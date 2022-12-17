ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Here's What Trayce Jackson-Davis Said After Indiana's Loss to Kansas

By Jack Ankony
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ed6oQ_0jmJKeDF00

Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 13 points on 4-for-8 shooting, nine blocked shots, six rebounds and three turnovers in Indiana's 84-62 loss at Kansas on Saturday. Here's what Jackson-Davis said after the game.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swarmed Trayce Jackson-Davis with double and triple teams all game, leading to an 84-62 Jayhawks victory.

Jackson-Davis finished with 13 points, six rebounds, and three turnovers, and he set an all-time Kansas opponent record with nine blocked shots. Texas' Mo Bamba, Oregon's Jordan Bell and Duke's Shane Battier were previously tied for the record with eight.

Here's what Jackson-Davis said after the game.

On Indiana's slow start to the game...

Jackson-Davis: I just think that we've got to be more assertive. We've got to be more ready to play, honestly. Especially in a hostile environment like this against a great team like Kansas because if they jump on you early, that crowd's going to carry that momentum throughout the game, and that's what they did. I just think all in all, we've just got to be more ready, honestly. And that doesn't go on coach Woodson, he prepared us. He had a great game plan going into the game, and we didn't execute.

On what this game shows Indiana needs to do to be an elite team...

Jackson-Davis: just think it's great that we get to play teams like this. It's still early in the season, and I also think playing these games shows what our weaknesses are. Obviously the cheat sheet is out with me. Every team from here on out is going to double and triple team me, and so we've just got to find ways to counteract that and make shots. Different things defensively, some things that aren't working, we'll get back to the drawing board and fix it and correct it.

On what he thinks Indiana's weaknesses are...

Jackson-Davis: I think me in general, I need to be up more on ball screens. I don't think our drop coverage is working because we're getting hit on screens and we're not getting over them well, so stuff of that nature. Nothing that can't be corrected, honestly.

On Indiana's energy compared to Arizona and Kansas at the start of games...

Jackson-Davis: I just think that honestly, they just came out and they were just more, they had energy. They fed off the crowd, and we played behind in both games. Arizona we kind of tried to fight, we fought back into it, and then obviously a couple things didn't go our way. Then in this game, we really didn't have a chance because that crowd took over. They're a great team, great coach. So tried to fight, but at the same time, you can't dig yourself into that deep of a hole.

On why Indiana had low energy to start the game...

Jackson-Davis: I think [coach Mike Woodson] disappointed and obviously we're all disappointed in ourselves, but at the same time, I would say to start out the game you can't start out flat. It's a top-15 opponent, top-15 ranked game and we came out flat. I think some of the looks on our faces were just, it wasn't necessarily scared, but we weren't ready. We weren't ready to play.

On how he's handling double-teams...

Jackson-Davis: I just think for me obviously I've just got to continue to be a basketball player. I'm just not a scorer, I can pass the ball really well, I can block shots, do other things defensively to help my team. Obviously I'm still a big focal point on offense, but if they want to sag off and have attention on me, we've just got to knock down shots.

On Indiana's 23 turnovers...

Jackson-Davis: Turnover, I just think we were very careless with the ball and when you give up, what was it 21 turnovers, on an away game against a top-10 team, that's going to be the outcome almost every time.

Related stories on Indiana basketball

  • INDIANA-KANSAS GAME STORY: Indiana wanted to beef up its schedule to see where it stands against Final Four-caliber teams, but the Hoosiers got thumped for the second straight Saturday, losing at Kansas 84-62 in an ugly game with 23 turnovers and several defensive lapses. CLICK HERE
  • SELF PROUD OF KANSAS' DEFENSE: Kansas turned 23 Indiana turnovers into 28 points and held the Hoosiers to 37.7 percent shooting. Coach Bill Self said the Jayhawks' defense was the best it's been this season, leading to an 84-62 win over No. 14 Indiana on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. CLICK HERE
  • WHAT MIKE WOODSON SAID: Indiana got blown out by a top-10 team for the second weekend in a row, and Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson wasn't happy about it. He was especially upset about their 23 turnovers and effort. Here's the video of his postgame press conference, and the full transcript as well. CLICK HERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Massive OL prospect Raymond Pulido flips commitment from Alabama Arizona

Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido has flipped his commitment from Alabama to Arizona and will sign next week with the Wildcats. Pulido committed to the Tide back in August over a final five that also included Arizona, Louisville, Oregon and UCLA. He never officially visited Arizona but did take multiple unofficial trips and had a great relationship with the coaching staff.
TEMPE, AZ
KISS 106

The Ugliest Home in America is Found Here in Indiana

One Indiana home has been dubbed "The Ugliest Home in America". So, let's find out why. We all have seen homes on television that make us cringe. Heck, there are probably some that you have seen just driving around that make you wonder how people live there. Whether it be strange architecture, poor painting, or just something that is severely outdated, there are quite a few scattered throughout the United States. The website, Cheapism, recently compiled a list of the strangest homes in every state. Some of these homes are quite...unique, to say the least. However, one of the homes featured on this list has been named "The Ugliest Home in America," and it's located right here in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Transfer Sunday

No college football program has been hit harder by transfers this year than Alabama. The Crimson Tide have lost some key members of their team to the portal. On Sunday, one of Alabama's top transfers announced his decision. Kyree Jackson, a former top recruit, is leaving Alabama to transfer to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Sports World Praying For Legendary Coach Geno Auriemma

UConn's women's basketball team faced Florida State in a major Dec. 18 showdown on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, the Huskies were without their legendary head coach, Geno Auriemma. The legendary basketball coach began to feel sick before the game. He was unable to coach on Sunday afternoon. "Out of an abundance...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis

Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

Kentucky, Calipari trapped in a loveless marriage

After Kentucky's 63-53 loss to UCLA at the CBS Sports Classic in Madison Square Garden, there's no longer any denying that head coach John Calipari and UK fans are trapped in a loveless marriage. And this doesn't feel like the Big Blue Nation's usual hand-wringing. This feels like we're on...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Calls 1 Major Program A 'Disaster'

It's safe to say that ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn't the biggest fan of one SEC program at the moment. The longtime ESPN college football analyst, known to many as the voice of the SEC, believes the Florida Gators had a "disaster" of a season. Finebaum explained his...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

8th-grader QB already receiving offers, including one from Huskers

The Huskers are working on finishing off their 2023 class, but a 2027 prospect reported receiving an offer from Nebraska on Sunday. Trent Seaborn, an 8th grader who just helped guide his team in Alabama to a state title, tweeted that the offer came after a conversation with NU offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield. He also just reported an offer at Wisconsin.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Arkansas loses another commitment

Arkansas lost another key commitment on Sunday afternoon when four-star tight end Jaden Hamm of Eudora (Kan.) reopened his recruitment via Twitter. Hamm, 6-7, 235, had been committed to the Razorbacks since August 14, 2021, but announced his de-commitment on the final day of an official visit with the Kansas Jayhawks, Arkansas' opponent in the Liberty Bowl on December 28.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

There's 1 School Trending For No. 1 Quarterback Dylan Raiola

Who's going to land No. 1 overall quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola?. The five-star quarterback announced his de-commitment from Ohio State on Saturday. Almost immediately, one school was trending for his commitment. While the Raiola family says that they will take their time making a decision, some believe that one school...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Major Ohio State Transfer Announces His Commitment

Former Ohio State safety Jantzen Dunn revealed his transfer decision Sunday. Five days after entering the transfer portal, the four-star recruit announced that he's going to Kentucky. Dunn, a Bowling Green native, joined the Buckeyes as 247Sports' No. 2 recruit from Kentucky. He ranked 10th among all safeties in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to horrible Ohio State news

A freshman Ohio State lineman shared tragic and terrible news on Monday. Avery Henry, a Buckeyes offensive lineman, shared horrible news that he was diagnosed with cancer. Henry tweeted the news himself on his account. He said, “This isn’t the way I wanted to release this, but I know no other way. A couple days ago I was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. I will fight this! I have never been a statistic and I never will! I want to thank my brothers and coaches for the endless support!”
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Indianapolis WR TJ McWilliams explains why he flipped from Purdue to Minnesota

"I'd say the biggest reasons I decided to switch to Minnesota was the family atmosphere that's been created by the Gopher coaching staff and players," 2023 Indianapolis (Ind.) wide receiver TJ McWilliams said to 247Sports about why he flipped from Purdue to Minnesota. "The trust they all have for each other is truly special. Coach PJ Fleck has an unrivaled amount of energy and excitement. Not to mention Athan Kaliakmanis. He's going to be special and I'm excited to work with him."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
HoosiersNow

HoosiersNow

Indianapolis, IN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

 https://www.si.com/college/indiana

Comments / 0

Community Policy