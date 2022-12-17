Read full article on original website
Weather Alert Days Wednesday night into Friday afternoon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says behind cold front number one, today will be 10 to 15 degrees lower than Monday with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. However, quiet skies and decent travel conditions are expected across all of Kansas. Wednesday will be another chilly,...
Extreme cold moving into Central Kansas on Thursday
Winter officially begins on Dec. 21. Kansas weather is paying attention. After highs above freezing through Wednesday, the forecast high for Thursday dips down to minus two. High winds will make those temperatures even more dangerous, with wind chills expected to near minus-40 degrees in North Central Kansas. Barton County Emergency Risk Manager Amy Miller said the timing of the weather will not help matters.
Weather Alert - snow and dangerous wind chills coming soon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter storm is still on the way to Kansas, bringing strong winds, snow, and dangerous wind chills beginning Wednesday night and continuing through Friday. While the snow amounts will be very light, poor visibility due to strong winds will be a concern for much of the area early Thursday. Heaviest amounts of snow will setup over north central and eastern Kansas.
Tuesday forecast: Still time to prepare for the winter storm
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Winter Storm is expected to begin late Wednesday evening. Snow and strong winds will lead to “near blizzard” conditions and dangerously cold temperatures. Taking Action:. Snow is likely Wednesday night through Thursday early afternoon. While latest models are starting to indicate less snow than...
Cold and calm Tuesday, then brutal winter conditions late Wednesday through Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tuesday will be a quiet weather day compared to what is in the forecast for late Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Bitterly cold temperatures, dangerous wind chills and possible blizzard conditions will impact the area late Wednesday through Friday. The weather should improve some for the Christmas holiday weekend, but it will remain very cold.
UPDATE: NWS upgrades wind chill threat in NW Kansas
Hays and Ellis County remain in a winter storm watch Wednesday night and Thursday morning, as well as a wind chill warning from Wednesday through Friday morning. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is predicting 1 to 2 inches of snow to arrive with the bitter cold. After a...
Light snow tonight, possible winter storm Wednesday night
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We will hover around freezing overnight tonight and will see a rain/snow mix come up from the southwest after midnight. The rain/snow will fully transition to snow in Northeast Kansas producing about an inch of snowfall across the area, lesser amounts in North-Central Kansas. Allow extra time on your Monday morning commute. Monday will be cold in the mid 30s and then a weak cold front will knock us to below freezing in the evening. We will stay below freezing for the next week and will even dip below zero Thursday night and Friday night with dangerous wind chills feeling much much colder.
Kansas snowstorm to arrive on first day of winter, dangerous wind chills
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A snow storm will move into the Sunflower State later this week as fall changes to winter, bringing with it a blast of arctic air. The Adjutant General’s Department put out a warning on Monday due to the imminent arrival of a winter storm system which will begin moving into Kansas on […]
Officials urge Kansans to prepare ahead of major winter storm
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the start of winter, a major winter storm is projected to impact the area and officials have urged Kansans to prepare. As winter officially begins on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Kansas Adjutant General’s Office says a major winter storm will also move into the area bringing frigid temperatures and snow.
West Virginia and Ohio could be without power during Christmas
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A complex weather system is expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation into the Ohio Valley Thursday into Friday. Along with rain, brief freezing rain, and light snow, we also need to account for the Arctic air and wind chill values approaching below zero. As the center of low […]
How to prepare for Oklahoma’s freezing temperatures
The 4Warn Storm Team is predicting freezing temperatures. Here is how you can prepare for the chilly weather.
Mechanics, AAA offer critical tips to keep your car running in dangerous cold
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With a winter blast coinciding with holiday travel this week, you’ll want to make sure your vehicles are ready. Before you hit hit the road AAA (Triple-A) recommends having an emergency kit. This should include extra clothes, non-perishable food and water. You should also have a first-aid kit, jumper cables and a flashlight, as well as reflective wear in case of emergency. Sand or cat litter is another smart addition to have to help your tires get traction if you get stuck.
State weather official urges Kansans to prepare for winter conditions, travel
MANHATTAN – The calendar says the first day of winter is Dec. 21. Chip Redmond is not so sure you ought to get locked in on just that date. “Winter conditions in Kansas can change rapidly,” said Redmond, a meteorologist and manager of the Kansas Mesonet, a network of weather monitoring stations that has its headquarters at Kansas State University.
AAA projects nearly 1.2 million Kansans to hit the road for the holidays
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices continue to drop as the Christmas holiday weekend approaches. Topeka’s unleaded gas prices on Monday morning ranged from $2.42 to $2.89, according to GasBuddy.com. That’s good news for the estimated 1.2 million Kansans who are projected to hit the road in the coming...
Strong Winter blast set for Tuesday!
DENVER(CBS)- There are three ingredients coming together to blast Colorado with snow and cold in the week ahead. A small front moves in Monday followed by the 2nd system which may produce blizzard conditions for the northeastern plains. The 3rd system will be cold Arctic air that drops behind the first two at the end of the week.We have a FIRST ALERT Weather Day posted for Tuesday to help you prepare for the storm. The expected meshing of all of these systems Monday night into Tuesday has prompted the issuance of a variety of watches, warnings and advisories as we...
Semi Truck driver speaks about being stuck in Nebraska for three days due to road closures
(Omaha,Neb.) — Nebraska roadways were shut down earlier this week due to weather conditions, leaving many Semi Truck divers stuck in the state. “I don’t want to be stranded, nobody wants to be stranded, nobody likes to be stranded,” said truck driver Rodger Thornock. He has been driving a Semi Truck for the past 20 years.
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Already Closed
You knew this was coming. It was just a matter of when. This big winter storm you've been hearing about is moving into Wyoming. So how long would it take for Wyoming's I-80 to close?. It happened while you were sleeping. It was the first Wyoming stretch of highway to...
Both directions of I-76 closed from Sterling to Nebraska border due to crash
Both directions of I-76 were closed due to multiple crashes between the Nebraska border and Sterling. CDOT tweeted that both directions were closed on Thursday afternoon just before 4 p.m. due to multiple crashes and slide offs. The interstate was closed for much of Tuesday and Wednesday due to a blizzard that hit the state on Monday night. CDOT recommended that drivers plan for an alternate route. There is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen.
