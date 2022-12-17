ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

News Channel Nebraska

Cambridge, Nebraska firm gets broadband support for SE Nebraska projects

BEATRICE – A Cambridge, Nebraska-based company that will be installing high-speed fiber in a City of Beatrice project, has been awarded several grants to bring high-speed broadband to other areas of southeast Nebraska. Pinpoint Communications says it has received more than $5 million in grants through the Nebraska Broadband...
kmaland.com

Winter storm warning for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska

(Valley) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter storm warning for portions of southwest Iowa, and southeast Nebraska. The warning is in effect from noon Wednesday to 7 p.m. Friday, and includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
KETV.com

Local propane dealers busy and have plenty of supply

As Nebraskans brace for another blizzard, some positive news from propane companies in the state — there is enough supply. But Lynne McNally of the Nebraska Propane Gas Association said homeowners need to communicate with their propane providers. "The supply is there, but you want to make sure you...
1011now.com

Trucker faces felony charges after chase across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man faces felony charges after a pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska last week. Lancaster County prosecutors charged Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, with Assault on an Officer using a Motor Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident and Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest. He’s scheduled in court Tuesday morning for a bond review hearing and then again on Jan. 17, 2023, for another hearing.
kfornow.com

Nebraska Traffic Death Numbers Rising

December 19, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) — During the month of November 2022, nineteen people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The 19 fatalities occurred in 19 fatal crashes. Eight of the fifteen vehicle occupants killed were not...
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraskan shares close encounter with mountain lion

KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- Not many can say they have had close encounter stare-downs with mountain lions and lived to tell the tale, but one Nebraskan is sharing footage of one such meeting. In footage sent to News Channel Nebraska by Don Wisnieski of Norfolk, it shows a close encounter...
knopnews2.com

Preparing for sub-zero temperatures in Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With extreme cold temperatures expected this week, now is the time to prepare for those dangerously cold conditions. Emergency managers said it only takes 10 to 30 minutes for frost bite to set in. Aside from dressing in layers, having a survival kit in your vehicle is crucial.
etxview.com

Niece of Ed Poindexter seeks his release on medical and compassionate grounds

OMAHA — A niece of longtime prisoner Ed Poindexter and a community activist are asking Nebraska’s governor-elect, Jim Pillen, to take steps to release Poindexter. Ericka Payne and Preston Love Jr. publicly called Monday for Pillen to convene the Nebraska Board of Pardons to commute Poindexter’s life sentence.
KELOLAND TV

SD man convicted in large Wyoming poaching bust

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Authorities in Wyoming announced convictions of three men, including one man from South Dakota, involved in a large poaching case. Last week, officials with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced David Underwood, of Edgemont, SD, Robert Underwood, of Oklahoma, and Russel Vick, of Alabama, will pay $171,230 in fines and $131,550 in restitution for convictions in crimes committed more than a decade ago.
News Channel Nebraska

Janssen, longtime state senator, dies at 85

NICKERSON, Neb. -- A former state senator from eastern Nebraska has died. Ray Janssen passed away at an assisted living facility in Fremont on Saturday. He was 85. Janssen served as a state senator from Nickerson in the Nebraska Legislature from 1993 to 2009. He also worked as a grocer.
Panhandle Post

Anglers must be aware of fishing regulation changes for 2023

Anglers need to be aware of fishing regulation changes in Nebraska that take effect Jan. 1, 2023. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s changes to 2023 fishing rules are:. No Live Baitfish Waters – Crystal Lake (Adams County), Wagon Train State Recreation Area/Wildlife Management Area (Lancaster County), East Sutherland WMA (Lincoln County), West Cozad WMA (Dawson County) and Standing Bear Lake (Douglas County) were added to the list of water bodies where it is illegal to possess or use live baitfish while fishing. Victoria Springs SRA (Custer County), Heartwell Park Lake (Adams County) and Lincoln Park Pond (Nuckolls County) were removed from the list.
klkntv.com

Winter storm Wednesday into Thursday

A winter storm is expected to start up Wednesday morning in western Nebraska, move east into central Nebraska by Wednesday afternoon, then into eastern Nebraska by Wednesday evening. Several inches of snow will be possible by Thursday morning, along with a gusty north wind and bitterly cold temperatures. Starting Monday...
klkntv.com

Benefits that thousands of Nebraskans rely on may soon be harder to get

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Despite historic inflation and soaring grocery prices, many households that currently qualify for federal assistance programs might not in the near future. Currently, about 150,000 Nebraskans rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits to help buy food. The program, funded by the federal...
KETV.com

'I'm disappointed': Nebraska report finds DHHS misspent $4.1 million

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will not face any consequences after being accused by the auditor's office of misspending more than $4 million. The chain of events starts in May 2021. According to a letter from the Nebraska Auditor's Office, DHHS was awarded...
