Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Related
Rockford man, 25, critically injured in car-to-car shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 25-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after police say a car pulled up alongside him and opened fire Saturday afternoon. According to Rockford Police, the victim was on N. Main and Auburn when a gray sedan pulled up alongside his SUV and the suspect began firing. Police became involved […]
WIFR
Police: teens charged after alleged false kidnapping in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two 18-year-old girls face disorderly conduct charges after police claim they falsely reported their own kidnapping. The report was made just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, November 12 after police were called to investigate an unlawful restraint. Officers responded to the area near the intersection of...
Three Separate Shootings Reported in a Violent Rockford Weekend
The Rockford Police Department has released details of three different shooting incidents that happened over the weekend. Shooting at Stop-N-Go on Charles Street on Saturday. According to a press release, the shootings began early on Saturday morning (12/17) at 12:25 am when two individuals in a grey sedan attempted to rob the driver of an SUV at the Stop-N-Go on Charles Street.
Rockford teens claim they were kidnapped, charged with filing false report
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two 18-year-old Rockford women, Jelaya Brinson and Tiajia Friar, have been charged with filing a false police report after claiming they were kidnapped. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the area of E. State Street and Prospect Street around 1:05 a.m. on November 12th for a reported kidnapping. Brinson […]
Woman shoots, wounds robbery suspect at Rockford Stop-N-Go
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a 21-year-old suspect was seriously injured after a robbery victim opened fire at him on Saturday. According to Rockford Police, around 12:25 a.m. suspects of a gray sedan robbed the driver of a blue SUV at the gas station, located at 2211 Charles Street. A female passenger of the […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Suspects Pull Up Next To, And Shoot A Driver Multiple Times in Rockford
1:05 p.m., Rockford Police officers observed an SUV arrive at a local hospital with multiple bullet. strikes along the driver’s side, and a 25-year-old male with multiple life-threatening gunshot. wounds. Witnesses advised that as the vehicle was on N. Main and Auburn, a gray sedan pulled. up alongside the...
nbc15.com
Hit-and-run suspect found at workplace, smelling of intoxicants, MPD reports
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers used the license plate number on a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run Monday afternoon to track down the suspect and arrest her at her workplace. According to an MPD statement, officers found the plate when they were called around 4 p.m....
16-year-old caught with stolen handgun after Rockford Police foot chase
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police officers managed to chase down and apprehend a 16-year-old boy in possession of a stolen handgun after a traffic stop on Friday. According to police, officers attempted to stop a car in the 800 block of N. Court Steet at 5:15 p.m., but two passengers jumped out of the […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Violent Weekend in Winnebago County
AGGRAVATED UNLAWFUL USE OF A WEAPON: On Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately. 5:15 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 800. N. Court Street when two passengers fled on foot. One of the passengers, a 16-year-old male,. was located after a...
Child trapped in Rockford house fire fighting for life
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A six-year-old is in serious condition after being rescued by firefighters from a house fire on Lapey Street Sunday night. According to the Rockford Fire Department, at 11:04 p.m., firefighters arrived on the scene, at 3021 Lapey Street, to find heavy fire coming from the first-floor window of the house. A […]
Armed Beloit battery suspect arrested after crashing into Rock River
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Carlos Lavariega, 20, on weapons and domestic violence charges after crashing his car into the Rock River. Accoridng to Janesville Police, officers were called to the 2100 block of S. Pine Street around 1;41 a.m. on Sunday, where Lavariega reportedly threatened a woman with a gun during a […]
WIFR
Rockford man gets life in prison for murder of Ashley Hardin
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is sentenced to life in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend. 46-year-old Rayshawn Smith pleaded guilty on October 12 to shooting 38-year-old Ashley Hardin of Rockford. According to court documents, Smith waived his right to be present during the sentencing on Thursday. Family members...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Multiple Injuries, At An Accident Scene on the East Side
It happened around 11:30 am near Perryville and Newburg. Initial reports are saying there are 3 people reporting injuries. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly...
MPD: Suspect pretended to help victim of medical emergency, stole cash instead
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a man stole cash from a person experiencing a medical emergency on the city’s north side. The incident occurred on Dec. 9 at a Kwik Trip in the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue. An employee told officers that a customer suffered a significant medical event while withdrawing money from an ATM. Kwik Trip...
Woman found dead in burning car identified, cause of death still being investigated
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has released the identity of a person who died after a vehicle fire near McFarland earlier this month, but they still are looking into how she died.
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Police Respond to a Reported Burglary, Resident Ends up Being Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges
On Monday, December 19, at approximately 3:14am Rock Falls Police responded to a reported residential burglary in the 1500 block of US Route 30. While investigating the burglary, officers located approximately 32 pills of MDMA and a firearm with ammunition. The occupant of the residence did not have a valid FOID card. Officers arrested 29-year-old Darrius Young of Rock Falls. He was transported to Rock Falls Police Department.
None hospitalized, three vehicles damaged in west Madison rollover crash
MADISON, Wis. — Three vehicles were damaged Sunday afternoon in a rollover crash on Madison’s west side. Police were called to the intersection of North Gammon and Old Sauk roads just after 2 p.m. One vehicle was found rolled over at the scene. A witness told officers that one vehicle had run a red light and struck another. A...
nbc15.com
MPD: Fentanyl found in drugs linked to man’s death
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fentanyl was found in drugs linked to the death of a 39-year-old man who was found unresponsive on Madison’s north side over the weekend, the Madison Police Department reported. An MPD statement indicated a woman called for help after finding him at an apartment in...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Accident on the East side, Avoid the area for a bit.
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. In the neighborhood of SPRING CREEK RD & CHURCHVIEW. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is reporting injuries. It is unknown on the severity of the...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Female Stabbing Victim in Rockford
We have been sitting on this story for awhile now. RPD has not yet released any information. So we are going to post the info that has been provided to us. Sources are reporting a stabbing. It happened overnight at an address on Furman. Initial reports are saying that a...
Comments / 0