Washington State

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

John Harbaugh Dismisses Talk of Any Change to Coaching Staff

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh said there won't be any major changes to the coaching staff as the team prepares for the final three games of the season. Much of the outside criticism has been directed at offensive coordinator Greg Roman because of the recent struggles.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Packers Make Roster Cut Ahead of MNF Matchup vs. Rams

The Green Bay Packers are preparing to keep pace in the NFC playoff race on Monday night at Lambeau Field against the Los Angeles Rams. But ahead of preparing for the freezing temperatures against a Rams team with nothing to lose, the Packers decided to release veteran receiver Sammy Watkins on Monday in a surprising late-season move. Watkins will now go to waivers with the hope that another team will place a claim for him.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks Select Potential Geno Smith Replacement in Latest NFL Mock

As the season comes to an end, and the playoff race heats up, the Seattle Seahawks still find themselves battling for a wild card spot. However, whenever their season does end, there will be plenty of questions to answer. Perhaps no question will be more important, though, than their decision...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

‘Chance’ Jalen Hurts Plays Feels Like a Fleeting One

PHILADELPHIA - For one day in December second-year quarterback Ian Book was running the 13-1 Eagles through a walkthrough practice at the NovaCare Complex. Starter and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts was nursing the sprained shoulder he suffered in Sunday’s 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears at frigid Soldier Field, and backup Gardner Minshew was excused to attend and speak at Mike Leach’s memorial service.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Matthew Bergeron Declares for NFL Draft

Syracuse’s starting left tackle Matthew Bergeron has declared for the NFL Draft, he announced on Twitter Tuesday evening. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
SYRACUSE, KS
Wichita Eagle

Bears Could Get Teven Jenkins Back But Lose Jack Sanborn

In a surprising twist, the Bears had Teven Jenkins back at Halas Hall on Tuesday as they began working to face the Buffalo Bills but they have lost linebacker Jack Sanborn for the season. Jenkins recovered enough after being immobilized Sunday and carted off the field that he got out...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Week 15 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

The Saints kept their season alive on Sunday after sweeping the Falcons, albeit they have less than a five percent chance of actually taking the division. Regardless, it was good to see New Orleans respond in a positive way out of their bye week. Here's a look at the snap counts from Week 15 with some observations from the game.
ATLANTA, LA
Wichita Eagle

Commanders Slipping in Second Quarter vs. Giants

The Washington Commanders are in another tight duel with the New York Giants. However, the Commanders have some catching up to do, trailing 14-3 to the Giants. The Commanders got on the scoreboard first with a 41-yard field goal from Joey Slye after the two teams exchanged punts on their opening drive.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Keep Season Alive Behind Mitch Trubisky

CHARLOTTE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers avoided falling officially out of the playoff race, despite playing without their starting quarterback. Mitch Trubiksy, making his first start since being benched in Week 4, was efficient and smart with the football and led the Steelers to a road win over a surging Carolina Panthers team, 21-10 at Bank of America Stadium.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Where Bears Have the Edge Matching Up with Bills

Bears coach Matt Eberflus saw progress on Sunday in a defense too often scorched since the midseason trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. Staying close to the Philadelphia Eagles required more than the struggles and cave-ins their entire defense had been experiencing throughout the season's second half. They even put an exclamation point behind their efforts with big hits on QB Jalen Hurts by Joe Thomas and by Trevis Gipson.
CHICAGO, IL

