Armadillo Christmas Bazaar opens Saturday for 47th year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The weeklong Armadillo Christmas Bazaar opened Saturday for shoppers to explore the works of over 200 artists and enjoy live music.

The 47th annual shopping event is held at the Palmer Events Center. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through Dec. 23.

Visitors can shop from over 200 artists and listen to music from the art bazaar’s 2022 lineup .

General admission tickets are $12 for ages 12 and up. Shoppers can also buy a season pass, which is valid every day, for $47. Tickets can be bought online in advance or at the door; cash is not accepted.

The 47th annual Armadillo Christmas Bazaar is open Dec. 17-23 at the Palmer Events Center. (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

“These are some of the top touring artists from around the country as well as some local artists who have proven themselves and some up-and-coming artists too,” Bruce Willenzik, the bazaar’s executive producer, said. “This is the biggest collection of new fine art we’ve had in the show in our entire 47 years.”

The Austin tradition started in the ’70s when singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams suggested having a warm, covered place for artists to sell their art for Christmas to the people at the Armadillo World Headquarters—a former Austin concert hall that hosted singers from Willie Nelson to Jerry Garcia to Bruce Springsteen.

After the Armadillo World Headquarters closed in 1980, the bazaar moved to several locations. It’s been at the Palmer Events Center since 2010, according to the bazaar website.

The Palmer Events Center is located at 900 Barton Springs Road. Visitors can park in the center’s nearby parking garage.

