Advanced Stat Breakdown: Clemson-Tennessee

By Zach Lentz
AllClemson
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bA92t_0jmJN0IB00

The Orange Bowl will truly be painted orange when No. 7 Clemson battles No. 6 Tennessee on Dec. 30 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

However, because both teams predominantly wear orange uniforms is not what makes this ACC vs. SEC matchup so intriguing. Instead, it’s the quarterbacks who will be playing is what makes things so interesting.

Neither team will have the quarterback who put them in position to earn their Orange Bowl bids. Hendon Hooker is out after tearing his ACL in the South Carolina game, while DJ Uiagalelei was ousted as the Tigers ’ starting quarterback in the ACC Championship Game and has since entered his name into the transfer portal.

Joe Milton will get the start for Tennessee, while ACC Championship Game MVP Cade Klubnik is now the starting quarterback in Tigertown.

Here is a look at the advanced stat breakdown of the game:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DdIgJ_0jmJN0IB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOSPJ_0jmJN0IB00

