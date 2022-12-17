ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Experts Pick Prop Bets for Suns-Pelicans

By Donnie Druin
 3 days ago

Here are some prop bets from experts across the web for tonight's game between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans.

The Phoenix Suns look to create a two-game winning streak when the New Orleans Pelicans come to town.

Although Deandre Ayton and Cam Payne will be out of commission, the Suns still anticipate to make noise against a Pelicans team that swept them last weekend back in New Orleans.

Many people believe a rivalry now exists between the two squads, and fireworks are sure to erupt when they meet later tonight.

If you're looking to make some dough on the game, consider the following prop bets from across the web:

MGM Highlights Devin Booker Trends

-Devin Booker has hit the Made 3 Point Shots Under in 17 of his last 22 games (+9.95 Units / 31% ROI)

-Devin Booker has hit the Steals Under in 8 of his last 13 games (+7.40 Units / 47% ROI)

-Devin Booker has hit the Points Under in 14 of his last 20 games (+6.10 Units / 24% ROI)

Pickswise Likes Jonas Valanciunas

Jonas Valanciunas (NOL) over 21.5 points + rebounds (-120)

Bobby Stanley: "Suns center Deandre Ayton is out tonight with an ankle injury, and it should give Jonas Valanciunas some freedom to operate in the paint. The Lithuanian big man is far more active on the road than at home, averaging 15.8PPG and 10.2 RPG when traveling; both numbers higher than his home splits. The undersized Bismack Biyombo should start for Phoenix tonight, and I view it as a positive for Valanciunas. Back on October 28, the Suns and Pelicans squared off.

"Ayton left the game early after only logging 7 minutes and Biyombo stepped in to fill the void at Center. The result? JV finished with a team high 25 points and 10 rebounds. Despite Zion becoming the focus of this Pelicans team over the last few weeks, Valanciunas’ usage rate is the highest it’s been all season. I like the line and the matchup for JV. 1U"

And So Does Covers.com

Rohit Ponnaiya: "Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas has seen his playing time dip this season with Zion Williamson back on the floor, but he has been rebounding at a high level.

"Today, Valanciunas and the Pels face off against the Suns who will be without starting center and leading rebounder Deandre Ayton due to an ankle injury.

"The O/U on Val's rebounds is set at 8.5 a number he has eclipsed in nine of his last 12 games — including a pair of games against the Suns where he grabbed 10 rebounds.

"Jonas Valanciunas Prop: Over 8.5 rebounds (-130)"

