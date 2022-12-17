ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lock Haven, PA

Caregiver allegedly caught using elderly patient’s ATM card

By Brett Crossley
 3 days ago

Lock Haven, Pa. — A caregiver allegedly took a 71-year-old man’s ATM card and used it to withdraw money from his account.

Kiah Nafessah Kimberly Burton, employed with an agency called Family Care, was confronted by Lock Haven Police on Nov. 28 about the incident. The 27-year-old Burton told police she "didn’t have two pennies," but denied taking the card.

The elderly accuser received a text message from him bank about money being taken out of his account at 4:02 on Nov. 28 at the 7Eleven. Knowing the time Burton left the apartment, the accuser went to location specified in his bank's text, and viewed surveillance video.

Burton was visible using the ATM and "clearly pulling cash" from the machine, according to the police affidavit.

Burton was confronted with the evidence, but continued to deny the theft. She admitted to being at the store, but said she did not use the ATM.

A bank statement was provided to officers that showed the money being withdrawn on Nov. 28. Officers said the ATM charged a $2.50 fee, bringing the total to approximately $102.50.

The accuser said he has used his ATM card with Burton on other occasions when she would assist him with shopping. He told police he never allowed her to use the card without him being physically present, but that she did know his pin number.

Her charges include financial exploitation of older adult or care dependent person.

No bail was listed for Burton, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Keith Kibler on Jan. 9 for a preliminary hearing.

