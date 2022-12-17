ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk reinstates suspended journalists on Twitter after backlash

Amid intense backlash and accusations of violating press freedom, Twitter has reinstated the accounts of several journalists who were suspended over the last several days, though at least one remains suspended. On Thursday night, the social media platform suspended several reporters who had tweeted or written about Elon Musk's ownership...
Elon Musk Twitter news - latest: Twitter CEO says he will resign as police probe ‘crazy stalker’ incident

Billionaire Elon Musk took to Twitter on Tuesday evening and said that he would abide by a poll and step down as CEO of the social media platform.“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” he tweeted.The poll on Sunday attracted more than 17 million voters in just 12 hours, with 57.5 per cent voting “Yes”.Meanwhile, police in California have said they are investigating a 13 December incident in which a man alleges a member of Mr Musk’s security...
Spyware's threat to democracies

We've been reporting on the wave of mass protests in places like China, Iran and Russia in recent months, places where citizens have taken to the streets in defiance of their government's deep hostility to that kind of dissent. But a recent piece in Foreign Affairs outlines a terrifying new trend that could thwart movements like this - the use of spyware to track individuals. And it's not just autocratic regimes. According to political scientist Ronald Deibert, democratic countries are beginning to rely on this software, too. And because this technology is largely unregulated, he argues that's likely to get worse.
A $1.6 billion lawsuit alleges Facebook's inaction fueled violence in Ethiopia

Facebook actively fueled ethnic violence in Ethiopia's civil war by prioritizing hateful and dangerous content, then not moderating that content fast enough, or sometimes at all, says a new lawsuit filed against Meta, the social media giant's parent company. Two Ethiopian researchers and a Kenyan constitutional rights group are behind...
Tracing America's plunge into an opioid crisis

No matter where you live in the U.S., no matter what you do, by now, you've probably heard about or been touched by the fentanyl crisis. Two-thirds of the 100,000 fatal overdoses in the U.S. last year were caused by fentanyl. And a Washington Post analysis says it's now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 49. What is particularly tragic, according to that same report by The Post, is that it didn't have to be this way. In a new series, The Post says that failures across four presidential administrations, both Republicans and Democrats, brought us to where we are today. Our colleague Michel Martin spoke to one of the reporters on the series, Nick Miroff. He covers the Department of Homeland Security for The Washington Post. And Miroff began by saying what drew him and his team to the conclusion that failure by a succession of administrations let this crisis get out of control.
Best games of 2022 chosen by NPR

The world may have returned to a halting, uncertain normalcy in 2022. But 2022's video games were anything but ordinary. The Pokémon Company graced us with not one, but two huge titles. Ambitious indies had us sift through mysterious movie footage, found our own cults, investigate supernatural deaths, delve into outer-space colonies, search for secret treasure, and so much more.
What's making us happy: A guide to your weekend listening.

This week, we rented potted Christmas trees, witnessed a spectacular meteor shower, and listened to SZA's new album SOS on repeat. Here's what the NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour crew was paying attention to — and what you should check out this weekend. Making a Shazam playlist. As the...
