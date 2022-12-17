Ohio’s biggest retail center—which recently unveiled a new luxury lineup—has presented holiday shoppers with 10 stores and restaurants never before seen in the state. Easton Town Center in Columbus landed the nation’s second Amazon Style location, where shoppers can scan QR codes on favored items to receive a list of fashions that meet their preferences. They can continue to shop while trying on clothes in fitting rooms, using an interactive app to rate items and have more delivered to them through a two-way closet.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO