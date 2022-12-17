Here's What Trayce Jackson-Davis Said After Indiana's Loss to Kansas

Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 13 points on 4-for-8 shooting, nine blocked shots, six rebounds and three turnovers in Indiana's 84-62 loss at Kansas on Saturday. Here's what Jackson-Davis said after the game.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swarmed Trayce Jackson-Davis with double and triple teams all game, leading to an 84-62 Jayhawks victory.

Jackson-Davis finished with 13 points, six rebounds, and three turnovers, and he set an all-time Kansas opponent record with nine blocked shots. Texas' Mo Bamba, Oregon's Jordan Bell and Duke's Shane Battier were previously tied for the record with eight.

Here's what Jackson-Davis said after the game.

On Indiana's slow start to the game...

Jackson-Davis: I just think that we've got to be more assertive. We've got to be more ready to play, honestly. Especially in a hostile environment like this against a great team like Kansas because if they jump on you early, that crowd's going to carry that momentum throughout the game, and that's what they did. I just think all in all, we've just got to be more ready, honestly. And that doesn't go on coach Woodson, he prepared us. He had a great game plan going into the game, and we didn't execute.

On what this game shows Indiana needs to do to be an elite team...

Jackson-Davis: just think it's great that we get to play teams like this. It's still early in the season, and I also think playing these games shows what our weaknesses are. Obviously the cheat sheet is out with me. Every team from here on out is going to double and triple team me, and so we've just got to find ways to counteract that and make shots. Different things defensively, some things that aren't working, we'll get back to the drawing board and fix it and correct it.

On what he thinks Indiana's weaknesses are...

Jackson-Davis: I think me in general, I need to be up more on ball screens. I don't think our drop coverage is working because we're getting hit on screens and we're not getting over them well, so stuff of that nature. Nothing that can't be corrected, honestly.

On Indiana's energy compared to Arizona and Kansas at the start of games...

Jackson-Davis: I just think that honestly, they just came out and they were just more, they had energy. They fed off the crowd, and we played behind in both games. Arizona we kind of tried to fight, we fought back into it, and then obviously a couple things didn't go our way. Then in this game, we really didn't have a chance because that crowd took over. They're a great team, great coach. So tried to fight, but at the same time, you can't dig yourself into that deep of a hole.

On why Indiana had low energy to start the game...

Jackson-Davis: I think [coach Mike Woodson] disappointed and obviously we're all disappointed in ourselves, but at the same time, I would say to start out the game you can't start out flat. It's a top-15 opponent, top-15 ranked game and we came out flat. I think some of the looks on our faces were just, it wasn't necessarily scared, but we weren't ready. We weren't ready to play.

On how he's handling double-teams...

Jackson-Davis: I just think for me obviously I've just got to continue to be a basketball player. I'm just not a scorer, I can pass the ball really well, I can block shots, do other things defensively to help my team. Obviously I'm still a big focal point on offense, but if they want to sag off and have attention on me, we've just got to knock down shots.

On Indiana's 23 turnovers...

Jackson-Davis: Turnover, I just think we were very careless with the ball and when you give up, what was it 21 turnovers, on an away game against a top-10 team, that's going to be the outcome almost every time.

Related stories on Indiana basketball