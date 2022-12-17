Read full article on original website
Jeffery Dahmer was on to something
3d ago
So inspiring! They all should fly to Saudi, Iran, Afghanistan, Dubai, Egypt, etc. and spread their joyous new found love and inspirational message.
Reply
3
MegaDonns
3d ago
Good on these religious leaders for standing with humans. I totally distrust religion in any and all forms but commend these people who defend those under attack. It should be noted that our governor did not condem the Nazis, that is very telling as well!
Reply(2)
3
KR
4d ago
Your a false leader standing with these devil's! God burned two cities to the ground because of their sins!
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Their 11-Month-Old Daughter Is Missing And Both Parents Claim The Other One Has Her: Where Is Ta'Niyah Leonard?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBartow, FL
Lakeland decides to move forward with an innovative 'road diet' along Florida Street.EddyEvonAnonymousLakeland, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Thousands of students homeless across Central Florida, new numbers show
ORLANDO, Fla. — New numbers obtained this week show thousands of Central Florida students don’t have a place to call home. That doesn’t necessarily mean their family is living on the streets. It can also mean their family lives in a temporary space like a motel, shelter or share a home with other families.
The City of Lakeland wants to remind you to protect the pipes
The holiday season brings with it lots of cooking in the kitchen! Beware of dumping fats, oils, and grease down your drains!. To properly dispose of kitchen grease, you must first cool and collect the grease in a re-sealable container. Then you can reuse it, throw it in the trash, or drop it off at one of the City’s collection sites.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando dog called 'ugly' by shelter visitors goes viral; adoption applications pour in
ORLANDO, Fla. - A heartbreaking social media post about a dog with deformities being called "ugly" and ignored by visitors at an Orlando shelter has gone viral – and she's now got her pick of loving homes to choose from!. Dutchess was surrendered to Orange County Animal Services over...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis appoints ousted judge who blocked teen’s abortion to new appeals district
A legal challenge the Florida Supreme Court rejected last week also claims the Judge doesn’t even live in the district. Back in August, Hillsborough County voters gave Judge Jared Smith the heave-ho less than a year after he made headlines for denying a teen access to an abortion, citing her grades.
‘I am terrified of Troy’: Salt Life co-founder accused of stalking women after killing teen
Michael Troy Hutto, who was accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old woman inside a Florida hotel, was denied bond twice after being accused of stalking the victim's friends and coworkers, according to the Lake City Reporter.
police1.com
America’s favorite sheriff talks about cops, criminals and his 50-year career
Sheriff Grady Judd of Polk County, Florida is an icon. He’s upheld the law for 50 years in a booming region between Tampa and Orlando, where tourists and orange groves share space with the grittier industries of cattle and phosphate mining. He’s done it with unparalleled flair: Judd is famous for his folksy and often funny press conferences. Reporters compile his “Greatest Hits” each year as if he were a rock star.
Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn pushes for DeSantis to stay 4 years as governor
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following a pardon from then-President Donald Trump, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn has emerged as a conservative culture warrior, getting involved in local politics in Sarasota County and speaking to audiences around the country. Flynn moved to Englewood in south Sarasota County in 2021 and has since become active in the Sarasota Republican Party. […] The post Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn pushes for DeSantis to stay 4 years as governor appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Pilot’s flight path reveals Christmas tree over Central Florida
Retirement can be an exciting time, but also a little scary if you’re retiring from one career and hoping to move into another. That’s the case for military service members around the country, but a soon-to-be-retired Navy Lieutenant Commander in Lakeland is taking a festive approach to pursuing his next chapter.
Lakeland Mom creates toy drive for hospitalized children
A Lakeland woman thought of a way to bring holiday cheer to children who won’t be able to gather around the Christmas tree in their living rooms during the holidays. Kate Haygood created the Kate’s Story Foundation to help bring some holiday joy to kids in the hospital.
When will trash be collected for Christmas and New Year's?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The holiday trash schedule can be hard to keep track of and with Christmas Day and New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, who knows when to put the trash can out on the curb?. All counties across the Tampa Bay area will not be...
Lakeland Regional Health expanding ER access, ranked 2nd busiest emergency department in nation
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The hospital with the second busiest emergency department in the country is planning a network of free-standing emergency departments to accommodate a growing population. “When you look at the growth in the community, we know that the demand for health care services is also increasing,” said Danielle Drummond, president and CEO […]
Hillsborough County workers face paycheck problems ahead of holidays
Workers estimate that hundreds of county employees have not been paid correctly over the past month.
Binky – Lakeland’s unofficial mascot Lives on in Lakeland
Who was 11 feet long, with one eye, three legs, and an appetite for popcorn and marshmallows? If you said Blinky the alligator, Lakeland’s unofficial mascot during the 70s, you’re correct. The iconic beast was re-memorialized as a 100-ft. jungle gym at Bonnet Springs Park. Known as Blinky...
Possible charges for gun owners after boy’s accidental shooting death: Lakeland police
Charges are possible following the death of a young boy in Lakeland Friday evening, according to Lakeland's new Police Chief Sam Taylor.
villages-news.com
Former Villager shipped back from N.C. after skipping local court date
A former Villager has been shipped back from North Carolina after skipping a local court date. Carol Diane Cochran, 77, formerly of the Village of Poinciana, was being held on $10,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on a warrant charging her with failure to appear. She was booked at the jail on Thursday following her arrest earlier this month on a governor’s warrant in Mecklenburg County, N.C.
The Coolest Museum in the State of Florida, According to the Discoverer
Photo byLovelyLillith, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. If you want to learn or experience something new, there's arguably no better place to do it than a museum. And even better, the chances are good that if you're in a museum in Florida, you're out of the heat, into the air conditioning, and looking at some memorable things.
‘He is already missed’: Retired Pasco County detective dies after battle with terminal illness
A retired Pasco County deputy who volunteered for the Hernando County Sheriff's Office died last Thursday, according to officials.
This Florida Destination Is One Of America's Best Christmas Cities
WalletHub found the best U.S. cities that'll get you in the holiday spirit.
pasconewsonline.com
HERNANDO COUNTY: Hernando Shop With a Cop event raises over $25,000
SPRING HILL, FLA - Hernando County Sheriff's Office teamed up with Timber Pines, the Hernando County School District, and Walmart to host their yearly Shop with a Cop event in Spring Hill. Timber Pines alone raised more than $25,000 for this year's event. More than 175 children benefited from this year's event.
Largo Police: Man Shoots And Kills Girlfriend While She Was Sleeping, Commits Suicide
LARGO, Fla. – The Largo Police Department is currently investigating a murder-suicide at Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park. According to police, on Monday, Largo Police Department received a call for service at Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park at 3:18 pm in reference to the death
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland, FL
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News Lakeland Flhttp://www.lakelandgazette.info
Comments / 20