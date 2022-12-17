TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We will hover around freezing overnight tonight and will see a rain/snow mix come up from the southwest after midnight. The rain/snow will fully transition to snow in Northeast Kansas producing about an inch of snowfall across the area, lesser amounts in North-Central Kansas. Allow extra time on your Monday morning commute. Monday will be cold in the mid 30s and then a weak cold front will knock us to below freezing in the evening. We will stay below freezing for the next week and will even dip below zero Thursday night and Friday night with dangerous wind chills feeling much much colder.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO