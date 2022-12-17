ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Freemantle scores 23 in Xavier’s 73-70 win over Seton Hall

CINCINNATI — Led by Zach Freemantle's 23 points, the Xavier Musketeers defeated the Seton Hall Pirates 73-70 on Tuesday night. The Musketeers are now 10-3 on the season, while the Pirates dropped to 7-6.
CINCINNATI, OH
Phillip’s 18 lead Maryland-Eastern Shore past Temple 86-78

PHILADELPHIA — Led by Da'Shawn Phillip's 18 points, the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks defeated the Temple Owls 86-78 on Tuesday night. The Hawks are now 5-7 with the win and the Owls fell to 6-7.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Dolan’s 16 help Cornell defeat Lehigh 96-64

ITHACA, N.Y. — Led by Greg Dolan's 16 points, the Cornell Big Red defeated the Lehigh Mountain Hawks 96-64 on Tuesday night. The Big Red are now 8-3 on the season, while the Mountain Hawks dropped to 5-6.
ITHACA, NY
Hunt scores 22 as Wagner takes down Delaware State 58-51

DOVER, Del. — Led by Delonnie Hunt's 22 points, the Wagner Seahawks defeated the Delaware State Hornets 58-51 on Tuesday night. The Seahawks improved to 6-4 with the win and the Hornets fell to 1-11.
DOVER, DE

