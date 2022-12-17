Alabama NewsCenter — ‘Shuttlesworth: Forged by Fire. Guided by Faith.’ premieres on Alabama Public Television Dec. 20

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
Federal lawsuit alleges that inmate "baked to death" in prison cellAmy NiuBessemer, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Kyla Carr: Owner of Birmingham’s 1st Flash Selfie Lounge
Whenever Birmingham’s Kyla Carr is feeling a little down she can hop on a private jet and travel anywhere in the world. “I just sit there, prop my phone up and I tell myself I’m on a private jet headed to whatever destination that comes to mind,” she said.
Viral photos of unsanitary conditions not from Birmingham McDonald’s
The photos, posted by a Gadsden resident and shared over 15,000 times on Facebook alone, are the same pictures shared thousands of times in Illinois, Florida, North Carolina, and other states, all allegedly showing different restaurant locations.
Hartselle Enquirer
Harless, Henderson to wed
Tatum Nichole Harless and Landin Scott Henderson are pleased to announce their engagement. Ms. Harless is the daughter of Lance and Stephanie Harless of Alabaster, Ala. Mr. Henderson is the son of Scott Henderson of Moulton, Ala. and Karen Gentry of Tuscaloosa, Ala. A May wedding is planned. Ms. Harless...
Bham Now
Taziki’s opens newest location in Bessemer, 11th in Birmingham area
Birmingham-based Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened its newest location in Bessemer, Alabama earlier this month.. On December 13th, the Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon -cutting at the site of the restaurant which is located at 4859 Promenade Parkway,near Target and the Bessemer Premiere 14 Promenade. “We...
Smith Lake Alabama Home Makes Most Unique Airbnb in America List
I love checking out Travel and Leisure for ideas for traveling. I stumbled upon their “The Most Unique Airbnb in Every U.S. State.” So of course, being nosey, I jumped directly to Alabama. All I got to say is WOW! It is a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired show home...
Miss Alabama 2000 pageant winner dies at 43
Jana Sanderson McEachern, a former Miss Alabama pageant winner and Top-10 finisher in the Miss America pageant, has died at age 43, according to multiple online sources. McEachern won the Miss Alabama 2000 pageant as Jana Sanderson while a student at Samford University, where she graduated with a degree in communications.
Bham Now
Slice Pizza + 7 other new openings and coming soon businesses
It has been an exciting week for Birmingham when it comes to new openings and coming soon businesses. From reopenings to new locations, there is a lot to look forward to. Keep reading to find your new favorite spot in The Magic City. 1. EVEREVE | The Summit. Women’s fashion...
Montgomery twins Brooke and Breanna Bennett push to end period poverty
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
alabamawx.com
Dry Tomorrow; Brutal Cold Arrives Friday
RADAR CHECK: This has been a cold, cloudy, wet day for Alabama, and rain continues to fall this afternoon mainly along and south of I-20. Rain will end this evening as a disturbance in the northern Gulf moves northeast. Temperatures are in the 40-45 degree range for most communities this afternoon; the average high for Birmingham on December 20 is 56.
alabamawx.com
Alabama’s Coldest Air Since January 2018 On Its Way
The coldest air since January is heading for Alabama it appears, just in time for Christmas. Could there be some wintry precipitation? Always a chance when we get cold weather in the Deep South, but it is harder to make it happen than you think! Let’s get to work…
What Those Numbers On Your Alabama License Plate Really Mean
Have you ever wondered what the meaning of the numbers and letters are on your Alabama license plate?. I've always wondered but never really bothered to go dig in to find out. Well, recently I came across information that is gonna help me get a lot more sleep at night because I won't randomly wake up in the middle of the night, wondering what are those numbers on the back of my license plate really mean.
Ivey Praises Last Round of NFWF-Funded Projects
Orange Beach, Ala. (OBA) - The final phase of funding from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation-Gulf Environmental Benefit Fund (NFWF-GEBF) has been approved for projects in Alabama to mitigate the 2010 Deepwater Horizon (DWH) Oil Spill. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey hailed the funding of the projects that total more than $47 million.
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama woman remembers mother as hospitalizations rise
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — COVID-19 and flu hospitalizations have been on an upward trend since Thanksgiving. There is concern that Christmas and New Year's could send those numbers higher. Stacy Brown's life changed forever two years ago this week when she lost her mom, Terry Jackson, following a battle with...
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama malls overcome pandemic challenges
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — For years, we've heard talk about the demise of shopping malls. The pandemic has certainly made for tougher times for malls. Places like Riverchase Galleria in Hoover are alive and well this holiday season. "You know, I use the old Yogi Berra line that nobody...
WAFF
Gov. Ivey announces grants to assist crime victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced grants that will go to multiple agencies in Alabama to assist crime victims. The $5.6 million in grants will help 17 agencies across the state provide services to people who are victims of violent acts, abuse, robbery and assault, domestic violence and sexual assault.
wvtm13.com
Funds available to help homeless citizens in Alabama
More than two million dollars is available to organizations in Alabama to help homeless folks in the state. Gov. Kay Ivey announced funds totaling $2.65 million from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program will go to 12 governments and nonprofit organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other assistance to those who've lost their homes or are already homeless.
Need a pediatrician? These Alabama counties have zero.
Twenty-three counties in Alabama don’t have any local pediatricians, making it difficult for children in those communities to access quality, comprehensive healthcare. AL.com analyzed data obtained by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Many communities still have family practitioners and county health departments that care for children and families....
utv44.com
Alabama Superintendent of Education says there are three key reasons why teachers left
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — After years of unprecedented shortages, teachers are making their way back to Alabama classrooms. But, why did they leave in the first place? The Alabama Superintendent of Education, Dr. Eric Mackey, said there's three key reasons. A number of measures the state put in place...
alabamawx.com
Christmas Cold Wave Update (Sunday Evening)
CHRISTMAS COLD WAVE: A bitterly cold, Arctic airmass will invade the Deep South Thursday night, and will persist through the Christmas weekend. Here are some important points as of Sunday morning:. *Ahead of the Arctic front, some rain is likely Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. As cold air rushes into...
ALGOP Starts GoFundMe for Alabama Veterans Captured in Ukraine
Montgomery, AL – The Alabama Republican Party is raising funds to help the families of two Alabama veterans captured in Ukraine with expenses they incurred while bringing the two men home earlier this fall. The goal of the campaign is to raise enough money to pay off the bills before Christmas.
Comments / 0