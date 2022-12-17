Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
John Harbaugh Dismisses Talk of Any Change to Coaching Staff
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh said there won't be any major changes to the coaching staff as the team prepares for the final three games of the season. Much of the outside criticism has been directed at offensive coordinator Greg Roman because of the recent struggles.
Packers Make Roster Cut Ahead of MNF Matchup vs. Rams
The Green Bay Packers are preparing to keep pace in the NFC playoff race on Monday night at Lambeau Field against the Los Angeles Rams. But ahead of preparing for the freezing temperatures against a Rams team with nothing to lose, the Packers decided to release veteran receiver Sammy Watkins on Monday in a surprising late-season move. Watkins will now go to waivers with the hope that another team will place a claim for him.
NFL Draft Profile: Trevor Nowaske, Linebacker, Saginaw Valley Cardinals
Seahawks Select Potential Geno Smith Replacement in Latest NFL Mock
As the season comes to an end, and the playoff race heats up, the Seattle Seahawks still find themselves battling for a wild card spot. However, whenever their season does end, there will be plenty of questions to answer. Perhaps no question will be more important, though, than their decision...
‘Chance’ Jalen Hurts Plays Feels Like a Fleeting One
PHILADELPHIA - For one day in December second-year quarterback Ian Book was running the 13-1 Eagles through a walkthrough practice at the NovaCare Complex. Starter and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts was nursing the sprained shoulder he suffered in Sunday’s 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears at frigid Soldier Field, and backup Gardner Minshew was excused to attend and speak at Mike Leach’s memorial service.
Tyler Lockett Undergoes ‘Perfect’ Surgery, Could Return For Seahawks in 2 Weeks
After undergoing surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand on Monday afternoon, Tyler Lockett appears to already be on the fast track towards returning to the field for the Seahawks. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday prior to Seattle's first practice of the week in preparation for Saturday's...
Cowboys Opponents ‘Licking Their Chops’ to Play Dallas Defense; Power Rankings
FRISCO - We're mere weeks away from the start of the NFL Playoffs and teams are doing their best in this last month of the season to battle for positioning within the top four seeds of each conference. Week 15 brought some interesting moments for some of those teams, and...
Matthew Bergeron Declares for NFL Draft
Syracuse’s starting left tackle Matthew Bergeron has declared for the NFL Draft, he announced on Twitter Tuesday evening. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Bears Could Get Teven Jenkins Back But Lose Jack Sanborn
In a surprising twist, the Bears had Teven Jenkins back at Halas Hall on Tuesday as they began working to face the Buffalo Bills but they have lost linebacker Jack Sanborn for the season. Jenkins recovered enough after being immobilized Sunday and carted off the field that he got out...
Week 15 Saints Snap Counts and Observations
The Saints kept their season alive on Sunday after sweeping the Falcons, albeit they have less than a five percent chance of actually taking the division. Regardless, it was good to see New Orleans respond in a positive way out of their bye week. Here's a look at the snap counts from Week 15 with some observations from the game.
Why Kansas City Chiefs’ game-changing fumble recovery almost didn’t count vs. Texans
Willie Gay had the football in his hands — and he wasn’t sure it would matter. Shortly after snatching a fumble recovery from the scrum during overtime of Kansas City’s 30-24 victory over the Houston Texans, the Kansas City Chiefs linebacker heard bad news from a few feet away.
Commanders Slipping in Second Quarter vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders are in another tight duel with the New York Giants. However, the Commanders have some catching up to do, trailing 14-3 to the Giants. The Commanders got on the scoreboard first with a 41-yard field goal from Joey Slye after the two teams exchanged punts on their opening drive.
Chiefs’ Chris Jones one of multiple KC defensive linemen unable to practice Tuesday
The Chiefs were missing multiple defensive linemen for Tuesday’s practice. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Chris Jones, Mike Danna and Khalen Saunders were sick and would not be on the field. Jones battled an illness last week and entered the weekend designated as questionable to play at the Houston...
Steelers Keep Season Alive Behind Mitch Trubisky
CHARLOTTE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers avoided falling officially out of the playoff race, despite playing without their starting quarterback. Mitch Trubiksy, making his first start since being benched in Week 4, was efficient and smart with the football and led the Steelers to a road win over a surging Carolina Panthers team, 21-10 at Bank of America Stadium.
Where Bears Have the Edge Matching Up with Bills
Bears coach Matt Eberflus saw progress on Sunday in a defense too often scorched since the midseason trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. Staying close to the Philadelphia Eagles required more than the struggles and cave-ins their entire defense had been experiencing throughout the season's second half. They even put an exclamation point behind their efforts with big hits on QB Jalen Hurts by Joe Thomas and by Trevis Gipson.
SportsBeat KC podcast: Congrats, Chiefs, on making the playoffs. But problems remain...
The Chiefs outgained the Houston Texans 502 yards to 219, held an overwhelming advantage in first downs (33-18) and controlled the ball for 10 minutes longer than their hosts. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes completed 20 straight passes in Sunday’s game at NRG Stadium. So why did the Chiefs need...
