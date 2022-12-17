ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Comments / 20

Jeffery Dahmer was on to something
3d ago

So inspiring! They all should fly to Saudi, Iran, Afghanistan, Dubai, Egypt, etc. and spread their joyous new found love and inspirational message.

Reply
3
MegaDonns
3d ago

Good on these religious leaders for standing with humans. I totally distrust religion in any and all forms but commend these people who defend those under attack. It should be noted that our governor did not condem the Nazis, that is very telling as well!

Reply(2)
3
KR
4d ago

Your a false leader standing with these devil's! God burned two cities to the ground because of their sins!

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
police1.com

America’s favorite sheriff talks about cops, criminals and his 50-year career

Sheriff Grady Judd of Polk County, Florida is an icon. He’s upheld the law for 50 years in a booming region between Tampa and Orlando, where tourists and orange groves share space with the grittier industries of cattle and phosphate mining. He’s done it with unparalleled flair: Judd is famous for his folksy and often funny press conferences. Reporters compile his “Greatest Hits” each year as if he were a rock star.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn pushes for DeSantis to stay 4 years as governor

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following a pardon from then-President Donald Trump, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn has emerged as a conservative culture warrior, getting involved in local politics in Sarasota County and speaking to audiences around the country. Flynn moved to Englewood in south Sarasota County in 2021 and has since become active in the Sarasota Republican Party. […] The post Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn pushes for DeSantis to stay 4 years as governor appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Former Villager shipped back from N.C. after skipping local court date

A former Villager has been shipped back from North Carolina after skipping a local court date. Carol Diane Cochran, 77, formerly of the Village of Poinciana, was being held on $10,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on a warrant charging her with failure to appear. She was booked at the jail on Thursday following her arrest earlier this month on a governor’s warrant in Mecklenburg County, N.C.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

HERNANDO COUNTY: Hernando Shop With a Cop event raises over $25,000

SPRING HILL, FLA - Hernando County Sheriff's Office teamed up with Timber Pines, the Hernando County School District, and Walmart to host their yearly Shop with a Cop event in Spring Hill. Timber Pines alone raised more than $25,000 for this year's event. More than 175 children benefited from this year's event.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland, FL
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News Lakeland Fl

 http://www.lakelandgazette.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy