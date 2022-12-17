ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford County, VA

fox5dc.com

Massive fire engulfs Fairfax County home

LORTON, Va. - A massive fire engulfed a home in Fairfax County early Tuesday sending smoke and flames shooting out of all sides of the structure. The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. in the 11300 block of River Road in the Lorton area. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Virginia couple charged after death of 6-year-old

A Spotsylvania couple has been charged with three felony offenses after a 6-year-old girl was found dead in their apartment Friday morning, court records show. Jonathan H. Copenhaver, 36, and Cera C. Harper, 32, are each charged with child abuse, child endangerment and possession of illegal drugs. Both are being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Llama drama! Watch as Fairfax County PD officers chase after stray llama

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A llama wandered into Fairfax County Animal Shelter's barn and officials are working to get her back to her rightful home. Tuesday morning, the animal shelter posted a photo of a llama that was rescued by Fairfax County Animal Protection Police after she was spotted running on the Fairfax County Parkway near Popes Head Road.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Expect I-95 S delays overnight this week in the Fredericksburg area

Expect I-95 S delays overnight this week in the Fredericksburg area. Travelers on Interstate 95 southbound are advised that lane closures and intermittent full traffic stops are scheduled overnight on the evenings of Monday Dec. 19 through Thursday, Dec. 22, ending by 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, for construction on the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Bay Net

Officer Shot In Calvert County Following High-Speed Pursuit

Read the update from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. UPDATE at 11:00 p.m.: The officer is currently being flown to MedStar Washington Hospital for further treatment. The officer’s condition is still unknown. UPDATE at 10:45 p.m.: The officer has reportedly been transported to Calvert Health, and is being...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD

