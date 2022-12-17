Read full article on original website
Related
This Is The Biggest House In Nebraska
It features a resort-style swimming pool and 31 rooms.
News Channel Nebraska
Cambridge, Nebraska firm gets broadband support for SE Nebraska projects
BEATRICE – A Cambridge, Nebraska-based company that will be installing high-speed fiber in a City of Beatrice project, has been awarded several grants to bring high-speed broadband to other areas of southeast Nebraska. Pinpoint Communications says it has received more than $5 million in grants through the Nebraska Broadband...
kmaland.com
Winter storm warning for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska
(Valley) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter storm warning for portions of southwest Iowa, and southeast Nebraska. The warning is in effect from noon Wednesday to 7 p.m. Friday, and includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
KETV.com
Local propane dealers busy and have plenty of supply
As Nebraskans brace for another blizzard, some positive news from propane companies in the state — there is enough supply. But Lynne McNally of the Nebraska Propane Gas Association said homeowners need to communicate with their propane providers. "The supply is there, but you want to make sure you...
1011now.com
Trucker faces felony charges after chase across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man faces felony charges after a pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska last week. Lancaster County prosecutors charged Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, with Assault on an Officer using a Motor Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident and Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest. He’s scheduled in court Tuesday morning for a bond review hearing and then again on Jan. 17, 2023, for another hearing.
kfornow.com
Nebraska Traffic Death Numbers Rising
December 19, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) — During the month of November 2022, nineteen people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The 19 fatalities occurred in 19 fatal crashes. Eight of the fifteen vehicle occupants killed were not...
3 Nebraska big game meetings rescheduled including Gordon, Oshkosh
Jan. 9 – Gordon, Gordon City Auditorium, 311 N. Oak St. Jan. 11 – Norfolk, Northeast Community College Lifelong Learning Center, 801 E. Benjamin Ave. Jan. 11 – Oshkosh, Oshkosh Auditorium, 602 W. 2nd St. Hunters and landowners are encouraged to offer their feedback on big game...
klkntv.com
Homicide is now a leading cause of death in kids, but Nebraska faces a bigger threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Homicide has become a leading cause of death in kids, according to a new study. And worse yet, rates are still going up. The newly published data in JAMA Pediatrics shows that more than 38,000 children were homicide victims nationwide between 1999 and 2020. And...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraskan shares close encounter with mountain lion
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- Not many can say they have had close encounter stare-downs with mountain lions and lived to tell the tale, but one Nebraskan is sharing footage of one such meeting. In footage sent to News Channel Nebraska by Don Wisnieski of Norfolk, it shows a close encounter...
knopnews2.com
Preparing for sub-zero temperatures in Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With extreme cold temperatures expected this week, now is the time to prepare for those dangerously cold conditions. Emergency managers said it only takes 10 to 30 minutes for frost bite to set in. Aside from dressing in layers, having a survival kit in your vehicle is crucial.
etxview.com
Niece of Ed Poindexter seeks his release on medical and compassionate grounds
OMAHA — A niece of longtime prisoner Ed Poindexter and a community activist are asking Nebraska’s governor-elect, Jim Pillen, to take steps to release Poindexter. Ericka Payne and Preston Love Jr. publicly called Monday for Pillen to convene the Nebraska Board of Pardons to commute Poindexter’s life sentence.
KELOLAND TV
SD man convicted in large Wyoming poaching bust
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Authorities in Wyoming announced convictions of three men, including one man from South Dakota, involved in a large poaching case. Last week, officials with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced David Underwood, of Edgemont, SD, Robert Underwood, of Oklahoma, and Russel Vick, of Alabama, will pay $171,230 in fines and $131,550 in restitution for convictions in crimes committed more than a decade ago.
News Channel Nebraska
Janssen, longtime state senator, dies at 85
NICKERSON, Neb. -- A former state senator from eastern Nebraska has died. Ray Janssen passed away at an assisted living facility in Fremont on Saturday. He was 85. Janssen served as a state senator from Nickerson in the Nebraska Legislature from 1993 to 2009. He also worked as a grocer.
Sioux City Journal
One for the record books: Weeklong blizzard buried parts of western Nebraska
Farmers and ranchers in Nebraska take pride in handling even the toughest conditions. But a blizzard that started last Monday in the western part of the state and didn’t let up all week has tested even their endurance. Relentless winds, gusting up to 50 mph, and blowing snow buried...
KETV.com
Nebraska Holiday Passport takes you across Nebraska for 20 stops of Christmas cheer
As we enter the week before Christmas, Nebraska Passport's holiday program is in full effect. Madison Johnson stopped by to give KETV NewsWatch 7 a look into the holly, jolly holiday cheer. Until Jan. 1, families can stamp their passports at 20 different locations and make memories along the way.
Anglers must be aware of fishing regulation changes for 2023
Anglers need to be aware of fishing regulation changes in Nebraska that take effect Jan. 1, 2023. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s changes to 2023 fishing rules are:. No Live Baitfish Waters – Crystal Lake (Adams County), Wagon Train State Recreation Area/Wildlife Management Area (Lancaster County), East Sutherland WMA (Lincoln County), West Cozad WMA (Dawson County) and Standing Bear Lake (Douglas County) were added to the list of water bodies where it is illegal to possess or use live baitfish while fishing. Victoria Springs SRA (Custer County), Heartwell Park Lake (Adams County) and Lincoln Park Pond (Nuckolls County) were removed from the list.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska beef: Load of in-state linemen set throwback tone in Huskers' 2023 class
A career as an offensive lineman for Sam Sledge began with a cram session. Life in the trenches wasn’t always the dream for the son of a former All-Big Eight Husker bulldozer. Sledge was a quarterback in middle school. A tight end as a freshman at Creighton Prep. Then...
klkntv.com
Winter storm Wednesday into Thursday
A winter storm is expected to start up Wednesday morning in western Nebraska, move east into central Nebraska by Wednesday afternoon, then into eastern Nebraska by Wednesday evening. Several inches of snow will be possible by Thursday morning, along with a gusty north wind and bitterly cold temperatures. Starting Monday...
klkntv.com
Benefits that thousands of Nebraskans rely on may soon be harder to get
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Despite historic inflation and soaring grocery prices, many households that currently qualify for federal assistance programs might not in the near future. Currently, about 150,000 Nebraskans rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits to help buy food. The program, funded by the federal...
KETV.com
'I'm disappointed': Nebraska report finds DHHS misspent $4.1 million
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will not face any consequences after being accused by the auditor's office of misspending more than $4 million. The chain of events starts in May 2021. According to a letter from the Nebraska Auditor's Office, DHHS was awarded...
Comments / 0