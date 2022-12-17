Anglers need to be aware of fishing regulation changes in Nebraska that take effect Jan. 1, 2023. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s changes to 2023 fishing rules are:. No Live Baitfish Waters – Crystal Lake (Adams County), Wagon Train State Recreation Area/Wildlife Management Area (Lancaster County), East Sutherland WMA (Lincoln County), West Cozad WMA (Dawson County) and Standing Bear Lake (Douglas County) were added to the list of water bodies where it is illegal to possess or use live baitfish while fishing. Victoria Springs SRA (Custer County), Heartwell Park Lake (Adams County) and Lincoln Park Pond (Nuckolls County) were removed from the list.

