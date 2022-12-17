Is it too early to say the Warriors' title defense is dangling by a thread?. We're nearly 40% through the regular season, and the defending champs are below .500, with a 3-14 record on the road. They're sitting right on the Western Conference play-in bubble, as close to being overtaken by the 13th-place Thunder as they are to jumping into the top six. Stephen Curry, who's improbably played some of the best ball of his life in his age-35 campaign, is now on the shelf with a shoulder subluxation that seems likely to keep him sidelined for the next three to four weeks.

16 HOURS AGO