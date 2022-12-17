ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

scdsoctagon.com

Inside the Sacramento animal shelters

A motion sensor flashes the lights on when visitors walk into the dog kennels at the Sacramento Front Street Animal Shelter. Inside each room, visitors are greeted with the distinct smell of dogs. In kennel after kennel, huskies, pitbulls, shepherds and mixed breeds of all kinds jump on the wired gates of their kennels, pushing snouts through to lick any hand they can find. Some bark and whine as visitors move along the corridor. Others sit in the back of their kennels, shaking, but never getting up.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Salvation Army gives away 20,000 toys to Sacramento-area families in need

The Salvation Army on Wednesday gave away 20,000 toys — some of them handmade — to 5,000 families in need in the Sacramento area. The Angel Tree Program, which provides gifts to families, has been in place for more than 40 years. The Salvation Army said they had a record number of families requesting help with gifts this year because of inflation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Missing dog found 1,600 miles away from West Sacramento home

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After searching for her dog for over a year, a West Sacramento woman is going to have him back home in time for Christmas.  Fourteen months after looking for her dog, Sandra O’Neill received a call about the whereabouts of her beloved companion, who was found approximately 1,600 miles away.  […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Welcome to Macaroni Grill. Join us tonight for classic Italian dishes made with imported Italian ingredients. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

1 dead in shooting in North Sacramento neighborhood

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are investigating a shooting in North Sacramento that left one man dead Tuesday morning. According to the Sacramento Police Department, a shooting was reported before 11:30 a.m. at the 3800 block of Haywood Street in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood. The victim, an adult male, was transported to a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers looking for four wanted individuals

Posted on the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department Facebook page. The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 individuals wanted on felony warrants:. Adrian CARRANZA: 30 year old Hispanic male, DOB 8-6-1992. He is 5′ 7″ tall and weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
SACRAMENTO, CA
kymkemp.com

Missing Teen May Be Traveling From Sacramento to Hoopa

16-year-old Taliah Hyland has left her foster home in Stockton area and may have headed first to Sacramento and then eventually may be hoping to head to her family home in Hoopa. The last time she was seen was on December 6 and the last time anyone talked to her...
HOOPA, CA
FOX40

“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area

(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
EL CERRITO, CA
ABC10

2 arrested, 2 more wanted after fire at Woodland grocery store

WOODLAND, Calif. — Two people were arrested in connection with an arson at a Bel Air store in Woodland, and investigators are looking for two more. According to the Woodland Police Department, the fire happened on Oct. 27. Investigators say four people entered the store to steal items, so they set a fire in the paper goods aisle to create a distraction and run to their truck.
WOODLAND, CA

