krcgtv.com
One arrested in Paris Road gas station shooting, police still seeking shooter
COLUMBIA — One suspect is in custody and another is being sought in the shooting of a male victim at a Columbia convenience store Monday afternoon. According to Columbia Police, 26-year-old Jasmine Briana Bell was arrested Monday for first degree assault. Bell is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond.
krcgtv.com
Holts Summit woman, baby injured in crash
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Holts Summit woman and a baby were seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident just outside Westphalia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 28-year-old Taylor Schaffer of Holts Summit was driving south on U.S. Highway 63, just north of Route 133 around 5:30 Monday evening. Her...
krcgtv.com
Police search for suspect in gas station shooting on Paris Rd.
Police have identified a possible suspect in the Monday shooting in the 2400 Block of Paris Road. In a post to their Facebook page, the Columbia Police Department identified Terrance Andra Johnson Jr. and said he is considered armed and dangerous. Police said he is wanted for first-degree assault, armed...
kjluradio.com
JC man accused of road rage incident with a gun heads to trial in April
A trial date is set for a Jefferson City man accused of a road rage incident involving a gun in Callaway County. It was Tuesday when a Callaway County judge scheduled Keenan Reeves for a jury trial to begin April 12, 2023. Reeves is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of child endangerment, two counts of armed criminal action, and fourth-degree assault.
krcgtv.com
Columbia Police investigating shooting that left one injured
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department said it was investigating a shooting in the 2400 block of Paris Road Monday afternoon. CPD said officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound at the scene and the victim was transported to the hospital. The department continued to investigate. They...
Columbia doctor charged with rape and assault denied bond reduction
A Boone County judge rejected Monday a request to let a Columbia doctor go free on bond as he awaits trial for rape. The post Columbia doctor charged with rape and assault denied bond reduction appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning. Friday at about 10:45 pm in Daviess County, 35-year-old Kurtis A Edmond of Columbia Heights, MN was arrested for alleged speeding and DWI with drugs – with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
krcgtv.com
Missing 15-year-old found safe, according to Ashland Police
UPDATE: Ashland Police released a video to their Facebook page Friday morning after announcing Emilee Dubes was found safe. In the video police chief Gabe Edwards said, "This morning at approximately 1 a.m., Emilee Dubes returned home. Emilee appeared healthy and uninjured and she confirmed she was not abducted or harmed. Due to the sensitive nature of this case, we will be unable to release any further information."
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Missing Boone County teen found safe after nearly two weeks
UPDATE: Ashland Police Chief Gabe Edwards says Dubes showed up at her parents' home around 1:00 this morning and appeared healthy and unharmed. She said she had not been abducted or injured. Edwards praised the work of his officers, saying they've focused almost exclusively on this case since Dubes went...
krcgtv.com
Former Boone County Assistant Prosecutor's license suspended
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the law license of former Boone County Assistant Prosecutor Morley Swingle for violating three sections of the professional code of conduct for lawyers. According to the Supreme Court, Swingle, who served as assistant prosecutor from 2020 until his resignation...
KOMU
Investigators list cause of deadly Salisbury fire as 'undetermined'
SALISBURY - The Missouri Division of Fire Safety is continuing its investigation into a fire that killed two people last weekend in Salisbury. Maxwell Springer, 17, and his grandmother Cheryl Springer, 75, were killed in the fire on Dec. 11, at 207 West Third Street. Missouri Department of Public Safety...
Man killed after crash on Highway 5 in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is dead after a crash Thursday on Highway 5 in Macon County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5 p.m. about 8 miles west of Atlanta, Missouri. Troopers said a van driven by 68-year-old Cecil W. Bender, of Macon, flipped over after the vehicle The post Man killed after crash on Highway 5 in Macon County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Officials advise homeless, pet and livestock owners about snowstorm expected Thursday
COLUMBIA — In preparation for the snowstorm expected to hit Thursday morning, local cities are starting to issue safety advisories for the most vulnerable as it approaches. This storm has the potential to be very dangerous and even deadly with extreme winds. Homeless populations and animals could be part of the most displaced. The most consistent advice that officials give is to prepare for any inconveniences.
KOMU
Columbia men indicted by grand jury in five separate felony cases
COLUMBIA - Five Columbia men were indicted by a Boone County grand jury Friday for their alleged involvement in five separate felony cases. Cadilac Derrick, 35, now faces two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in connection to a Nov. 5 shooting that left two women dead. He had previously been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, along with the armed criminal action charges.
KMZU
Three injured in Marion County accident
MARION COUNTY, Mo – Three Wayland residents are injured in a Wednesday morning accident in Marion County. According to a report by Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 9:00 a.m. on Highway 36, west of Route DD. Letha M. Soper, 59, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Christopher Taylor, of Palmyra. Soper’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
KOMU
Columbia woman seeks public's help in finding her missing husband
COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman is seeking the public’s help to find her missing husband, Jason Washington. He has been missing since Oct. 15. “We talked at 9:30 that morning,” Tamitra Williams, Washington’s wife, said. “He said he wasn’t feeling good.”. Williams said Washington had...
krcgtv.com
Eastbound Walnut Street in Columbia to remain closed a couple extra days
In a statement Monday afternoon the City of Columbia said shipping delays of the materials needed to repair the Guitar Building in downtown Columbia will force the eastbound lanes of Walnut Street to remain closed a "couple extra days". The sidewalk remained closed along Walnut as well. The city said...
khqa.com
2 Quincy minors accused of having 'ghost guns' as part of shots fired incidents arrested
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Quincy teenagers were arrested on Wednesday stemming from an investigation that started earlier in the month involving a shooting in which a vehicle was hit and damaged on the Northeast side of Quincy. During a follow up investigation on December 14, information gathered by...
939theeagle.com
Columbia man arrested after electrocution death in Boone County
More details come out after a Hallsville man died by electrocution after crashing a car in southern Boone County. Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested Justin Trader, 29, on Monday. He’s now charged with second degree murder and other felonies after the incident that killed Andrew Moss, 22, in September.
Columbia warns residents to be ready for winter storm; Parson signs executive order
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia is warning residents to be ready for power outages and water main breaks when a winter storm rolls in this week. The ABC17 Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking cold temperatures and a possible snow storm this week. The Public Works department is prepping snowplows, materials and equipment; monitoring The post Columbia warns residents to be ready for winter storm; Parson signs executive order appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
