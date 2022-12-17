Read full article on original website
NBC4 Columbus
Toppan Merrill to close Grove City facility, lay off 186 employees
GROVE CITY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A financial printing and communications solutions company is closing its Central Ohio facility and cutting nearly 200 jobs. Toppan Merrill LLC, a New York-based firm that is part of Toppan Inc., will shutter its office at 3400 Southpark Place in Grove City, according to a WARN notice filed with the state of Ohio. The closure will impact 186 employees.
Columbus civilian review board recommends member’s removal after Proud Boys protest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Civilian Police Review Board has voted to recommend the removal of one of its members after a controversy caused earlier this month following a protest by a hate group in Clintonville. At a special meeting Monday, the board voted 8-1 to recommend member Gambit S. Aragon be dismissed from […]
Knox Pages
Donations to Food For The Hungry total over $300K and still growing
MOUNT VERNON — The 41st anniversary of the Food For The Hungry drive brought Knox County residents, businesses, schools, and organizations together to help fight food insecurity. These collective efforts resulted in donations totaling $321,697.64 and 20 truckloads of food, and the total is still climbing.
Knox Pages
Community offers ideas to repurpose Danville school building
DANVILLE — The future of the former Danville Intermediate School building was discussed at the December's board of education meeting on Monday night. Interest in the building stems from Danville Local Schools administration exiting the building next school year to 203 Ridge Street.
Knox Pages
Old Order Amish man sheds light on Swartzentruber defiance to Ohio's new buggy law
Eli Yoder left the Old Order Amish way of life when he was 18-years-old, after getting caught riding a bicycle. He was soon to be baptized, but the elders and the bishop didn’t allow the ceremony to take place because he had broken the rule: no riding bikes.
columbusunderground.com
MORPC, Ohio Mayors Work to Advance Amtrak Expansion Plans
Although advocates are still waiting for a public show of support from Governor Mike DeWine for new passenger rail routes in Ohio, a group of planners and elected officials from all over the state are doing what they can to move the process forward in the meantime. The Mid-Ohio Regional...
Former Ohio county employee accused of taking $50,000 in fraudulent government benefits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Richland County Jobs and Family Services employee has been indicted for improperly securing nearly $50,000 in benefits. Rebecca Shafer is facing seven felony counts, including illegal use of food stamps and Medicaid eligibility fraud, according to Ohio Auditor Keith Faber. She was arraigned in Richland County Common Pleas Court […]
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Commercial Vehicle Startup to Add 400 Jobs in Ohio
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A startup manufacturer of heavy-duty electric commercial...
Delaware Gazette
New home for old town hall
WESTERVILLE — The Historic Genoa Township Hall is already raised and ready to be moved by truck to a new location. Currently at 5007 Tussic Street Road, the brick building will be moved a half mile away to the eastern end of McNamara Park. The often-delayed event is expected to take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. Traffic will be closed on Big Walnut Road and Old 3C Highway during the move.
wvxu.org
Ohio National Guard unit selected for nation's first cyberspace wing
An Ohio National Air Base that faced an uncertain future flying C-130s has been selected as the nation's first cyberspace mission unit. The 179th Airlift wing in Mansfield is busy transitioning to the new mission by hiring intelligence personnel, cybersecurity experts and operations staff. It's still unclear who their partners will be because this is the first Air National Guard cyberspace wing.
Ten government employees file suit over union dues
(The Center Square) – Ten Ohio public employees filed a lawsuit Monday claiming money was illegally taken from their paychecks by employers and given to a government union. The 10 join three others who filed a similar suit earlier this month, according to The Buckeye Institute, a Columbus-based policy group that represents both groups. “In Janus v. AFSCME, the U.S. Supreme Court clearly stated that the First Amendment protects public...
chainstoreage.com
Easton Town Center opens 10 first-in-Ohio tenants
Ohio’s biggest retail center—which recently unveiled a new luxury lineup—has presented holiday shoppers with 10 stores and restaurants never before seen in the state. Easton Town Center in Columbus landed the nation’s second Amazon Style location, where shoppers can scan QR codes on favored items to receive a list of fashions that meet their preferences. They can continue to shop while trying on clothes in fitting rooms, using an interactive app to rate items and have more delivered to them through a two-way closet.
iheart.com
Ohio AG Says State Facing Law Enforcement Hiring Crisis
State Attorney General Dave Yost says Ohio is having serious struggles with hiring and retaining quality law enforcement officers. Yost blames the protests and unrest of 2020 for a lack of recruitment and increased retirements across the Buckeye State. The AG also says he is focused on the quality of officers, hoping to institute mandatory, funded police training next year.
Investigators tie $1.8 million in stolen public funds to former Ohio county employee
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Auditor of State’s office in Columbus released its final report Thursday on a man who stole more than $1.8 million from the Clark County Auditor’s Office. According to Auditor of State Keith Faber, 64-year-old Robert Vanderhorst, a former Clark County employee in Springfield since 1991, stole over 1.87 million dollars […]
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths - The plague city: Daily life in Columbus, Ohio
Almost all visitors to Columbus comment with surprise about the city’s dirtiness, trash, broken streets and sidewalks, confusion about parking, and uncontrolled vehicular traffic including bicycles and especially electric scooters. With no recognized identity or documented history, I dub Columbus, Ohio, the United States’ “plague city.” Knowledgeable residents may...
Look inside: $4.2 million newly built home in Jerome Village
PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A newbuild in Plain City is on the market for $4.2 million, complete with opulent finishes, an open floor plan and an expansive outdoor space. Located at 11103 Plum Ridge Place, this property sits on 0.76 acres inside Jerome Village off of I-270 and U.S. 33 connecting to Glacier Ridge […]
tobaccoreporter.com
Ohio Governor Expected to Veto ‘No Flavor Bans’ Bill
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine appears primed to veto a bill just passed by the state legislature that would prohibit cities like Columbus from regulating vaping and other tobacco products. DeWine told ABC 6 On Your Side he supports the Columbus ordinance passed Monday banning the sale of flavored vaping and...
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion Police Chief fired
GALION— Crawford County Now has obtained a copy of a letter sent to Galion City Council members addressing the termination of Chief Marc Rodriguez. Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave in August of 2022. According to sources, Rodriguez was under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct. The letter received by...
Knox Pages
MVNU holiday hoops tournament to bring 400-plus student-athletes to Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON -- Paul McNeal took over as Mount Vernon Nazarene University's coordinator of athletic development nearly six years ago. The goal from day one, he said, has been to increase MVNU's footprint, both inside and outside of Knox County.
Ohio mayors urge governor to reject flavored tobacco bill, claiming ‘home rule’ is in jeopardy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Mayors Alliance is urging state lawmakers to respect the Ohio constitution and home rule. The alliance, made up of Republican, Democrat and Independent mayors, is rallying behind Columbus after several attempts by state officials to block the city’s restrictions on guns and flavored tobacco. One such effort is the […]
