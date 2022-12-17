Want more proof that Richmond home prices went bonkers in 2022? The number of homes that sold for a million dollars or more doubled this year, according to an Axios analysis of data from the Richmond Association of Realtors.Why it matters: The median single-family home sale price for the year thus far is $375,000.By the numbers: 408 houses in metro Richmond sold for $1 million or more in 2022 (as of the end of last week). In 2021, it was 196.At 172, Henrico has the most million-dollar-plus sales, followed by …Richmond: 148 Chesterfield: 60 Hanover: 26Worth noting: Million-dollar or more...

