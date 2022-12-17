Read full article on original website
fredericksburg.today
Expect I-95 S delays overnight this week in the Fredericksburg area
Expect I-95 S delays overnight this week in the Fredericksburg area. Travelers on Interstate 95 southbound are advised that lane closures and intermittent full traffic stops are scheduled overnight on the evenings of Monday Dec. 19 through Thursday, Dec. 22, ending by 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, for construction on the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.
fredericksburg.today
Fredericksburg District: Prepared to adjust holiday week plans to avoid travel during potentially bad weather
Fredericksburg District: Prepared to adjust holiday week plans to avoid travel during potentially bad weather. Travelers are advised that hazardous road conditions may develop later this week in the Fredericksburg area along the Interstate 95 corridor and in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula, and to prepare now to adjust holiday departure and arrival plans to avoid driving during inclement weather.
Inside Nova
VDOT begins treating roads ahead of possible wintry mix Thursday
The Virginia Department of Transportation began pretreating roads late Tuesday ahead of a wintry mix expected to sweep across the western suburbs during Thursday morning rush hour. is expected to move from southwest to northeast during Thursday morning's rush hour in parts of Loudoun and other western suburbs. Northern Virginia will see a chance for a wintry mix before a quick change to rain.
Flames engulf home in Fairfax Co.
LORTON, Va. — Firefighters battled a large house fire in Lorton, Virginia, early Tuesday morning. Flames destroyed the Fairfax County home, but all people inside were able to escape, firefighters said. A spokesperson with Fairfax Fire and Rescue Services said units were dispatched to the 11300 block of River...
Two dozen townhomes planned for site near the Fan
Another parking lot in the city is in line for new development, and this time it’s one currently owned by Dominion Energy south of the Fan.
Person killed by Amtrak train while trespassing on tracks in Henrico County, police investigating
BREAKING: A person reportedly died after being hit by an Amtrak train on the tracks near Richmond this morning, according to Henrico Police.
Loose Llama Ends Drama After Being Reunited With Owners In Virginia (VIDEO)
A loose llama who took police on a curious chase through Fairfax County has reportedly been reunited with its family in Virginia.The Fairfax County Animal Shelter made a social media post on Tuesday, Dec. 20 as they hoped to reunite a dark-colored llama who was spotted running on the Fairfax County…
Richmond's most expensive home sales in 2022
Want more proof that Richmond home prices went bonkers in 2022? The number of homes that sold for a million dollars or more doubled this year, according to an Axios analysis of data from the Richmond Association of Realtors.Why it matters: The median single-family home sale price for the year thus far is $375,000.By the numbers: 408 houses in metro Richmond sold for $1 million or more in 2022 (as of the end of last week). In 2021, it was 196.At 172, Henrico has the most million-dollar-plus sales, followed by …Richmond: 148 Chesterfield: 60 Hanover: 26Worth noting: Million-dollar or more...
Brothers killed in bus crash on the way back from debut performance in Richmond
Three generations of a family in Norfolk are grieving after they say a crash on I-64 in Williamsburg took the lives of two loved ones.
NBC Washington
Plans for Northern Virginia's Largest Shelter Approved
A new project will help many homeless people get off the street and into an apartment in Northern Virginia, but some nearby businesses are concerned about safety. The Fairfax City Council recently approved a massive project along Route 50 to build a five-story housing facility to support the community's most vulnerable people. The Lamb Center is a nonprofit facility that provides services to the area's homeless population, and the new project will become the largest housing facility of its kind in Northern Virginia.
NBC Washington
Pedestrian Dead After Crash in Falls Church
A pedestrian is dead after a crash in Falls Church, Virginia, on Sunday, police say. The crash happened on Arlington Boulevard near Annandale Road early in the morning, according to the Fairfax County Police. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was not immediately released. Arlington Boulevard...
NBC12
In Virginia, state law hampers zero-fare efforts for Metrobus
Virginia transit officials say state law and regulations effectively prohibit the state from eliminating Metrobus fares for riders in the commonwealth, but legislative changes could alter that. Washington, D.C.’s recent decision to eliminate fares for Metrobus riders starting next summer is part of a growing trend for transit agencies. But...
Daycare Director Without Car Following Virginia Wreck Sees Community Support
A Virginia community came together to help a popular daycare director in Fairfax County get back behind the wheel after being involved in a crash with a negligent driver.Gianna Grizmala, the director at the Northern Virginia Academy of Early Learning in Landsdown was the recent recipient of a new c…
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in Virginia
Photo byBy Dwight Burdette at English Wikipedia, CC BY 3.0,.
Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Arlington Boulevard in Fairfax County
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the crash took place on Arlington Boulevard near Annandale Road in the early morning of Sunday, Dec. 18. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
sungazette.news
N.Va. home sales expected to be down, prices flat in 2023
The political pundits of their day laughed at Warren G. Harding for peppering his speeches with the made-up word “normalcy” during his 1920 run for the presidency. But Harding rode the word to a landslide victory, and it has been used ever since – including, during a recent forum, to set expectations for the 2023 year in Northern Virginia real estate.
This Giant Antique Store is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Maryland
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From old furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Maryland is home to many different antique stores but none are quite as unique as this massive barn store located in Frederick. Keep reading to learn more.
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin calls on Fairfax County, local jurisdictions to scrap vehicle tax
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed $1 billion in tax relief and more spending for teachers, law enforcement, nurses, and behavioral health. Shortly after Youngkin’s budget presentation to state lawmakers, 7News Reporter Nick Minock asked Youngkin if he would consider scrapping the annual...
vivatysons.com
Holiday 2022 Local Real Estate Experts
Our real estate market is the envy of the nation. So, it comes as no surprise that so many of our area Realtors are celebrated in national magazines and newspapers for their accomplishments and dedication to the industry. Here are a few for your consideration. Christie’s International Real Estate.
