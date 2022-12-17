ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Police: teens charged after alleged false kidnapping in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two 18-year-old girls face disorderly conduct charges after police claim they falsely reported their own kidnapping. The report was made just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, November 12 after police were called to investigate an unlawful restraint. Officers responded to the area near the intersection of...
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Three Separate Shootings Reported in a Violent Rockford Weekend

The Rockford Police Department has released details of three different shooting incidents that happened over the weekend. Shooting at Stop-N-Go on Charles Street on Saturday. According to a press release, the shootings began early on Saturday morning (12/17) at 12:25 am when two individuals in a grey sedan attempted to rob the driver of an SUV at the Stop-N-Go on Charles Street.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Violent Weekend in Winnebago County

AGGRAVATED UNLAWFUL USE OF A WEAPON: On Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately. 5:15 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 800. N. Court Street when two passengers fled on foot. One of the passengers, a 16-year-old male,. was located after a...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Rockford man gets life in prison for murder of Ashley Hardin

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is sentenced to life in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend. 46-year-old Rayshawn Smith pleaded guilty on October 12 to shooting 38-year-old Ashley Hardin of Rockford. According to court documents, Smith waived his right to be present during the sentencing on Thursday. Family members...
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Rock Falls Police Respond to a Reported Burglary, Resident Ends up Being Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges

On Monday, December 19, at approximately 3:14am Rock Falls Police responded to a reported residential burglary in the 1500 block of US Route 30. While investigating the burglary, officers located approximately 32 pills of MDMA and a firearm with ammunition. The occupant of the residence did not have a valid FOID card. Officers arrested 29-year-old Darrius Young of Rock Falls. He was transported to Rock Falls Police Department.
ROCK FALLS, IL
nbc15.com

MPD: Fentanyl found in drugs linked to man’s death

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fentanyl was found in drugs linked to the death of a 39-year-old man who was found unresponsive on Madison’s north side over the weekend, the Madison Police Department reported. An MPD statement indicated a woman called for help after finding him at an apartment in...
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Accident on the East side, Avoid the area for a bit.

Sources are reporting an automobile accident. In the neighborhood of SPRING CREEK RD & CHURCHVIEW. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is reporting injuries. It is unknown on the severity of the...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Female Stabbing Victim in Rockford

We have been sitting on this story for awhile now. RPD has not yet released any information. So we are going to post the info that has been provided to us. Sources are reporting a stabbing. It happened overnight at an address on Furman. Initial reports are saying that a...
ROCKFORD, IL

