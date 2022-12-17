Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
The Kitchen is moving next to Selland Market Cafe on Broadway in Sacramento
A big change is coming for The Kitchen, one of the Sacramento area's award-winning restaurants. The owners of The Kitchen, Selland Family Restaurants, will move the restaurant from a location tucked away off of Hurley Way near Howe Avenue to Sacramento's Land Park area on Broadway near 9th Street. The...
These stores and restaurants will be open in Sacramento over the Christmas weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With Christmas getting closer, people are likely hitting the stores to finish up their shopping before the holiday weekend. But in case there are some last-minute things that need buying, here is a list of stores that will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas. Hours at some locations may vary, […]
scdsoctagon.com
Inside the Sacramento animal shelters
A motion sensor flashes the lights on when visitors walk into the dog kennels at the Sacramento Front Street Animal Shelter. Inside each room, visitors are greeted with the distinct smell of dogs. In kennel after kennel, huskies, pitbulls, shepherds and mixed breeds of all kinds jump on the wired gates of their kennels, pushing snouts through to lick any hand they can find. Some bark and whine as visitors move along the corridor. Others sit in the back of their kennels, shaking, but never getting up.
KCRA.com
A Christmas miracle: Voice of the Youth gives free gifts to 700 Sacramento-area children
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Seven hundred children from the Sacramento area received a Christmas miracle Sunday. The organization Voice of the Youth held its annual gift giveaway at the VOY Impact Center in South Sacramento. With help from the community, 3,000 toys were spread out across the parking lot, allowing...
'It's a phenomenal opportunity' | Here's how you can help Black single moms this holiday season
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — As a Black single mother, Michal Stafford is always striving to make ends meet. Stafford has three children. She, along with her children, moved from Oakland to Elk Grove for a lower cost of living in California. "It has been a very difficult road," said...
KCRA.com
Salvation Army gives away 20,000 toys to Sacramento-area families in need
The Salvation Army on Wednesday gave away 20,000 toys — some of them handmade — to 5,000 families in need in the Sacramento area. The Angel Tree Program, which provides gifts to families, has been in place for more than 40 years. The Salvation Army said they had a record number of families requesting help with gifts this year because of inflation.
Missing dog found 1,600 miles away from West Sacramento home
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After searching for her dog for over a year, a West Sacramento woman is going to have him back home in time for Christmas. Fourteen months after looking for her dog, Sandra O’Neill received a call about the whereabouts of her beloved companion, who was found approximately 1,600 miles away. […]
Director Greta Gerwig recommends these places for Sacramento newcomers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Famed director of "Lady Bird" and 2019's "Little Women," Greta Gerwig, still loves her hometown and even has some tips for newcomers on the best way to experience it as well. "I love Sacramento. I loved growing up there. I mean, I feel very lucky to...
KCRA.com
'Freak event': Runner collapses near end of California International Marathon
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The marathoner, Iraq war veteran and father of three was within reach of a personal record at the California International Marathon when he collapsed near the end of his run. Aaron Kuen, 37, was a quarter of a mile from the finish line and his family...
Large earthquake not likely for Sacramento area, but damage is possible | Expert
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a devastating 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County, one question lingering in people's minds is whether it could happen in Sacramento. Tuesday's earthquake hit along the coast of Northern California, roughly 5 1/2 hours away from Sacramento. For those wondering whether it could happen in...
rosevilletoday.com
Romano’s Macaroni Grill
Welcome to Macaroni Grill. Join us tonight for classic Italian dishes made with imported Italian ingredients. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
1 dead in shooting in North Sacramento neighborhood
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are investigating a shooting in North Sacramento that left one man dead Tuesday morning. According to the Sacramento Police Department, a shooting was reported before 11:30 a.m. at the 3800 block of Haywood Street in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood. The victim, an adult male, was transported to a […]
Stockton facing overcrowded animal shelter, pushing for new solutions
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton's animal shelter is dealing with a long-running problem of overcrowded kennels for large breed dogs and is currently operating at over 100% capacity on a daily basis. Despite efforts so far from the city, the local Animal Protection League (APL) and Sacramento Shelter Pets Alive...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers looking for four wanted individuals
Posted on the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department Facebook page. The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 individuals wanted on felony warrants:. Adrian CARRANZA: 30 year old Hispanic male, DOB 8-6-1992. He is 5′ 7″ tall and weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
KCRA.com
Blessings in a Backpack group holds toy and grocery giveaway in Sacramento County
Blessings in a Backpack and Unity of Sacramento held a grocery and toy giveaway on Saturday for families in need, thanks to help from community donations. The drive-thru event at Unity of Sacramento distributed a box of groceries plus a wrapped back of toys for the holidays. Each bag had...
kymkemp.com
Missing Teen May Be Traveling From Sacramento to Hoopa
16-year-old Taliah Hyland has left her foster home in Stockton area and may have headed first to Sacramento and then eventually may be hoping to head to her family home in Hoopa. The last time she was seen was on December 6 and the last time anyone talked to her...
ISS captures Folsom Lake and Sacramento Valley in second flyover this week
(KTXL) — The International Space Station made a pass over Northern California on Saturday, their second one this week, as they capture a clear shot of Folsom Lake and the western edge of the snow-capped Sierra Nevada. At 1:25 p.m., the ISS made their pass over Northern and Central California, coming off the Pacific Ocean […]
“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area
(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
Sacramento Uber driver says he was beaten, assaulted by rider
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For nearly five years, 26-year-old Brett Roche of Sacramento said he has taken on close to 7,000 rides as an Uber or Lyft driver. "Realistically, there should be no scenario where I'm calling the cops because someone hit me in a headlock in my own car," said Roche.
2 arrested, 2 more wanted after fire at Woodland grocery store
WOODLAND, Calif. — Two people were arrested in connection with an arson at a Bel Air store in Woodland, and investigators are looking for two more. According to the Woodland Police Department, the fire happened on Oct. 27. Investigators say four people entered the store to steal items, so they set a fire in the paper goods aisle to create a distraction and run to their truck.
