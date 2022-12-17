Read full article on original website
Man Killed By Car In VA After Intentionally Jumping Into Traffic, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
One person was killed in an apparent suicide after intentionally throwing himself in front of a moving vehicle in Virginia, police say.Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department responded to a stretch of Fairfax County Parkway near the intersection of Old Keene Mill Road, where there was a …
76-year-old pedestrian killed by driver in early morning crash in Fairfax County
A 76-year-old man was killed by a driver who careened through multiple signs and over two medians in Fairfax County early Sunday morning.
Louisa deputies who fired deadly shots were serving arrest warrant, attempt to locate for Orange County
Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Louisa County that left one man dead on Monday.
Police ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed Crossing Virginia Roadway
Authorities say that the man involved in an early-morning weekend crash in Fairfax County has died from his injuries in Virginia.Tomas Escudero Machado, 76, of Falls Church, was struck by a driver shortly before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 near the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Westmoreland…
Louisa County deputies fatally shoot suspect, Virginia State Police investigating
Virginia State Police is currently investigating an incident in which deputies with the Louisa County Sheriff's Office shot a suspect who allegedly ran toward them with a weapon.
Massive fire engulfs Fairfax County home
LORTON, Va. - A massive fire engulfed a home in Fairfax County early Tuesday sending smoke and flames shooting out of all sides of the structure. The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. in the 11300 block of River Road in the Lorton area. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue...
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office looking for package theft suspect
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and locating a package theft suspect.
Support Pours In For Teen Critically Injured By Drunk Driver In Virginia
A Virginia community is rallying around the family of a teenager who was struck and nearly killed by a drunk driver and now has to pay for mounting medical bills after her plans to join the military were temporarily derailed.Teenager Danyka was walking with her younger brother on Choptank Road near…
UPDATE: Calvert Deputy In Critical Condition After Being Shot During Vehicle Pursuit
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. — On Saturday, December 17, 2022, around 9:30 p.m., Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk. During the initial stop, the suspect vehicle fled from deputies at a high rate southbound on Rt. 4. Preliminary investigation...
Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Arlington Boulevard in Fairfax County
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the crash took place on Arlington Boulevard near Annandale Road in the early morning of Sunday, Dec. 18. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Virginia couple charged after death of 6-year-old
A Spotsylvania couple has been charged with three felony offenses after a 6-year-old girl was found dead in their apartment Friday morning, court records show. Jonathan H. Copenhaver, 36, and Cera C. Harper, 32, are each charged with child abuse, child endangerment and possession of illegal drugs. Both are being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 16-Year Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from White Oak. Loc Nguyen was last seen on Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m., in the 11500 block...
Llama drama! Watch as Fairfax County PD officers chase after stray llama
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A llama wandered into Fairfax County Animal Shelter's barn and officials are working to get her back to her rightful home. Tuesday morning, the animal shelter posted a photo of a llama that was rescued by Fairfax County Animal Protection Police after she was spotted running on the Fairfax County Parkway near Popes Head Road.
Expect I-95 S delays overnight this week in the Fredericksburg area
Expect I-95 S delays overnight this week in the Fredericksburg area. Travelers on Interstate 95 southbound are advised that lane closures and intermittent full traffic stops are scheduled overnight on the evenings of Monday Dec. 19 through Thursday, Dec. 22, ending by 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, for construction on the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.
Students, Driver Injured In Stafford County School Bus Crash
Two students and a driver were hospitalized with minor injuries when a school bus crashed in Stafford County, officials say.Shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1300 block of Brooke Road to investigate a reported crash involving s…
‘That Was My World': 6-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Spotsylvania County Apartment
A 6-year-old girl was found dead Friday morning in a Spotsylvania County apartment while with her mother and her mother’s boyfriend. The couple – Cera Harper, 32, and Jonathan Copenhaven, 36 – were arrested on multiple felony charges, including child abuse or neglect, injuring the health of a child in one's custody, and possession of narcotics.
Calvert Co. police release names of deputy, suspect wounded in Huntingtown shootout
Police in Calvert County, Maryland, have released the names of the suspect and sheriff’s deputy who were both wounded after a high-speed pursuit turned into a shootout in Huntingtown on Saturday night. In a news release, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office identified Brandon Alexander Turner, 21, a resident of...
16-year-old boy charged after incident at Tysons Corner Center
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a 16-year-old boy, who already had a felony conviction on his record, faces charges related to an incident that took place at the popular Tysons Corner Center on Sunday. The Fairfax County Police Department said that shortly before 8 p.m., an off-duty police officer with the […]
Officer Shot In Calvert County Following High-Speed Pursuit
Read the update from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. UPDATE at 11:00 p.m.: The officer is currently being flown to MedStar Washington Hospital for further treatment. The officer’s condition is still unknown. UPDATE at 10:45 p.m.: The officer has reportedly been transported to Calvert Health, and is being...
Two arrested after being found with 500 grams of fentanyl in Culpeper
Two people are in custody after police say they were found with 500 grams of fentanyl during a Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force investigation in Culpeper County.
