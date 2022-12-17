ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings mount biggest comeback in NFL history, clinch NFC North after falling behind 33 points

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports
KOKI FOX 23
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
The Big Lead

The Detroit Lions Are Beyond Belief

Fighting for their playoff lives, the Detroit Lions' offense went dormant against the New York Jets for 32 minutes, allowing an equally desperate Gang Green to usurp a 17-13 lead. Needing a touchdown to keep impossible dreams alive, Jared Goff assumed control of the ball with 4:37 to play and appeared to have a drive-starting big play to second-year tight end Brock Wright. The Notre Dame product, however, failed to reel in a throw slightly behind him for what would have been only his 26th career reception. Six plays later, coming out of the two-minute warning and facing fourth-and-inches from mid-field, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up some play-action misdirection designed to go to the kid who had just dropped the football. Fifty-one euphoric yards later and the Lions had what would prove to be the game-winning touchdown and a .500 record.
DETROIT, MI
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed

The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL

As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
MARYLAND STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dustin Colquitt weighs in on Chiefs K Harrison Butker's missed kicks

Do the Kansas City Chiefs have a kicker problem or do they have a holder problem? A former member of the team who has some expertise in the subject thinks it’s the latter. In the Week 15 win over the Houston Texans, Harrison Butker missed an extra point and a field goal during regulation. Butker has now missed three extra points on the season, but he’s also missed five field goals, which is a new single-season high. The missed kicks adding up are certainly a problem, but what exactly is to blame? There has been some concern that it could be lingering effects of Butker’s early-season ankle injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
AOL Corp

NFL Power Rankings: Nothing in NFL history would match Brock Purdy leading 49ers to a Super Bowl

On Oct. 23, the NBA season was five days old, the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies clinched berths in the World Series that day, C.J. Stroud and Hendon Hooker were runaway Heisman favorites with Caleb Williams well behind at about 14-to-1 odds, Frank Reich was the Indianapolis Colts' head coach and the start of the World Cup was about four weeks away.
ESPN Quad Cities

Cedar Rapids Boy & Vikings Fan Got Best Christmas Present Ever [WATCH]

When this young Minnesota Vikings fan headed to the Twin Cities Saturday morning, he had no idea he was going to a game, let alone one of the best ever. Saturday morning, Nate Galvin, his son Teegan, and Nate's girlfriend Hannah Holman took off for the Twin Cities. Teegan thought they were going out of state for a quick trip that would include some time to swim. He was in for quite a surprise.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KOKI FOX 23

Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings

We're about to head into the fantasy football semifinals, just one week before the big one, and the quarterback leaderboard is getting tight! Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are all vying for the title of 2022's best fantasy quarterback — who do you think will end up on top in the end?
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of Monday Night Football

Joe Buck pulled an Al Michaels at the end of the Week 15 “Monday Night Football” game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. The Packers were leading 24-12 with under two minutes left in the game. They had a 4th-and-2 from the Rams’ 4-yard line and went for it. Aaron Jones rushed... The post Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of Monday Night Football appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
KOKI FOX 23

Bengals deal Tom Brady the type of loss he almost never has and look very ready to defend their AFC title

The Bengals were record-breakers in their 34-17 win over the Buccaneers. Prior to Sunday’s game, Tom Brady-led teams were 89-0 in games where they led by 17 points at any moment in the game. That particular record gets its first blemish in a game where it looked like the Buccaneers were going to be the story. Their defense was lights out in the first half of the game, Carlton Davis was giving Ja’Marr Chase the blues and it looked like the Buccaneers’ defense might be strong enough to actually win this team a playoff game or two in January.
CINCINNATI, OH

