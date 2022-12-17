Read full article on original website
Elon Musk breaks silence after 10 million Twitter users vote for him to step down
Elon Musk has tweeted for the first time since more than 10 million people voted in favour of him stepping down as Twitter’s chief executive, saying that only paid Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to vote in future policy-related polls. On Sunday, Musk asked Twitter users whether he...
Elon Musk says he will resign as Twitter CEO once he finds a replacement
Billionaire Elon Musk says he will step down as chief executive of Twitter as soon as he finds someone "foolish enough" to succeed him. In a tweet on Tuesday, Musk confirmed that he is searching for his replacement, but he gave no timeline for the process. Musk's tweet comes two...
Twitter lifts suspensions on several journalists amid rift between the site and media
Elon Musk's abrupt suspension of several journalists who cover Twitter widens a growing rift between the social media site and media organizations that have used the platform to build their audiences. Individual reporters with The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other news agencies saw...
Musk loses poll about whether to exit as Twitter CEO, pledges to accept results
More than half of 17.5 million users who responded to a poll that asked whether billionaire Elon Musk should step down as head of Twitter voted yes when the poll closed on Monday. There was no immediate announcement from Twitter, or Musk, about whether that would happen, though he said...
Elon Musk reinstates suspended journalists on Twitter after backlash
Amid intense backlash and accusations of violating press freedom, Twitter has reinstated the accounts of several journalists who were suspended over the last several days, though at least one remains suspended. On Thursday night, the social media platform suspended several reporters who had tweeted or written about Elon Musk's ownership...
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Elon Musk Twitter news - latest: Twitter CEO says he will resign as police probe ‘crazy stalker’ incident
Billionaire Elon Musk took to Twitter on Tuesday evening and said that he would abide by a poll and step down as CEO of the social media platform.“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” he tweeted.The poll on Sunday attracted more than 17 million voters in just 12 hours, with 57.5 per cent voting “Yes”.Meanwhile, police in California have said they are investigating a 13 December incident in which a man alleges a member of Mr Musk’s security...
Spyware's threat to democracies
We've been reporting on the wave of mass protests in places like China, Iran and Russia in recent months, places where citizens have taken to the streets in defiance of their government's deep hostility to that kind of dissent. But a recent piece in Foreign Affairs outlines a terrifying new trend that could thwart movements like this - the use of spyware to track individuals. And it's not just autocratic regimes. According to political scientist Ronald Deibert, democratic countries are beginning to rely on this software, too. And because this technology is largely unregulated, he argues that's likely to get worse.
Congress is about to ban TikTok from U.S. government phones
Having TikTok on a device issued by the federal government is about to become illegal under a sprawling spending bill for the upcoming fiscal year released by lawmakers in Washington on Tuesday. It is expected to become law in the coming days to avert a partial government shutdown. While the...
A $1.6 billion lawsuit alleges Facebook's inaction fueled violence in Ethiopia
Facebook actively fueled ethnic violence in Ethiopia's civil war by prioritizing hateful and dangerous content, then not moderating that content fast enough, or sometimes at all, says a new lawsuit filed against Meta, the social media giant's parent company. Two Ethiopian researchers and a Kenyan constitutional rights group are behind...
New York GOP leader calls accusation of faked bio for new GOP House member 'serious'
A leading New York Republican says accusations that GOP Congressman-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., faked much of his biography are "serious." "I believe that George Santos deserves an opportunity to address the claims detailed in the article," said Joseph Cairo Jr., the influential chairman of Nassau County's Republican committee. He referred...
Will you read the Jan. 6 report cover-to-cover? These publishers hope so.
Dennis Johnson is the co-founder of Melville House, one of at least six book publishers who've announced they'll be printing the House panel's report on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. But so far what's inside the report is just as much a mystery to him as it is to anyone.
Abortion stories on TV get closer to reality, says new report
Law & Order, Grey's Anatomy, Better Things, Station 19, Call the Midwife and Teen Mom: The Next Chapter are all TV shows that had depictions of abortion in 2022, according to the new Abortion Onscreen report. Among the annual study's findings this year:. There's been an uptick in the number...
A new AI chatbot might do your homework for you. But it's still not an A+ student
Why do your homework when a chatbot can do it for you? A new artificial intelligence tool called ChatGPT has thrilled the Internet with its superhuman abilities to solve math problems, churn out college essays and write research papers. After the developer OpenAI released the text-based system to the public...
They flew to Nashville. Bluebell, their dog, was sent to Saudi Arabia
Under other circumstances, the airline's mix-up might have sparked an amusing anecdote about how, when a couple moved from England to the U.S., their dog went on its own international adventure. But Madison and James Miller say that Bluebell, a black Labrador mix, endured a days-long ordeal when she was...
Tracing America's plunge into an opioid crisis
No matter where you live in the U.S., no matter what you do, by now, you've probably heard about or been touched by the fentanyl crisis. Two-thirds of the 100,000 fatal overdoses in the U.S. last year were caused by fentanyl. And a Washington Post analysis says it's now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 49. What is particularly tragic, according to that same report by The Post, is that it didn't have to be this way. In a new series, The Post says that failures across four presidential administrations, both Republicans and Democrats, brought us to where we are today. Our colleague Michel Martin spoke to one of the reporters on the series, Nick Miroff. He covers the Department of Homeland Security for The Washington Post. And Miroff began by saying what drew him and his team to the conclusion that failure by a succession of administrations let this crisis get out of control.
Best games of 2022 chosen by NPR
The world may have returned to a halting, uncertain normalcy in 2022. But 2022's video games were anything but ordinary. The Pokémon Company graced us with not one, but two huge titles. Ambitious indies had us sift through mysterious movie footage, found our own cults, investigate supernatural deaths, delve into outer-space colonies, search for secret treasure, and so much more.
What's making us happy: A guide to your weekend listening.
This week, we rented potted Christmas trees, witnessed a spectacular meteor shower, and listened to SZA's new album SOS on repeat. Here's what the NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour crew was paying attention to — and what you should check out this weekend. Making a Shazam playlist. As the...
