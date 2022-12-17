Read full article on original website
Ekeler's Edge: Austin's Pro Bowl campaign video, fantasy debates & former Chargers TE Antonio Gates
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler is back with Matt Harmon for another great episode of Ekeler's Edge. This week, the guys talk about the Pro Bowl campaign video the Chargers' social media team put out and play a game of "this or that" as a fantasy debate before welcoming former Chargers TE Antonio Gates to the show.
Seahawks WR Lockett could return quickly from hand surgery
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Standout wide receiver Tyler Lockett will miss this week’s game for the Seattle Seahawks after having surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand. He might not be alone in missing an important game against the Chiefs. There are questions about several key players, including running back Kenneth Walker III, safety Ryan Neal and defensive lineman Al Woods, and whether any of them will be available for what has become almost a must-win game for the sliding Seahawks. Coach Pete Carroll said none of the three was practicing Tuesday and decisions about their status would have to wait until later in the week.
Garrett, Chubb out as Browns prepare for Saints, snow
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was out sick and running back Nick Chubb didn’t practice because of a foot injury as Cleveland began preparing for Saturday’s game against New Orleans — and bone-chilling weather. Garrett has 13 1/2 sacks despite playing much of this season with a sprained shoulder. Chubb, who has 1,252 yards and 12 touchdowns, was at the facility and spoke to reporters before being ruled out for practice. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Chubb suffered an injury in last week’s 13-3 win over Baltimore. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney remains in concussion protocol and safety John Johnson III also missed practice with a bruised thigh.
London eye-opener: Lawrence, Jags on rise after overseas low
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been at his best since going O-for-October. Lawrence has accounted for 15 touchdowns and has just four turnovers in the six games that followed a five-game losing streak in October. The Jaguars won four of the six to claw their way into the AFC South race. Lawrence has looked every bit like the guy Jacksonville thought it was getting when the New York Jets essentially handed the Jags the top draft spot in 2021. The Jets will see a much more polished and productive version of Lawrence when they host the Jaguars on Thursday night.
Falcons’ Pees resumes lead role with defense following scare
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are planning to have veteran defensive coordinator Dean Pees call the plays in Saturday’s game at Baltimore following his scary pregame collision with a player that forced him to miss last week’s game in New Orleans. The 73-year-old Pees has resumed his normal duties at the Falcons practice facility, but is still being monitored by coach Arthur Smith. Pees missed Sunday’s game after he was taken to University Medical Center in New Orleans. Pees was released in time to fly back to Atlanta with the team following the Saints’ 21-18 win.
Wilson to start at QB for Jets vs. Jaguars on Thursday night
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson will start at quarterback for the New York Jets against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coach Robert Saleh says Mike White still hasn’t been cleared by doctors to play as he recovers from broken ribs. Wilson has been taking the snaps with the starters during walkthrough practices this week. Wilson had been benched for three games to work on his mechanics and mental approach. He had an up-and-down performance in his return last Sunday in the Jets’ 20-17 loss to Detroit. He was 18 of 35 for 317 yards and two touchdowns.
AP source: Royals, RHP Lyles agree on 2-year, $17M deal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals and well-traveled right-hander Jordan Lyles have agreed to a $17 million, two-year contract. That’s according to a person familiar with the deal who told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. The 32-year-old Lyles has played for seven teams over 12 big league seasons. He was 12-11 with a 4.42 ERA last season in his lone year with Baltimore. His best season was in 2018, when he went 12-8 with a 4.15 ERA during stints in Pittsburgh and Milwaukee. He also has pitched for Houston, Texas, Colorado and San Diego.
