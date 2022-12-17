ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathie Lee Gifford’s Kids: Meet The Star’s Daughter Cassidy & Son Cody

By Terry Zeller
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BvCmg_0jmJMjq800
Image Credit: Jen Lowery / SplashNews.com
  • Kathie Lee Gifford is a presenter, singer and songwriter who found fame as cohost of ‘Live! With Regis & Kathie Lee’ from 1985 to 2000
  • She shares two children with her late second husband, Frank Gifford, who died in 2015
  • Daughter Cassidy announced she is expecting her first child with her husband in Dec. 2022, as her brother Cody welcomed Kathie Lee’s first grandchild in June 2022

Kathie Lee Gifford just got an early Christmas present in the news of another grandchild on the way! The iconic TV host and singer’s daughter Cassidy announced she was pregnant on Dec. 17, 2022 and expecting her first child with husband Ben Wierda. Alongside a photo of three stocking hanging from a fireplace, Cassidy wrote on Instagram, “A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus for this Christmas. Our little peanut arriving June 2023 🙏 Jeremiah 1:5”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g6eCt_0jmJMjq800
Cassidy, Cody and Kathie Lee Gifford pose together (Jen Lowery / SplashNews.com)

The bundle of joy’s impending arrival will mark the second grandchild for Kathie Lee as her son Cody welcomed his first child back in June 2022. Keep reading to find out more about Kathie Lee’s kids, below!

Cody

Kathie Lee first got married to Paul Johnson, a composer and publisher of Christian music, in 1976. Four years after she divorced Paul, the “My Heart Is Right” singer met sportscaster and former NFL player Frank Gifford and married him in 1986.

In March 1990, Kathie Lee and Frank welcomed their first child together, son Cody. After graduating from USC and the University of Oxford, Cody would go on to create Gifford Media Group, per his IMDB. With the company, he sold, developed and executive-produced content for HBO Films, Warner Bros. Television, MGM and The Hallmark Channel.

In 2019, he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Erika Brown. “My son is engaged and I couldn’t be happier for him and @missamerikabrown,” Kathie Lee gushed in the photo reveal on her Instagram. Cody and Erika began dating in 2013 and finally tied the knot in 2020. In June, the gorgeous couple welcomed a son. “My heart is bursting. Frank Michael Gifford is here, confirming that our God is good and merciful and faithful. And he loves us!” Kathie Lee captioned a hospital photo of the new parents with their new baby boy.

Cassidy

On August 2, 1990, Kathie Lee and Frank welcomed daughter Cassidy, who would go on to follow in her mom’s entertainment footsteps. Following a brief modeling career, Cassidy took up acting, with roles in such films as God’s Not Dead (2014), Time Trap (2017) and The Gallows (2015)., according to her IMDB.

Cassidy would go on to wed her best friend, Ben, on June 13, 2020. Two years later, they announced their pregnancy with a holiday-themed reveal as mentioned above. Kathie Lee also shared the same photo and wrote, “Beyond thrilled for my darling girl @cassidygiff and @letsgetwierda What a sweet blessing this is for our family.”

