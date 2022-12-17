Read full article on original website
Related
Settings On Your Nintendo Switch That Are Ruining Your Experience
Either you've had your Nintendo Switch for a while or you just got one as a gift for Christmas from Santa -- either way, it's time to change some settings.
ZTE Nubia RedMagic 7S Pro Long-Term Review: Why I Keep Coming Back
The RedMagic 7S Pro is a gaming beast of a phone that's proven its ability to impress for the long haul -- but is it worth the cash, given the drawbacks?
Why Your Android Phone Is Freezing And How To Fix It
Is your Android phone freezing up for already frozen? We have some suggestions for steps you can take to try to get you out of that predicament.
The Nintendo Switch Setting You May Want To Change If You Use Headphones
Unexpected and unwanted noise can be an irritation for many, to the point that cities use their own established codes (via NYC.gov) to clarify what is and isn't acceptable — and any penalties that might be incurred. But even beyond getting nasty looks or a ticket with a fine attached, most of us don't want to be "that person," right?
Here's How Long The Battery In A Kia EV6 Will Probably Last
The Kia EV6 is still fairly now, but its battery life could prove to be a major boon if it survives to its upper limits.
How To Fix A Backwards Compatibility Error On Xbox Series X
One of the Xbox platform's biggest selling points is its deep backwards compatibility library, allowing you to natively play hundreds of titles dating all the way back to the original Xbox. Whether you want to relive Sam Fisher's glory days in "Splinter Cell" or catch up on "Dead Space" before the sequel arrives, Xbox gamers appreciate Microsoft's commitment to keeping the classics alive. And they're not just playable – some will look and perform even better than you remember.
Today's Wordle Answer #548 – December 19, 2022 Solution And Hints
The word of the day is a verb that describes the act of fixing an event or occurrence for a specific time, but it can also function as a noun.
A Sealed, Never-Opened Nintendo 64 Goes For $250,000 Today — Here's What They Sold For In 1996
Can you really put a price on nostalgia? According to one eBay listing, yes, you can, and it's valued at a cool quarter of a million dollars.
Here's How To Find The Android 13 Hidden Easter Egg
Google has broadened its animal horizons — the Android 13 Easter egg reps 14 different critters, symbols and themes.
Here's How To Stop Your iPhone Messages From Ringing Twice
The iPhone can be customized in many fantastic ways. One option that iPhone users have is the ability to enable or disable multiple rings on incoming messages.
Microsoft Teams Keyboard Shortcuts You Should Know On Windows
Just like any other software, Microsoft Teams features useful keyboard shortcuts that can boost your productivity and save you a lot of time.
SlashGear
60K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0