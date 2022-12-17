DeVeaux, a sophomore from Henrico, Va., went the length of the floor with 0:04 on the floor to sink the game-winning bucket as time expired in Virginia Wesleyan's 77-76 victory over nationally top-ranked Christopher Newport University over the weekend. DeVeaux led all players with a career-high 27 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field. He canned two of the three jumpers he attempted from beyond the arc and buried 7-of-8 shots from the foul line. He added six rebounds with five assists and two steals. For the season, DeVeaux is averaging 13.9 points per game, having scored the seventh-most (153) total points in the ODAC. He is third in the league in free throw shooting (85.0%), sixth in assists (37), and ninth in free throws made (34-of-40).

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO