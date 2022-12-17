Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed
The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
From sad sacks to contenders: How the Lions became the talk of the NFL
That the Detroit Lions, still only a .500 team at 7-7, have any chance at all of making the NFL playoffs is pretty dang impressive, as their coach might say. They opened with six losses in seven games. And they are still the Detroit Lions: historically the saddest of sad-sack teams.
WGRZ TV
Bills ready for another snowy game, this time in Chicago
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills had two offensive game plans in Saturday's 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins, and they'll need to be prepared again when a powerful winter storm is expected to hit the Great Lakes region late this week, ahead of the Bills Week 16 matchup in Chicago against the Bears on Saturday.
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
