Vikings mount biggest comeback in NFL history, clinch NFC North after falling behind 33 points

Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
NFL fans are floored and blamed Colts quarterback Matt Ryan after the Vikings stun in largest comeback win in league history
Ryan was also on the wrong end of the largest Super Bowl comeback in history when the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in 2017.
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Vikings announcer wows again in epic comeback against Colts
The games keep gifting Paul Allen the chance to make memorable highlights.
Eli and Peyton Manning were perplexed as this football fan dressed as Gumby drank through his eye
During this week’s ManningCast, Peyton and Eli Manning witnessed something truly out of the ordinary. Coming back from a commercial break, the camera zoomed in on someone in the stands at a freezing Lambeau Field dressed in a Gumby costume chugging a beverage through one of their Gumby eyeholes.
Chiefs owner’s savage Texans comment after narrow win
The Chiefs took down the Texans in Week 15, but it was much closer than many imagined. But still, a win is a win, and Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt made sure to remind the Texans just that. Kansas City defeated the Texans 30-24 in overtime. The win clinched the...
The Detroit Lions Are Beyond Belief
Fighting for their playoff lives, the Detroit Lions' offense went dormant against the New York Jets for 32 minutes, allowing an equally desperate Gang Green to usurp a 17-13 lead. Needing a touchdown to keep impossible dreams alive, Jared Goff assumed control of the ball with 4:37 to play and appeared to have a drive-starting big play to second-year tight end Brock Wright. The Notre Dame product, however, failed to reel in a throw slightly behind him for what would have been only his 26th career reception. Six plays later, coming out of the two-minute warning and facing fourth-and-inches from mid-field, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up some play-action misdirection designed to go to the kid who had just dropped the football. Fifty-one euphoric yards later and the Lions had what would prove to be the game-winning touchdown and a .500 record.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed
The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
NBC Sports
Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
Dustin Colquitt weighs in on Chiefs K Harrison Butker's missed kicks
Do the Kansas City Chiefs have a kicker problem or do they have a holder problem? A former member of the team who has some expertise in the subject thinks it’s the latter. In the Week 15 win over the Houston Texans, Harrison Butker missed an extra point and a field goal during regulation. Butker has now missed three extra points on the season, but he’s also missed five field goals, which is a new single-season high. The missed kicks adding up are certainly a problem, but what exactly is to blame? There has been some concern that it could be lingering effects of Butker’s early-season ankle injury.
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans
Here's how you can follow along as KC looks for its 11th win of the 2022 season.
Why the Colts Needed the Embarrassing Loss to the Vikings
The epic collapse by the Indianapolis Colts to the Minnesota Vikings seems very bad now, but in hindsight will be seen as a very good thing.
Chiefs' Mahomes making MVP bid with more balanced approach
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is making another run at the MVP award, but he's doing it in a different manner than in 2018, when he won his first trophy
AOL Corp
NFL Power Rankings: Nothing in NFL history would match Brock Purdy leading 49ers to a Super Bowl
On Oct. 23, the NBA season was five days old, the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies clinched berths in the World Series that day, C.J. Stroud and Hendon Hooker were runaway Heisman favorites with Caleb Williams well behind at about 14-to-1 odds, Frank Reich was the Indianapolis Colts' head coach and the start of the World Cup was about four weeks away.
Cedar Rapids Boy & Vikings Fan Got Best Christmas Present Ever [WATCH]
When this young Minnesota Vikings fan headed to the Twin Cities Saturday morning, he had no idea he was going to a game, let alone one of the best ever. Saturday morning, Nate Galvin, his son Teegan, and Nate's girlfriend Hannah Holman took off for the Twin Cities. Teegan thought they were going out of state for a quick trip that would include some time to swim. He was in for quite a surprise.
KOKI FOX 23
NFL Week 15 late games live tracker: Tom Brady, Bucs face tough test against Bengals
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have looked like a shadow of themselves compared to past seasons, and now in NFL Week 15 they face the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, who appear to be getting hot at the right time. Will the Bucs take another step toward an...
KOKI FOX 23
Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings
We're about to head into the fantasy football semifinals, just one week before the big one, and the quarterback leaderboard is getting tight! Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are all vying for the title of 2022's best fantasy quarterback — who do you think will end up on top in the end?
Commanders DE Chase Young In 'Good Place,' But OUT vs. Giants?
Chase Young's long-awaited debut for the Washington Commanders will have to wait at least another week. He won't play tonight against the New York Giants.
KOKI FOX 23
Fantasy Football Week 15 Wrap: Rhamondre Stevenson shines, contributes to one of the craziest NFL endings you'll ever see
Rhamondre Stevenson sat out New England's first drive while the announcers suggested the team would be happy to "get a few touches out of him" Sunday. He finished leading the league in rushing yards (172) in Week 15, also contributing to the most bizarre ending to an NFL game you'll ever see:
Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of Monday Night Football
Joe Buck pulled an Al Michaels at the end of the Week 15 “Monday Night Football” game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. The Packers were leading 24-12 with under two minutes left in the game. They had a 4th-and-2 from the Rams’ 4-yard line and went for it. Aaron Jones rushed... The post Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of Monday Night Football appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KOKI FOX 23
Bengals deal Tom Brady the type of loss he almost never has and look very ready to defend their AFC title
The Bengals were record-breakers in their 34-17 win over the Buccaneers. Prior to Sunday’s game, Tom Brady-led teams were 89-0 in games where they led by 17 points at any moment in the game. That particular record gets its first blemish in a game where it looked like the Buccaneers were going to be the story. Their defense was lights out in the first half of the game, Carlton Davis was giving Ja’Marr Chase the blues and it looked like the Buccaneers’ defense might be strong enough to actually win this team a playoff game or two in January.
