BBC
The two sides of Scotland's gender law debate
The diamond grass of Cathkin Park is glinting in the winter sun as Ellie Gomersall reflects on something intensely personal - her identity. It is a bitterly beautiful December day on the south side of Glasgow and Ms Gomersall, 23, is telling us about "coming out" as a woman. It...
Martyn’s law: plans unveiled for counter-terror rules for UK venues
Legislation nicknamed Martyn’s law in memory of a victim of the Manchester Arena bombing is to be introduced to ensure stronger protections against terrorism in public places. Martyn Hett, 29, was one of 22 people killed in the attack at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on 22...
UK lagging ‘way behind’ EU on warmer homes policy
Higher electricity prices compound the problem – as will the government’s plan to scrap ‘retained’ EU laws
BBC
Netherlands slavery: Saying sorry leaves Dutch divided
The Netherlands has apologised for its colonial past and the enslavement and exploration mandated by the Dutch state during the 17th-19th centuries. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that slavery must be recognised in "the clearest terms" as "a crime against humanity". The speech in The Hague on Monday came...
BBC
Hospitals introduce new time limits to help emergency departments
Northern Ireland's health trusts have agreed new target times for discharging patients and for ambulance handovers to ease pressure on emergency departments. Patients medically fit for discharge will leave hospital within 48 hours if they have a suitable place to go to. This could be an "alternative interim placement" while...
BBC
Newly qualified nurse 'scared for her future' in profession
A recently qualified nurse says she is unsure if she will continue in her job, just 18 months into her career. Bethany Tulloch, from Northumberland, is a Royal College of Nursing (RCN) member who feels "betrayed and let down" by the government. The 22-year-old, who is taking part in the...
BBC
ANC conference: Mkhize rivals Ramaphosa in tight ANC party race
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa is in a tight party leadership race against his former health minister - who he forced to resign amid corruption allegations. Zweli Mkhize is enjoying a last-minute surge at the African National Congress conference in Johannesburg, reports say. The candidates are fighting for the support...
BBC
SFA contacts Scotland captain Rachel Corsie to clarify abuse claims within national camp
The Scottish FA has contacted Scotland captain Rachel Corsie to clarify allegations of non-physical abuse within the women's national set-up. For legal reasons, she has not gone into detail about the alleged abuse. But the governing body's wellbeing officer has been in touch with the Aston Villa centre-half to garner...
BBC
Maiden Pharmaceuticals: Gambia panel says India firm culpable for cough syrup deaths
A parliamentary committee in The Gambia has recommended prosecution of the Indian manufacturer of cough syrups suspected of causing the deaths of at least 70 children in the country. It said Maiden Pharmaceuticals should be held accountable for exporting what it called contaminated medicine. The WHO had issued an alert...
BBC
Welsh goods exports higher than before Covid pandemic
Welsh goods exports are now higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest provisional figures. Wales Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said exports were £19.4bn for the year ending September 2022. That means they were up more than a third on the previous year and £1.7bn above the level in...
BBC
Gareth Southgate to remain England manager until after Euro 2024
Gareth Southgate will remain as England manager until after the European Championships in 2024, the Football Association has confirmed. He had said he was "conflicted" about his future in the role after England's quarter-final exit at the World Cup. The 52-year-old, who was appointed in 2016, led the Three Lions...
BBC
Migrants detained illegally, official email claims
Hundreds of migrants were illegally detained at immigration removal centres, according to Home Office emails obtained by BBC News. The detention centres were used to hold about 450 people - described in one email as "overflow" from the migrant processing facility at Manston. The email said their detention was "no...
‘We have a long way to go’: can the UK hit its ambitious 30% rewilding targets?
Britain is a vocal supporter of the global bid to return 30% of land to nature, but its record is dismal. Can it make up lost ground in time?
