crosswhite. Read more at bit.ly/3YyhSo2. Modified holiday schedule for Hampton Roads Transit. Hampton Roads Transit will have a modified schedule for the holidays in Norfolk. Read more: https://bit.ly/3HMzbvB. Moyock man arrested after pursuit. A...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Coming through with coats – Williamsburg middle-schooler collects nearly 100 for Coats for Families

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – He wanted to collect enough coats to fill one of our Coats for Families bins, but he was able to do that in just the first day. Ben Rutter, 12, is a seventh grader at at Walsingham Academy in Williamsburg. For his service project this semester, he set out to make a major impact on our Coats for Families drive – and ended up collecting nearly a hundred coats for kids and adults in just the three weeks since Thanksgiving.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

9 injured following accident involving school bus in Virginia Beach

According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian River Rd. and Military Highway. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/9-injured-following-accident-involving-school-bus-in-virginia-beach/. 9 injured following accident involving school bus …. According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

1 shot in Portsmouth with life-threatening injuries

A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard. 1 shot in Portsmouth with life-threatening injuries. A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard. Dr. Finley-Crosswhite interview. Zoom interview with ODU...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

