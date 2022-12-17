Read full article on original website
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
NBC Sports
3 observations after Sixers recover in OT to pull out fifth straight win
Somehow, some way the Sixers are winners of five straight. They moved to 5-0 on their seven-game homestand Monday night at Wells Fargo Center with a 104-101 overtime win over the Raptors after squandering a 14-point lead. Pascal Siakam missed a three-pointer on Toronto's final overtime possession. He led his...
theScore
Sarver selling Suns, Mercury for $4B to mortgage lender Ishbia
Longtime Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver reached an agreement to sell the majority stake of ownership to billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia, the 61-year-old announced Tuesday. Ishbia is paying $4 billion for more than 50% ownership of the Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury. Included in the deal is all of...
theScore
DeRozan on LaVine tandem: 'Every great relationship is a work in progress'
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan is staying the course in his partnership with All-Star Zach LaVine amid reports of tension between the two lead guards during the team's recent losing skid. "Every great relationship is a work in progress," DeRozan told The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry on Tuesday after the Bulls'...
theScore
Lillard passes Drexler to become Blazers' all-time leading scorer
The Portland Trail Blazers have a new scoring king. With a free throw in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, Damian Lillard surpassed Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler to become the Blazers' new all-time leading scorer. Lillard had 18,020 career points coming into Monday's game. He's...
theScore
Report: AD expected to miss at least a month with foot injury
Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis is expected to miss at least one month after suffering a right foot injury, sources told The Atheltic's Shams Charania. The Lakers are bracing for Davis to be out indefinitely, Charania adds. Davis exited Friday's win against the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter after colliding with reigning MVP Nikola Jokic.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
theScore
Report: Taylor likely to miss rest of season with high ankle sprain
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a high ankle sprain suffered in Saturday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. While Taylor is still meeting with doctors, the Colts are likely to shut him down...
theScore
Hurts has shoulder sprain, uncertain for Week 16 vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a shoulder sprain in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears and is uncertain to play in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed Tuesday. "He sprained his shoulder. ... He is attacking his rehab. We'll see what happens this week,"...
theScore
LaVar wouldn't want LaMelo to join Lakers: 'Hell no'
LaVar Ball doesn't want to see any of his sons in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform again after the way Lonzo's tenure ended there. Asked for his thoughts on youngest son LaMelo potentially joining the Lakers one day, the elder Ball made it clear he isn't keen on the idea.
NBC Sports
Domas nears incredible Webber stat entering Kings-Hornets
Domantas Sabonis could make Kings history Monday night when the team hosts the Charlotte Hornets at Golden 1 Center. Sabonis is riding a streak of three consecutive games with at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. If he achieves the feat again Monday night, he'll become just the second player since the franchise moved to Sacramento in 1985 to notch four consecutive games with a 20-10-5 stat line.
theScore
Penguins' Letang: I watch division standings 'every day' amid tight race
Pittsburgh Penguins star defenseman Kris Letang admitted Tuesday he's keeping an early eye on the Metropolitan Division standings. "I'm watching them every day," Letang said following Pittsburgh's win against the New York Rangers, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo. "That's how tight it is. You see how we created a gap with that losing streak, and you're like, oh, shoot - we have to get going. You don't want to dig yourself too deep because it's too tough of a division and league."
theScore
Curry's injury presents an opportunity for the Warriors to find themselves
Is it too early to say the Warriors' title defense is dangling by a thread?. We're nearly 40% through the regular season, and the defending champs are below .500, with a 3-14 record on the road. They're sitting right on the Western Conference play-in bubble, as close to being overtaken by the 13th-place Thunder as they are to jumping into the top six. Stephen Curry, who's improbably played some of the best ball of his life in his age-35 campaign, is now on the shelf with a shoulder subluxation that seems likely to keep him sidelined for the next three to four weeks.
theScore
Jets' Saleh supports Zach Wilson, blasts NFL's 'instant-coffee' era
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday it's just a matter of time until quarterback Zach Wilson establishes himself as a solid NFL player. "The frustrating thing is that this kid is going to be a good quarterback, but the NFL and this new instant-coffee world that we're in just doesn't want to give people time," Saleh said, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. "So, we look at him and he's just nitpicked with a fine-tooth comb."
theScore
Rodgers: 'Things are looking up' for Packers' playoff push
Aaron Rodgers has been impressed with the Green Bay Packers' turnaround after the team kept its playoff hopes alive with a win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday. Since dropping to 4-8 in Week 12, the Packers have won two in a row and now sit 10th in the NFC's playoff picture.
theScore
NHL Power Rankings: A 🎁 for all 32 teams this holiday season
This is the fifth edition of theScore's NHL Power Rankings for the 2022-23 campaign. Check back for updated rankings every other Monday during the regular season. In this edition, we've invited Santa Claus to drop off a gift for each team in celebration of the holiday season. 1. Boston Bruins...
