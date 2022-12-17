ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

Toppan Merrill to close Grove City facility, lay off 186 employees

GROVE CITY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A financial printing and communications solutions company is closing its Central Ohio facility and cutting nearly 200 jobs. Toppan Merrill LLC, a New York-based firm that is part of Toppan Inc., will shutter its office at 3400 Southpark Place in Grove City, according to a WARN notice filed with the state of Ohio. The closure will impact 186 employees.
GROVE CITY, OH
Knox Pages

Donations to Food For The Hungry total over $300K and still growing

MOUNT VERNON — The 41st anniversary of the Food For The Hungry drive brought Knox County residents, businesses, schools, and organizations together to help fight food insecurity. These collective efforts resulted in donations totaling $321,697.64 and 20 truckloads of food, and the total is still climbing.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Community offers ideas to repurpose Danville school building

DANVILLE — The future of the former Danville Intermediate School building was discussed at the December's board of education meeting on Monday night. Interest in the building stems from Danville Local Schools administration exiting the building next school year to 203 Ridge Street.
DANVILLE, OH
columbusunderground.com

MORPC, Ohio Mayors Work to Advance Amtrak Expansion Plans

Although advocates are still waiting for a public show of support from Governor Mike DeWine for new passenger rail routes in Ohio, a group of planners and elected officials from all over the state are doing what they can to move the process forward in the meantime. The Mid-Ohio Regional...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Former Ohio county employee accused of taking $50,000 in fraudulent government benefits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Richland County Jobs and Family Services employee has been indicted for improperly securing nearly $50,000 in benefits. Rebecca Shafer is facing seven felony counts, including illegal use of food stamps and Medicaid eligibility fraud, according to Ohio Auditor Keith Faber. She was arraigned in Richland County Common Pleas Court […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Commercial Vehicle Startup to Add 400 Jobs in Ohio

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A startup manufacturer of heavy-duty electric commercial...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Delaware Gazette

New home for old town hall

WESTERVILLE — The Historic Genoa Township Hall is already raised and ready to be moved by truck to a new location. Currently at 5007 Tussic Street Road, the brick building will be moved a half mile away to the eastern end of McNamara Park. The often-delayed event is expected to take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. Traffic will be closed on Big Walnut Road and Old 3C Highway during the move.
WESTERVILLE, OH
wvxu.org

Ohio National Guard unit selected for nation's first cyberspace wing

An Ohio National Air Base that faced an uncertain future flying C-130s has been selected as the nation's first cyberspace mission unit. The 179th Airlift wing in Mansfield is busy transitioning to the new mission by hiring intelligence personnel, cybersecurity experts and operations staff. It's still unclear who their partners will be because this is the first Air National Guard cyberspace wing.
MANSFIELD, OH
The Center Square

Ten government employees file suit over union dues

(The Center Square) – Ten Ohio public employees filed a lawsuit Monday claiming money was illegally taken from their paychecks by employers and given to a government union. The 10 join three others who filed a similar suit earlier this month, according to The Buckeye Institute, a Columbus-based policy group that represents both groups. “In Janus v. AFSCME, the U.S. Supreme Court clearly stated that the First Amendment protects public...
COLUMBUS, OH
chainstoreage.com

Easton Town Center opens 10 first-in-Ohio tenants

Ohio’s biggest retail center—which recently unveiled a new luxury lineup—has presented holiday shoppers with 10 stores and restaurants never before seen in the state. Easton Town Center in Columbus landed the nation’s second Amazon Style location, where shoppers can scan QR codes on favored items to receive a list of fashions that meet their preferences. They can continue to shop while trying on clothes in fitting rooms, using an interactive app to rate items and have more delivered to them through a two-way closet.
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

Ohio AG Says State Facing Law Enforcement Hiring Crisis

State Attorney General Dave Yost says Ohio is having serious struggles with hiring and retaining quality law enforcement officers. Yost blames the protests and unrest of 2020 for a lack of recruitment and increased retirements across the Buckeye State. The AG also says he is focused on the quality of officers, hoping to institute mandatory, funded police training next year.
OHIO STATE
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths - The plague city: Daily life in Columbus, Ohio

Almost all visitors to Columbus comment with surprise about the city’s dirtiness, trash, broken streets and sidewalks, confusion about parking, and uncontrolled vehicular traffic including bicycles and especially electric scooters. With no recognized identity or documented history, I dub Columbus, Ohio, the United States’ “plague city.” Knowledgeable residents may...
COLUMBUS, OH
tobaccoreporter.com

Ohio Governor Expected to Veto ‘No Flavor Bans’ Bill

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine appears primed to veto a bill just passed by the state legislature that would prohibit cities like Columbus from regulating vaping and other tobacco products. DeWine told ABC 6 On Your Side he supports the Columbus ordinance passed Monday banning the sale of flavored vaping and...
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Galion Police Chief fired

GALION— Crawford County Now has obtained a copy of a letter sent to Galion City Council members addressing the termination of Chief Marc Rodriguez. Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave in August of 2022. According to sources, Rodriguez was under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct. The letter received by...
GALION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio mayors urge governor to reject flavored tobacco bill, claiming ‘home rule’ is in jeopardy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Mayors Alliance is urging state lawmakers to respect the Ohio constitution and home rule. The alliance, made up of Republican, Democrat and Independent mayors, is rallying behind Columbus after several attempts by state officials to block the city’s restrictions on guns and flavored tobacco. One such effort is the […]
OHIO STATE

