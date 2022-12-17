ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Dansby Swanson inks seven-year, $177 million deal with Cubs

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
Dansby Swanson has signed a megadeal with the Cubs. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

According to multiple reports, the Chicago Cubs have landed free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Dave Kaplan of ESPN Chicago was the first to report that the Cubs and Swanson were finalizing a deal. Per Bally Sports' Russell Dorsey, Swanson's contract with the Cubs is for seven years and $177 million, and it includes a full no-trade clause.

Swanson, 28, is coming off the first All-Star campaign of his seven-year MLB career. Last season, with the Atlanta Braves, Swanson finished second on the team in RBI (96) and third in home runs (25), batting average (.277) and stolen bases (18).

The Cubs now boast a potent middle infield duo of Swanson and Nico Hoerner, who will likely move to second base. The 25-year-old Hoerner can't become a free agent until the 2026 season, giving the two players plenty of time to develop chemistry.

Swanson, a Georgia native, is leaving home for Chicago, where his wife, Mallory Pugh, plays for the Chicago Red Stars of the NWSL.

Originally a first-round pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2015, the Braves acquired Swanson later that year as part of a trade package for Shelby Miller.

Making his major league debut in 2016, Swanson would play seven seasons in Atlanta, helping the Braves win the World Series in 2021. Over 827 career games, Swanson slashed .255/.321/.417 with 102 home runs and 411 RBI.

